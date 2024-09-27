Florence Pugh's relationship timeline and complete dating history

Florence Pugh is an American actress best known for starring in Lady Macbeth. Beyond her popularity and award-winning roles, most fans are curious about the man who swept the superstar off her feet. Florence Pugh’s relationship history offers an insight into her love life, including dating rumours, her current boyfriend and past romances.

Florence during the 2024 We Live in Time New York Screening (L). Pugh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024 (R). Photo: Marleen Moise, Axelle (modified by author)

Although Pugh made her career debut in 2014, her international breakthrough came with her appearance in Fighting with My Family. While many recognise Florence for her acting prowess, others know her for her former high-profile relationship with Hollywood star Zach Braff. Is the actress finally off the market? Here is a look into Pugh’s fascinating romantic life.

Florence Pugh's profile summary

Florence Pugh's relationship status

During an October 2024 interview with British Vogue, the Little Women star revealed that she is currently seeing someone, saying:

We are still figuring out who we are, but I am not allowing myself to go on a rollercoaster this time. I am giving this time to evolve into something real rather than rushing into it. I love falling in love and knowing that someone loves me as much as I love them.

Actress Florence Pugh during the Dune: Part Two premiere at Lincoln Center in 2024. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Although Florence broke the hearts of many with her shocking dating revelation, she kept the identity of her current partner a mystery. In a short while, you will understand why she prefers not to have her romantic relationship in the public domain.

But with paparazzi all over, many already know about Florence Pugh’s boyfriend. Below is a summary of all the men the actress has been romantically linked with since she got into Hollywood.

Finn Cole (2024)

Finn Cole during the 2021 premiere of F9 (L). Florence Pugh at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 (R). Photo: Rich Fury, Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Pugh’s dating remarks came after The Sun reported on 4 September 2024 that she was secretly dating Peaky Blinders star, Finn. The duo was first spotted leaving the Perfect Couple London premiere together. A guest later disclosed to Daily Mail:

I saw them holding hands at The Hoxton Hotel.

However, neither Cole nor Florence has officially commented on these speculations, making it difficult to establish whether they are indeed dating.

Charlie Gooch (2022 - 2023)

Charlie Gooch and Florence Pugh during a 2023 dinner in Rome, Italy. Photo: Mega

In December 2022, the actress sparked fresh dating rumours after being seen with photographer Charlie after the British Fashion Awards.

They were photographed holding hands a few months later during their Valentine’s Day date. The pair, who went to the same high school, reportedly broke up in October 2023.

Will Poulter (May 2022)

Will Poulter during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week (L). Florence Pugh at the Dune: Part Two photocall in 2024 (R). Photo: Marc Piasecki, Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Romance speculations about Florence and her Midsommar co-star, Will, spread after they were seen during a holiday in Ibiza with their friends.

Although their interactions appeared platonic, their photos together made headlines, forcing the actress to speak on the issue. According to Stylist, Pugh took to her Instagram stories to address her fans, stating:

Will and I are not dating. We went on a trip alongside our friends who had been framed out of our pictures to look otherwise. Fabricating these kinds of allegations causes more harm than good.

Zach Braff (2019-2022)

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff during the 2023 premiere of A Good Person in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Pugh first interacted with American actor and comedian Braff in August 2018 when he complemented her role in Lady Macbeth via X. Soon after, they worked on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There together.

Rumours that the duo was dating began in April 2019 after they were photographed holding hands in public. By early 2020, they were official.

However, their relationship was not easy as they were constantly criticised for their huge age difference. According to US Weekly, Florence addressed the hateful comments she was receiving for dating an older man via an April 2020 video, saying:

I am 24 years old. I do not need anyone to tell me who to love and who not to. It is not in your place and has nothing to do with you. The abuse you throw at Zach directly reflects on me.

Are Florence and Zach still together?

The pair’s relationship hit the rocks in 2022, and they parted ways. In her interview with British Vogue, Pugh revealed how having their relationship in the public took a toll on him, saying:

I want to protect everyone I am with. It was not easy reading mean comments about someone I love. Nonetheless, I think any relationship in the spotlight will be stressed.

Age difference between Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh had a 20+ year age gap, which did not sit well with most of the actress’ fans.

FAQs

Some of Florence’s accolades include a British Independent Film Award. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Florence Pugh?

Pugh (aged 28 as of 2024) was born on 3 January 1996 in England. Her parents, Deborah and Clinton Pugh, raised her alongside her siblings, Toby Sebastian, Arabella Gibbins and Rafaela Pugh.

Actress Florence Pugh during the 2021 world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Is Florence Pugh married?

Over the years, the topic of Florence Pugh’s husband has always sparked public interest. However, she is currently not married.

Who is Florence Pugh dating?

Although The Wonder star revealed that she is presently dating, she prefers to keep details about her relationship, including her partner, under wraps.

Were Florence Pugh and Harry Style together?

Pugh was previously briefly linked to her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles by Olivia and Jason Sudeikis’ ex-nanny. However, the duo denied these allegations made by their former employee.

Florence Pugh’s relationship status has constantly been scrutinised due to her celebrity status and career achievements. While she once had a public relationship, the actress has mastered the art of hiding details of her love life from the media. Nonetheless, Pugh often expresses interest in having a family one day.

