Florence Pugh's age, height, boyfriend, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Florence Pugh is an American-based English actress. She is widely recognized for her role as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The actress is also known for starring in Midsommar, Little Women, and Fighting with My Family.
Pugh has had one of the quickest rising careers in Hollywood. Since making her debut in 2014, she has starred in several projects that propelled her to international stardom. What makes her stand out? Keep reading to find out!
Florence Pugh's profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Florence Rose C M Pugh
|Other names
|Flossie Rose
|Date of birth
|3rd January 1996
|Age
|26 years in 2022
|Birth sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|English
|Height
|5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62 m)
|Hair colour
|Dark Brown
|Gender
|Female
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|American actor and filmmaker Zach Braff
|Parents
|Dancer Deborah Mackin and restaurateur Clinton Pugh
|Siblings
|Three, including actor and singer Toby Sebastian, actress Arabella Gibbins, and Rafaela
|Education
|Wychwood School and St Edward's School in Oxford
|Profession
|Actress, singer
|Years active
|2014 to present
|Social media profiles
|InstagramTwitterYouTube
How old is Florence Pugh?
The Black Widow actress was born on 3rd January 1996 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. Florence Pugh's age is 26 years old in 2022.
Florence Pugh's family
Her father is Clinton Pugh, a successful restaurateur in charge of The Grand Café, the Café Coco chain, and Kazbar. Her mother, Deborah Mackin, is a professional dancer and dance teacher. The actress has three siblings, including Toby Sebastian (actor and singer), Arabella Gibbins (actress), and Rafaela Pugh.
Her family relocated to Sotogrande, Spain, when she was three and moved back to Oxford when she was six. The actress studied at Wychwood School. She later enrolled at St Edward's School in Oxford.
Is Florence Pugh in a relationship?
The actress is in a relationship. Florence Pugh's boyfriend is an American actor and filmmaker, Zach Braff. They started dating in 2019 and have remained strong despite criticism regarding their 21-year age gap. Florence Pugh and Zach Braff moved in together and currently reside in Los Angeles, California.
What movies and TV shows has Florence Pugh been in?
The British actress made her acting debut in 2014 in the drama film, The Falling. She got her big break in the industry in 2016 when she landed the leading role of Katherine Lester in Lady Macbeth.
In 2019, she was propelled to international stardom after her spectacular performance in Fighting with My Family (biographical sports dramedy), Midsommar horror movie, and Little Women. She is also known for her portrayal of Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movie Black Widow (2021). The actress is also a talented singer, guitarist and pianist.
Florence Pugh's movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Dune: Part Two (in production)
|2023
|Princess Irulan
|Oppenheimer (post production)
|2023
|Jean Tatlock
|A Good Person (post-production)
|2023
|Allison
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (post-production)
|2022
|Goldilocks' voice
|Don't Worry Darling
|2022
|Alice Chambers
|Hawkeye (miniseries)
|2021
|Yelena Belova/Black Widow
|Black Widow
|2021
|Yelena Belova/Black Widow
|Little Women
|2019
|Amy March
|Midsommar
|2019
|Dani Ardor
|In the Time It Takes to Get There
|2019
|Lucille
|Fighting with My Family
|2019
|Sara Paige Knight
|King Lear (TV movie)
|2018
|Cordelia
|The Little Drummer Girl (miniseries)
|2018
|Charmian Charlie Ross
|Leading Lady Parts (short film)
|2018
|Herself
|Malevolent
|2018
|Angela Sayers
|Outlaw King
|2018
|Elizabeth de Burgh
|The Commuter
|2018
|Gwen
|Marcella
|2016
|Cara Thomas
|Lady Macbeth
|2016
|Katherine Lester
|The Falling
|2014
|Abbie Mortimer
|Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)
|2020
|Megan Banks
Is Florence Pugh rich?
She is a multi-millionaire. According to sources, Florence Pugh's net worth is estimated at $8 million in 2022.
Florence Pugh's height
The actress stands at 5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62 m). She has dark brown hair and green eyes.
Florence Pugh's Instagram
The actress is active on social media. Her Instagram, @florencepugh, has over 7.6 million followers as of July 2022. She has amassed more than 340.3 thousand followers on Twitter and over 82.3 thousand followers on YouTube.
What is Florence Pugh's rare disease?
When she was young, she was frequently hospitalized for tracheomalacia disease. The doctors placed a tube in her trachea to ensure proper breathing and the condition gave her a raspy voice. Her parents made the decision to relocate to Sotogrande, Spain, for warmer weather when the actress was three years old. The family moved back to Oxford when Florence turned six.
Does Florence Pugh have a deep voice?
The Black Widow actress has a raspy voice. This is because she suffered from tracheomalacia as a child.
Who is Florence Pugh married to?
The Midsommar actress has not confirmed if she is married to Zach Braff. She currently lives with the actor in Los Angeles.
Are Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson friends?
Yes. The talented actresses starred together in the Black Widow MCU film. Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, while Pugh starred as Yelena Belova in the 2021 film. The actresses bonded on the set and have remained friends.
What is Florence Pugh's salary for Black Widow?
Florence Pugh's Black Widow salary is estimated at between $150,000 and $1 million. It is her debut role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise that dramatically increased her worth.
Are Florence Pugh and Will Poulter dating?
There were speculations that the actress and her Midsommar co-star were dating after being spotted together on a beach in Ibiza in May 2022. Pugh shut down the rumours citing that they are only friends.
What did Florence Pugh say about her vulgar critics?
On 9th July 2022, the Black Widow actress attended the Valentino haute couture show in Rome, wearing a sheer pink halter neck gown that showed her body. She received a lot of criticism for exposing herself. The actress took to Instagram to call out the body shamers and asked them to respect women.
Florence Pugh is one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood with a bright future in the industry. Her talent and outspoken personality set her apart from her peers. She mingles with the best Hollywood actors and has become a sought after name in the entertainment industry.
