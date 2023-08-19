Thuso Mbedu crashed Lorraine Moroba's radio interview to show her fellow actress love and support

The US-based actress rocked up to the studios with flowers and shared the emotional surprise with her Instagram followers

Mzansi people reacted to the heartwarming clip, and many said it was touching to see Thuso honouring Lorraine

Thuso Mbedu surprised Lorraine Moropa with flowers at the YFM studios.

Thuso Mbedu took to Instagram to gush about The Queen star Lorraine Moropa.

Thuso Mbedu celebrates Lorraine Moropa

She posted a video displaying their tight bond during Lorraine's interview at YFM.

The Woman King actress said she wanted to end the eventful week by supporting Lorraine, who appears in the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza. Thuso captioned the post:

"I don’t even know where to begin to convey my gratitude. I’m grateful that I was able to show @lorraine.sa some love as she celebrated the premiere of her latest project. Her heart is one of the biggest and purest I’ve ever had the privilege of experiencing. I’m excited about everything she’s yet to show us through her craft. Continue letting your light shine and watch UNkulunkulu do the rest."

Lorraine Moropa thanks Thuso Mbedu

Lorraine returned the love and thanked Thuso for the bouquet. She also raved about her talent and kind heart.

"I didn’t anticipate that visit even for a split second. You have a very big heart Thuso, I pray God grants you all that it desires. I love you more than you will ever know, and I’m rooting for you ALWAYS! I’ve been inspired by your journey, and I celebrate you.❤️ However, I am mostly drawn to you because of your heart! You are one of a kind."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi moved by Thuso Mbedu's kind gesture

@nolwazingubeni said:

"This is what it’s about."

@busisiwengobe mentioned:

"I love how humble and beautiful you are Thuso, such an amazing soul. Congratulations to Lorraine for her new project. "

@bayanda_mpetha stated:

"I literally screamed with her.❤️."

@landrose__ commented:

"Wholesome! This right here is EVERYTHING! ❤️"

@olwethualwayscosy posted:

"Lorraine is such a beautiful soul."

@asilonderevival added:

"I would've done the same.❤️I admire the queen."

@nthatimoshesh commented:

"I love love love this."



