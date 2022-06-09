Social media users are calling for singer Kelly Khumalo to be cancelled until the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is over

Kelly Khumalo's name has been brought up during the trial due to her relationship with the late soccer star who died in her mother's house

Peeps have called on industry stakeholders to cancel the star's reality television show Life With Kelly Kumalo, which is scheduled to premiere on Showmax

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly Khumalo has been hogging the headlines for the wrong reasons. The star's name has been trailed with drama following the resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Peeps have been trying to find evidence to pin the singer to her former lover and baby daddy's death eight years ago. Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in October 2014 at Khumalo's mother's house.

Fans are calling for Kelly Khumalo's reality show 'Life With Kelly Khumalo' to be put on hold until Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is over. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Last week, the star charted social media trends after reports that an eyewitness who saw her pull the trigger and kill Meyiwa was set to take the stand and testify. According to The South African, a second docket implicating Khumalo and others in the murder has surfaced.

The publication notes that the matter was postponed to 13 June after the docket that links Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri to Meyiwa's murder was presented to the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Following the presentation of the new evidence against Kelly, peeps have taken to Twitter to call for the Empini singer to be cancelled. Many said Kelly must be muted the same way Sjava was snubbed when Lady Zamar falsely accused him of rape or when Katlego Maboe was fired for false cheating allegations.

@sodladla_ said:

"Whoever told Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Thwala and Mr Mosia that this case won't go to trial really did them dirty."

@YooZinhlee commented:

"Cancel culture only happens to man. Imagine being accused of killing your boyfriend then get a deal continue like nothing happened."

@CPearlz89 added:

"Sjava was wrongfully accused by Lady Zamar and they tarnished the mans reputation and canceled all bookings, yet missy here is leaving her best life."

@TheSpektatah wrote:

"Sjava was cancelled, and he won the case, yet we still hear Lady Zamar on the Radio who falsely accused him of rape and aggravated assault. Radio stations, TV shows and Event organizers need to cancel Kelly Khumalo and her Sister. This cancel culture is a scam"

Kelly Khumalo beefs up security following disturbing prediction from a Zimbabwean prophet: “Dark cloud rising”

In more news on Kelly Khumalo, Briefly News previously reported that the singer has been trending for the wrong reasons following the resumption of Senzo Meyiwa's death trial. Last week, the Empini singer was the talk of the town after advocate Teffo alleged that a key witness who saw the singer pull the trigger killing Meyiwa was going to take to the stand.

However, it doesn't rain but pours for the singer, who reportedly received a disturbing prophecy from a man of God.

A Zimbabwean prophet named Prophet MellonTik Orasi headed to his Facebook page to sternly warn the singer. He said that Khumalo's life was in danger, and people were plotting to kill her.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News