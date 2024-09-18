A group of gentlemen were enjoying each other’s company in a cosy backyard, but things went south when they held a dance-off

A Mzansi man recorded the hilarious scene and posted it on TikTok, and the clip immediately went viral

Social media users had loads of questions about the sudden change of events and roared in laughter

A South African gent filmed one of the most hilarious videos online. He caught a group of gentlemen having a great time on camera.

A group of Zulu men floored Mzansi when they busted moves before a boiling pot. Image: @phakathwayo23

Source: TikTok

The gents were cosy in a backyard, drinking and waiting for a pot of meat to finish cooking on the fire.

SA floored by village men ruining dinner after dance-off

A group of Zulu men were having the time of their lives in a warm backyard where they enjoyed beer and sweet tunes. The guys entertained themselves while waiting for the big pot of meat placed on the fire to finish cooking.

One of them was moved by a tune and stood up to dance. The rest of the group decided to join in and outdo each other.

As they were trying to bust sweet moves, one of them tripped and fell, causing a domino effect and knocking over the pot of meat. Their accident ruined the mood, as their food was on the floor.

The clip went viral on TikTok with the caption:

“Real men.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to village men ruining dinner

Social media users were dusted by the tipsy men and commented:

user7122688521483

"Why should people play next to the pot?"

@samantha🫧was floored:

"I can't stop laughing; I've never laughed this hard."

@Jaresh012 insisted that one of the guys be punished:

"The guy in the red beanie, you must beat him; what was he trying to do?"

