Yizo Yizo veteran Mmbatho Mogomotsi has made another on-screen comeback with Outlaws

She will be playing the Queenpin of the Ts'oele family in the wild west inspired show

Mogomotsi talks more about the role she will be portraying, the character of Moretlo

Mmabatho Mogomotsi chats about her role as Moretlo Ts'eole on the new 'Outlaws' series on Showmax. Images: @PhilMphela

Mmabatho Mogomotsi has made her second TV return to the small screen. This time she will be a baddie with guns protecting her territory.

Mmabatho Mogomotsi makes the cast of Outlaws

Entertainment commentator @Jabu_MacDonald revealed that she would be joining several talents like Shaka iLembe star Thembinkosi Mthembu on the new Outlaws on Showmax in this post:

Mmabatho shares more about her role on Outlawz

Mogomotsi told Showmax that she has always wanted to play a bold role as this of Moretlo Ts'eole, the matriarch and Queenpin of the Basotho side of the modern-day Western series in Mzansi highlighting cattle theft on the KZN and Lesotho border:

"Moretlo is your ordinary woman in the village but she’s got a twist about her, she will fight for her family by all means necessary. She would just put up a different personality and do what she needs to do at the time to survive, she would use her gun without thinking twice."

She further explained how Mmabatho and Moretlo synchronise:

I’m not my children’s regular friend but they can come to me for anything, I am their mom first. That’s the kind of mom that Leruo has in the story. So that’s the similarity between me and Moretlo.

She said viewers can expect her to gallop on real-life horses and shoot at targets. The talent was also honest enough to share that there were times that stunt-doubles were used.

Check out the Outlaws trailer below:

