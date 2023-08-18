Amapiano DJ Mr Jazziq has revealed how his road to success was paved by failing Grade 11 twice

The Johnny ke Johnny hitmaker is now a successful businessman who travels the world

He recently graced the cover of GQ South Africa magazine, earning the praise of social media

Mr Jazziq shared how he ended up successful despite failing Grade 11 twice. Images: @mrjazziq

Entrepreneur and music master Tumelo 'Mr Jazziq' Manyoni is a well-accomplished adult who has not forgotten his humble beginnings.

Mr Jazziq repeats Grade 11 twice

The Umsebenzi Wethu producer revealed to ZiMoja that he failed Grade 11 two times because he was a lazy but intelligent young man who didn't see the point of being in school:

"I failed Grade 11 twice. It's not a secret. On the second year, my Maths Literacy teacher told me I was the smartest kid in the class, but I hated school. I would get beatings all the time at home. But I knew, I didn't want to be there."

He also said his intellect inspired the IQ in his stage name:

"They always saw me as a grootman and that Jazz music calms me down. They first called me Jazzy, I added the IQ later."

Mr Jazziq on QC South Africa's cover

To add to the list of his accolades is a recent GQ SA honour. He took the cover page to his Instagram:

"Growing up, I used to be obsessed with fashion magazines especially GQ cause that’s where most of my style inspiration would come from. And I’m honestly very humbled that I, Tumelo a kid from the dusty streets of Alexandra is on the cover of such a prestigious magazine and cannot wait for the world to be inspired by my story.”

Here is the cover:

Fans applaud Jazziq's GQ SA cover

His followers showered his post with love:

@gqsouthafrica welcomed him:

"GQ Cover Kings Worldwide."

@stino_le_thwenny congratulated:

"Well done King. You deserve it and have earned it."

@thabangmanyoni praised:

"Dankie Manyoni, Mchoboza, Zembe... Kwande Mfanakithi!"

@tshegoo_hos said:

"I know this for fact! What a full-circle moment for you. Congratulations bro."

@mandimadia complimented:

"Well done to my boy’s role model! I see him aspiring to become like you every day! Also, he has those shoes you wearing."

@mfumo_b commented:

"Major! You are a stylish gent."

