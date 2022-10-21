Thuso Mbedu shared her latest work as a magazine cover girl, and her fans were in love with the shoot

The Woman King star shared her GQ SA feature on Twitter to express her gratitude to the publication for collaborating with her

Thuso has peeps' full support in South Africa after making it internationally, and many are always ready to sing her praises her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hollywood-based South African actress Thuso Mbedu is a certified favourite in the country. She recently graced the cover of South Africa's GQ, and netizens loved it.

Thuso Mbedu showed off her recent work with GQ magazine and got compliments on the beautiful picture she took. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso was chuffed with her magazine shoot and showed her followers. The post caused a buzz as loyal stans showed her an abundance of love.

Thuso Mbedu for GQ South Africa

shared a picture of her latest photoshoot with GQ. She expressed her gratitude for being on the cover of South African GQ. The front page was a portrait of Thuso, and fans could not stop raving about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many fans complimented her undeniable beauty. Supporters were happy to remind her that South Africa always has her back.

The Woman King co-star Siv Ngesi commented:

"Eat it all friend! No mercy."

@FCKTWIRA commented:

"We are obsessed with you here at home. You already know."

@ronewa_mudau_

"Ngiyakhona. You’re so deserving!"

@goodhairthabii commented:

"Since Isithunzi days, I've never been so proud Ma!"

@cool_monarch commented:

"Thuso is beautiful madoda."

@s_motlakeng commented:

"Muhle lo Sisi jealous down."

@Otofunmii commented:

"I would repost this girl's image everywhere I see it."

"She ate": Thuso Mbedu leaves Mzansi drooling with her sizzling look

Briefly News previously reported that 2022 was Thuso Mbedu's year, looking at all her wins.

The Hollywood star has been walking red carpets and showing out on special occasions. Thuso always serves elegance and class at each of them.

Thuso Mbedu's perfomance in The Woman King featuring Viola Davis, made her a hot topic. Fans love to see the stunner's Instagram posts, and they were not disappointed when she shared her latest photo dump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News