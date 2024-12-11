Get to know Justin Jefferson’s alleged girlfriend: All about Tianna Harris

Justin Jefferson’s on-field magic has captured the attention of NFL fans. This popularity has, in turn, attracted interest in his personal life, specifically his love life. It is no wonder internet sleuths and media alike are eager to uncover the identity of Justin Jefferson’s alleged girlfriend. How much do you know about the lady who holds a special place in his heart?

Tianna Harris at the Stade Robert Bobin in 2023 (L). Justin Jefferson at the Netflix Tudum Theater in 2024 (R). Photo: Daniel Derajinski, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jefferson is an American football wide receiver for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. At 23, he became the youngest player to lead the league in receptions and receiving yards. Nonetheless, the athlete constantly makes headlines due to his rumoured relationship with Tianna Harris and legal tussle with his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Galea.

Tianna Harris’ profile summary

Full name Tianna Shea Harris Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Whitby, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Donald A. Wilson Secondary, Mississippi State University, Kent State University Height 5’6” (168 cm) Weight 66 kg (146 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Justin Jefferson (Rumoured) Mother Janet Ormston Siblings Ty Profession Soccer player Position Defender Famous for Being Justin Jefferson’s alleged girlfriend Social media Instagram

Who is Justin Jefferson’s alleged girlfriend?

The renowned NFL player has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Tianna Harris since 2020.

While various tabloids romantically link the pair, without official communication, it is difficult to authenticate the rumours. However, here are some lesser-known facts about the alleged celebrity girlfriend.

Tianna Harris' age and life

Tianna (24 as of 2024) was born on 7 February 2000 in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. According to Harris’ Mississippi State Athletics profile, her mother is Janet Ormston. She has one sibling, a brother named Ty. In 2024, she took to Instagram to commemorate her birthday via a post that read:

Birthday dump 24. Aquarius season!

Soccer player Tianna Harris posing for the camera. Photo: @tiannasheaxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Tianna Harris’ educational background

The Ontario native attended Donald A. Wilson Secondary before proceeding to Mississippi State University.

She later transferred to Kent State University, where she graduated with a marketing degree, per her LinkedIn profile. On 17 May 2022, Tianna posted her graduation photos on Instagram alongside the caption:

It still has not hit me that it is over, but your girl is a graduate.

What does Tianna Harris’ do for a living?

Harris was an accomplished football defender at Mississippi State University. She was part of the team that led the school to its first NCAA Tournament. At Kent State University, Tianna realised her full potential as an athlete.

A Ken State Golden Flashes member, Shea received several honours, including the USC Division 1 Women’s Players to Watch List, All-MAC First Team Selection and MAC Defensive Player of the Year for the fall 2021 season.

According to her Kent State Sports profile, she was also named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in her senior year. Per Tianna Harris’ Instagram bio, she is signed under KSirius Football Management.

Tianna Harris rocking a white shirt (L). Justin Jefferson at the U.S. Bank Stadium in 2024 (R). Photo: @tiannasheaxo on Instagram, David Berding via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin Jefferson’s personal life

In professional sports, it is only natural for fans to be curious about their favourite athlete’s off-field lives. Here is a glimpse of who Justin is beyond the tackles and touchdowns.

How old is Justin Jefferson?

Jefferson (25 as of 2024) was born on 16 June 1999 in St. Rose, Louisiana, USA. He is the youngest son of John Earl and Elaine Jefferson. Justin has two brothers, Rickey and Jordan.

Exploring Justin Jefferson’s NFL career

Justin played college football for the LSU Tigers before being drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He inked a four-year, $13.12 million contract and a $7.1 million signing bonus deal with the NFL team. The sportsman has been named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in his first three seasons.

Justin Jefferson during a 2022 game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

In June 2024, he signed a four-year, $140 million extension deal with the Vikings. With an annual salary of $35 million, Jefferson ranks as the highest-earning non-quarterback in the NFL. Take a look at some of his career highlights and awards:

Second-team All-SEC (2019)

PFWA All-Rookie Team (2020)

2× Second-team All-Pro (2020, 2021)

NFL receptions leader (2022)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2022)

FAQs

The Louisiana native was ranked second by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Justin Jefferson married?

The topic surrounding Justin Jefferson’s wife constantly sparks fans’ interest. Many are eager to know if the NFL star is off the market. Although unmarried, the athlete is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tianna Harris.

Does Justin Jefferson have kids?

In 2024, Andrea Galea took the sportsman to court seeking child support for their daughter Stella (born in December 2023).

As documented by Daily Mail, she accused Justin of pressurising her to terminate the pregnancy. A paternity test ordered by the court confirmed Jefferson as Stella’s biological dad.

Jefferson at a 2024 match against the Detroit Lions (L). Andrea Galea with their daughter, Stella (R). Photo: David Berding via Getty Images, @andrea_galea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How tall is Justin Jefferson?

Justin stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs 88 kilograms (195 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What is Justin Jefferson’s net worth?

According to ClutchPoints, the athlete is worth $10 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious sporting career, which includes lucrative signing deals.

Tianna Harris, alleged to be Justin Jefferson’s girlfriend, keeps details about her personal life under wraps. Despite the widespread dating rumours, she has been tight-lipped about the nature of her relationship with the NFL player.

READ ALSO: Tony Hinchcliffe's wife: Is he still married to Charlotte Jane?

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Tony Hinchcliffe's wife. The comedian was previously married to Australian-born model Charlotte Jane for Green Card purposes.

Tony Hinchcliffe has also been the subject of gay rumours for a while. Check the article for more on his sexual identity and marital status.

Source: Briefly News