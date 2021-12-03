'Isencane Lengane': Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka's Marriage Reportedly in Trouble

Isencane Lengane reality TV stars Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka's marriage is reportedly in trouble

Thando wants to leave her cheating hubby and focus on herself after he said he wants to make his girlfriend, Manto, his second wife

According to reports, sources revealed that Thando is not happy at all and is now threatening ending her marriage to Siyacela

Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka's marriage is reportedly in trouble. Thando apparently wants out of the marriage because of her hubby's two-timing ways.

The Isencane Lengane reality TV stars' relationship has been topping trends lists since Siyacela introduced his Durban girlfriend, Manto, in the Moja Love show. Thando, who is pregnant, feels like her boo is not respecting their marriage.

The two tied the knot back in 2019 when they were still teenagers. Siyacela was 16 and Thando was 15 at the time they got hitched. According to Daily Sun, sources have revealed that Thando has had enough of Siyacela's "disrespect".

He allegedly disappeared for months without contacting her. He left her at their home in Ulundi and travelled to Durban where he spends most of his time with his new love, Manto. Thando got hot under the collar when Siyacela said he wanted to take Manto as his second wife.

The publication reports that Thando now wants to focus on her life. She wants to continue her studies because she believes she'll pass Grade 12.

Thando is not giving up on loving cheating hubby Siyacela

In related news, Briefly News reported that Isencane Lengane trended on social media after another lit episode of the show aired on Saturday night, 27 November.

The viewers of the show couldn't believe it when Thando forgave her cheating hubby, Siyacela after he gifted her a teddy bear, roses and some chocolate. Since Season 2 of the show started, Thando has been complaining about Siyacela's cheating ways after she found out he had a bae named Manto in Durban.

She even told her mom in the Moja Love show that she wants out of their marriage but surprised many when she was all smiles and loving when her young hubby came back home from Durban.

