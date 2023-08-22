Hungani Ndlovu has extinguished the fire on South African actors' salary assumptions

The actor told social media users that while some actors may make up to R200k monthly, it's not their take home

The tweet opened up a chat of curious questions, with netizens feeling sorry for Mzansi's talent

Former 'Scandal!' actor Hungani Ndlovu has corrected the notion that Mzansi actors earn R200K. Images: @princepaks

Skeem Saam's Hungani Ndlovu has shared some industry secrets while trying to stick up for his own.

Hungani Ndlovu reveals actors get R200K 'before deductions'

The former Scandal! actor blasted in defence of the notion that South African actors make lots of money.

He shot back at @PhilMphela's salary revelation with:

“Before Deductions”, is very important to be a part of this TITBIT."

Phil Mphela approximates SA actors from R200K and below

The short film producer was correcting a tweet made by Kgopolo revealing salary numbers within the acting industry that

"Top tier actor in South Africa can earn between R150k and R200k per month.

"Unfortunately, in South Africa, experience still trumps role prominence. So, that margin is reserved for a select actors who have been in the industry for some time. Being a lead doesn’t guarantee everybody those figures."

Check out the tweet below:

Social media reacts to Hungani's R200K salary correction

Tweeps stunned to hear the little money received took their grievances and curiosities on the thread:

@Lesego_Disipi predicted:

"But if that's the case you go home around R85k to R95k which is not bad."

@Vuyisile_dikela asked:

"Phil, how much are the #ShakaiLembeMzansi cast being paid? Since they have a huge budget?"

@vigilanceblues lamaneted:

"Gatekeepers in our film industry aren't playing nice with our great actors."

@Richblackdude said:

"These are slave wages."

Mmabatho Mogomotsi to make Outlaws debut

In another Briefly News story, veteran actress from Yizo Yizo and The River returns with one of the lead roles in a Showmax original, Outlaws.

She will be playing the Queenpin of the Basotho cattle-stealing gang, Moretlo Ts'eole, granting her a lifelong acting dream. Mogotsi said viewers can expect to see real-life stunts like firing ammunition while on horseback.

Source: Briefly News