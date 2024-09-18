A Mzansi gent on TikTok was vlogging when he caught his sister’s kitchen accident on video

Kenny was floored when his sibling dropped a pan of wings on the floor after burning herself trying to take them out of the oven

The guy happened to be around and teased her using a funny TikTok reference that made things worse

When he entered the kitchen, a South African man was on the verge of giving up his vlog. Kenny was still filming, and luckily for him, he caught a hysterical moment.

His sister had been cooking dinner and accidentally dropped a pan of roasted wings on the floor, which made him roar in laughter.

Gent teases sister after kitchen accident

The sibling love-hate relationship is known worldwide. Their foolery is on another level, as is their love for each other.

Kenny and his sister, a duo, found themselves in a sticky situation. The gent had no idea he would score such raw footage after filming a dull vlog.

He entered the kitchen on time and captured a funny moment where his sister dropped a pan of wings on the floor after accidentally burning herself. The lady winced at the burning sensation and kissed her teeth.

Her brother, Kenny, was floored by the accident and was glad he had caught everything on video. The gentleman made things even funnier by sprinkling a funny TikTok line:

“That’s why I was recording.”

He captioned his post:

“When vlogging went wrong, but you’re a TikTokker. She’s mad at me now.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to funny sibling foolery

Social media users were floored by Kenny’s clip and commented:

@K. would not let the food go to waste:

"This is where I would actually take the 5 seconds rule seriously."

@tshepi was floored:

"The person recording made it 10 times worse!"

@Sediii🤡🤡 shared:

"I would have given up and went to sit down at this point."

@mama_kaCoco🐶 knew her dog so well:

"My dog would run through the window."

