Tiffany Henyard’s age: Get to know Dolton’s first female mayor

At Tiffany Henyard’s age, she has achieved great success, including bagging the coveted role of Dolton’s first female mayor. In addition, she has served as Thornton’s Township supervisor since 2022. But did you know that beyond her political persona, Henyard is a doting mother of one? Discover other exciting lesser-known facts about the Democratic political icon.

Tiffany Henyard in her Dolton office. Photo: @tiffanyhenyard (modified by author)

Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany has severally made headlines for multiple probes and lawsuits for alleged corruption. In early 2024, the Illinois Attorney General’s office began investigating her activities and non-profit organisation. In addition, Henyard is being scrutinised by the Illinois Department of Human Rights. Find out more about her personal and professional life here.

Tiffany Henyard’s profile summary

Full name Tiffany Aiesha Henyard Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 1983 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Robert Morris University Illinois Height 5’6” (168 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Kamal Woods Children 1 Profession Politician Political party Democratic Social media Instagram

Tiffany Henyard’s age and birthplace

Tiffany Henyard (41 as of 2024) was born on 18 June 1983 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. In 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate her big day via a post that read:

Today is a special day for me. This year has been a rollercoaster, and I am excited about a new chapter. I thank God for holding my hands as I have grown into every position. Happy birthday to me.

Did you know that Henyard was the youngest female mayor in the history of Dolton at the time of her election? Read on to uncover juicy details about the self-dubbed Super Mayor.

Politician Tiffany Henyard receiving a Leadership Award in 2016. Photo: @tiffanyhenyard on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Tiffany Henyard’s education and background

Tiffany, a lifelong resident of Dolton, is an alumnus of Thornridge High School. She earned a degree in business administration from Robert Morris University Illinois. A 17 February 2021 post on her Instagram states that Tiffany Henyard’s parents are former factory workers.

Political debut at 28

Tiffany got her start in politics and government in 2011, working on then-governor Pat Quinn’s (Put Illinois to Work) initiative. From May 2013 to May 2021, she served as Dolton’s village trustee. Widely referred to as the “People’s Trustee”, she was a major critic of Mayor Riley Rogers.

Exploring Tiffany Henyard’s scandal-plagued mayoral tenure

On 8 May 2021, Henyard was sworn in as Dolton’s mayor after winning approximately 82 per cent of the vote against independent candidate Ronnie Burge.

However, within her first year in office, she faced constant criticism from the village board of trustees over her miscalculated spending of public funds.

In January 2024, city trustee Britney Norwood reported that the city already had a $7 million debt and was heading into bankruptcy. In addition, the New York Post reported that Tiffany’s security details had cost Dolton around $1 million.

Tiffany Henyard rocking a branded black t-shirt (L). The politician having a good time with her community members (R). Photo: @tiffanyhenyard (modified by author)

Tiffany Henyard’s appointment as Thornton Township supervisor

In March 2022, the politician became the first female and first African-American supervisor following Frank Zuccarelli’s death. Tiffany Henyard’s salary for the position is $224,000 annually. However, at her urging, the amount is set to be reduced to $22,400 per year for her successor.

Tiffany Henyard’s non-profit organisation

The 41-year-old founded Tiffany Henyard’s Cares, a charitable organisation to assist cancer patients.

While she has significantly promoted the organisation on her website and social media account, the politician tried to distance herself from it in March 2024 after the group came under fire for allegedly receiving funding from Dolton taxpayers’ money.

Who is Tiffany Henyard’s husband?

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is not married. Nonetheless, she is in a romantic relationship with Kamal Woods.

On 21 June 2024, she penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. Tiffany captioned the post:

Everyone, help me wish my partner a Happy Birthday. Remember to live and grow alongside someone who enjoys your presence. Life is short; enjoy every single moment.

Henyard’s daughter, Justice, smiling for the camera (L). Tiffany, Kamal and Justice posing for a photo (R). Photo: @tiffanyhenyard (modified by author)

Tiffany Henyard’s motherhood journey

Tiffany Henyard’s daughter, Justice, is constantly featured in her social media posts. On 27 July 2023, Tiffany posted several pictures of their shared moments alongside the caption:

To my baby girl, keep that go-getter spirit and never give up. You are an inspiration to people. I love you to the moon and back.

FAQs

Being in the American political scene means your life will constantly be subject to public scrutiny. Below are some frequently asked questions about Tiffany Henyard:

Does Tiffany Henyard have a child?

The African-American leader is the proud mother of one. However, the identity of Tiffany Henyard’s baby daddy remains a mystery.

Is Tiffany Henyard a Republican?

Tiffany has supported the Democratic Party since she entered politics. Through the party, she won her mayoral seat.

Is Tiffany Henyard still mayor?

Henyard has served as Dolton’s mayor since 2021. Unfortunately, her tenure has been marred by corruption, fraud, misconduct and financial mismanagement allegations.

Tiffany Henyard showing off her curly hair. Photo: @tiffanyhenyard (modified by author)

Tiffany Henyard has faced several serious allegations since assuming the role. Various sources have accused her of corruption and abuse of office, prompting the FBI to launch an investigation.

