A chap showed off what his momma gave him in a now-viral TikTok video that has Mzansi on their knees

The gent showed off his flexible hips as he danced to a classic Rihanna song at groove with his pals, hyping him up

Social media users were floored by the man’s efforts to entertain the big spenders in the club

A woman on TikTok captured a hilarious video of hid pal busting sweet moves in the club.

Mzansi was floored after a gent showed off his flexible waist dancing to a Rihanna classic. Image: @evidence.makhubel

Source: TikTok

The chap showed off his dance skills to a classic Rihanna song and impressed his mates.

SA floored by gent busting moves to Rihanna

Rihanna has been on a music hiatus for almost a decade, with her last album, Anti, being seven years old. Her classics are still topping the charts, and one Mzansi gent proved that Riri will always be famous.

The chap got up and danced to the star’s Pon de Replay at groove as he flexed his impressive waist game. He busted some foreign moves that stunned everyone in the club.

His pals were dusted by his efforts as they sipped on their beers. A lady, Evidence Makhubel, filmed the hilarious moment and posted it on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by gent jamming to Rihanna

The gent’s moves floored social media users:

@sorisha mal❤️noticed:

“The brother with the cap regrets coming with him.”

@user8531316825908 joked:

“Rihanna was shocked by the Tsonga man.”

@Tsakie shared:

“My partner behaves exactly like this.”

@Kayyygeee commented:

“A few hours later, the cap guy told him to behave today.”

@Rose 🌸enjoyed the man's clip:

“I’d be madly entertained; these are my kind of people, for real.”

@Tebogo Mokwena suggested:

“I’m sure he is not buying, so he is entertaining the buyers.”

@Singini Hlengiwe wrote:

“Onale show off. No more coming with him.”

Gent embarrasses bae at groove

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok shared a clip of himself dancing at groove. The lover boy who had been partying with his girlfriend upset her by breaking a promise.

Netizens thought the lady was only being dramatic as her boyfriend had a good time.

Source: Briefly News