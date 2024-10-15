Tia Kemp: Birthday, age, net worth, children, full biography

American rapper Rick Ross is widely recognised for his larger-than-life persona. However, his baby mama, Tia Kemp, has been bossing up in her way lately. As an entrepreneur and internet personality, she has carved out her path in the business and digital world. But who exactly is the woman who once swept the Hustlin hitmaker off his feet?

Tia during a makeup session (L). Rick at The Little Red Dress party in 2023 (R). Photo: @yuntietia on Instagram, Paras Griffin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Although many know Tia for her past romantic relationship with Rick Ross, others recognise her for her fashion and beauty-related content on Instagram. She has leveraged her fame and inked lucrative deals with brands to promote their products on the platform. This article highlights juicy details about Kemp beyond her successful career and association with a rap mogul.

Tia Kemp’s profile summary

Full name Tiallondra Kemp Famous as Tia Kemp Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1976 Age 47 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Children 3 Siblings 5 Profession Entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $400,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Tia Kemp?

Tia’s name always pops up whenever the topic of Rick Ross’ baby mamas arises. While she frequently speaks about their chaotic relationship in interviews, Kemp is particularly selective about what she shares with the public regarding her personal life.

Nonetheless, we have defied the odds to unravel fascinating details about the Instagram star you probably did not know about.

Tia Kemp’s zodiac sign is Scorpio

Kemp (aged 47 as of 2024) was born on 31 October 1976 in Miami, Florida, USA. In 2023, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

#47.

The businesswoman posing for a selfie. Photo: @yuntietia on Instagram (modified by author)

Her father is serving a 40-year jail term

During a March 2024 interview on the Dezigner My Shoe Podcast, Tia revealed fascinating details about her childhood and how her mom got her when she was 17.

Although I was raised in poverty, I am proud of who that made me become.

She went on to add how her dad was a troubled teenager who was frequently on the wrong side of the law, saying:

My father was swallowed into the prison system at a young age. He has been in prison for the past 26 years.

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross’ relationship began in 2003 after meeting at a South Beach nightclub. Interestingly, she was married at the time.

However, her husband was incarcerated for dealing drugs. After dating for over a year, Kemp wrote a letter to the hip-hop star about her marriage. As fate would have it, the duo parted ways in 2007.

Tia Kemp during a 2024 YouTube interview (L). Rick Ross at the 2024 Sheen Magazine Awards (R). Photo: @DJUTV on YouTube, Paras Griffin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Tia makes several announcements due to his beef with Ross and his girlfriends. In January 2024, she traded insults with Rick’s ex-girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, after she posted a picture of a meal she had prepared for him.

Tia Kemp is the doting mother of three

The businesswoman has three sons. She was left to fend for her first two kids after their dad’s imprisonment. However, little is known about them, as Tia prefers to keep them from the spotlight. While speaking on DJUTV in June 2024, she shared her motherhood journey, stating:

I got my first child when I was 21 and my second at 22.

Her youngest son, William Leonard Roberts III, was born in September 2005 from her relationship with the rapper.

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross’ child graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in October 2023 before proceeding to Bethune-Cookman University. On 4 October 2023, Kemp took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s graduation, saying:

Thank you, son, for being the sweetest and unproblematic child ever. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. I love you.

On the flip side, Tia has accused Ross of not being present in his son’s life. She claims that he has never attended any of his graduations.

William Leonard Roberts III during his 2023 graduation (L). Tia Kemp having a good time with a horse. Photo: @yuntietia (modified by author)

She wears many hats

Kemp is an entrepreneur and content creator. As of 10 October 2024, she boasts 427k followers on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle videos and photos.

In addition, Tia uses the platform to endorse brands such as House of Drip Miami and The Veneer Collection. As an author, she released her autobiography Deeper Than Rap: Clarity, Truth, And Exposure in 2009, detailing her love story with Rick.

Tia Kemp’s net worth is impressive

According to TheCityCeleb, Tia is worth $400,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful endeavours in the internet and business world.

FAQs

Tia gained notoriety for her past romance with Rick Ross. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Tia Kemp’s real name?

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend’s full name is Tiallondra Kemp. However, she prefers to use the short moniker Tia.

How old is Tia Kemp?

While various tabloids report Tia Kemp’s age differently, her actual date of birth is 31 October 1976. At the time of writing, she is set to turn 48 in a couple of days.

How tall is Tia Kemp?

The Florida native is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 58 kilograms (128 lbs). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Tia Kemp's son, William, rocking a black suit (L). Rick Ross performing at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024 (R). Photo: @yuntietia on Instagram, Mireya Acierto via Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Tia Kemp get famous?

Although many knew about Tia, this year, she has made headlines for her online drama with Rick Ross, the father of her third son. She co-hosts the Aunt-Tea Podcast alongside Tokyo Toni.

How old is Rick Ross' son with Tia Kemp?

William Leonard Roberts III is 19 years old at the time of this writing. The football player frequently appears in his mom’s social media posts.

What is Rick Ross’ net worth in 2024?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Ross is worth $150 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious 24-year-old musical career.

Tia Kemp, Rick Ross' baby mama, is the mother of the rapper’s second child. She is a businesswoman and internet sensation who has worked with multiple social media brands and commanded a significant audience. The mother of three currently resides in Miami, Florida.

