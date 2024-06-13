Rihanna confirmed she is not retired and plans to release her highly anticipated ninth studio album, R9 , this year

During an interview, Rihanna clarified that fans misinterpreted a T-shirt she wore, which led to the retirement rumours

The singer, who last released an album in 2016, stated she is rediscovering music and preparing to re-enter the studio

Rihanna has sparked conversations about her career. The singer and businesswoman set social media on fire when she was spotted wearing a T-shirt that had fans speculating she had retired from the music industry.

Rihanna has announced her return to music.

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna says she has not retired

Award-winning musician Rihanna has assured her fans that she is not retired and is getting ready to hit the studio. The star, who now has two boys, Rza two and Riot, ten months, has been teasing the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, R9, after a long hiatus.

According to Deadline, the Diamonds singer set the record straight during an interview. She said that her fans were triggered by the t-shirt she was wearing. Riri, however, confirmed that she has not retired and is working on releasing her album this year. She said:

"People got triggered with that retired word. They were like ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line, it was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get.'”

Rihanna confirms her return to music

The award-winning singer, who hasn't released an album since her critically acclaimed album Anti in 2016, said she is now focusing on R9. Rih said she wants to re-examine the music on the album and start recording new music.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

