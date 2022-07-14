Florence Pugh's age, height, boyfriend, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Florence Pugh is an American-based English actress. She is widely recognized for her role as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The actress is also known for starring in Midsommar, Little Women, and Fighting with My Family.

Florence Pugh is an American-based English actress. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Pugh has had one of the quickest rising careers in Hollywood. Since making her debut in 2014, she has starred in several projects that propelled her to international stardom. What makes her stand out? Keep reading to find out!

Florence Pugh's profiles summary and bio

Full name Florence Rose C M Pugh Other names Flossie Rose Date of birth 3rd January 1996 Age 26 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Oxford, Oxfordshire, England Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality English Height 5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62 m) Hair colour Dark Brown Gender Female Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend American actor and filmmaker Zach Braff Parents Dancer Deborah Mackin and restaurateur Clinton Pugh Siblings Three, including actor and singer Toby Sebastian, actress Arabella Gibbins, and Rafaela Education Wychwood School and St Edward's School in Oxford Profession Actress, singer Years active 2014 to present Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

How old is Florence Pugh?

The Black Widow actress was born on 3rd January 1996 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. Florence Pugh's age is 26 years old in 2022.

Florence Pugh's family

British singer and actor Toby Sebastian (left) is Florence's brother. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Her father is Clinton Pugh, a successful restaurateur in charge of The Grand Café, the Café Coco chain, and Kazbar. Her mother, Deborah Mackin, is a professional dancer and dance teacher. The actress has three siblings, including Toby Sebastian (actor and singer), Arabella Gibbins (actress), and Rafaela Pugh.

Her family relocated to Sotogrande, Spain, when she was three and moved back to Oxford when she was six. The actress studied at Wychwood School. She later enrolled at St Edward's School in Oxford.

Is Florence Pugh in a relationship?

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff started dating in 2019. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

The actress is in a relationship. Florence Pugh's boyfriend is an American actor and filmmaker, Zach Braff. They started dating in 2019 and have remained strong despite criticism regarding their 21-year age gap. Florence Pugh and Zach Braff moved in together and currently reside in Los Angeles, California.

What movies and TV shows has Florence Pugh been in?

The British actress made her acting debut in 2014 in the drama film, The Falling. She got her big break in the industry in 2016 when she landed the leading role of Katherine Lester in Lady Macbeth.

In 2019, she was propelled to international stardom after her spectacular performance in Fighting with My Family (biographical sports dramedy), Midsommar horror movie, and Little Women. She is also known for her portrayal of Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movie Black Widow (2021). The actress is also a talented singer, guitarist and pianist.

Florence Pugh's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Dune: Part Two (in production) 2023 Princess Irulan Oppenheimer (post production) 2023 Jean Tatlock A Good Person (post-production) 2023 Allison Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (post-production) 2022 Goldilocks' voice Don't Worry Darling 2022 Alice Chambers Hawkeye (miniseries) 2021 Yelena Belova/Black Widow Black Widow 2021 Yelena Belova/Black Widow Little Women 2019 Amy March Midsommar 2019 Dani Ardor In the Time It Takes to Get There 2019 Lucille Fighting with My Family 2019 Sara Paige Knight King Lear (TV movie) 2018 Cordelia The Little Drummer Girl (miniseries) 2018 Charmian Charlie Ross Leading Lady Parts (short film) 2018 Herself Malevolent 2018 Angela Sayers Outlaw King 2018 Elizabeth de Burgh The Commuter 2018 Gwen Marcella 2016 Cara Thomas Lady Macbeth 2016 Katherine Lester The Falling 2014 Abbie Mortimer Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) 2020 Megan Banks

Is Florence Pugh rich?

She is a multi-millionaire. According to sources, Florence Pugh's net worth is estimated at $8 million in 2022.

Florence Pugh's height

The actress stands at 5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62 m). She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Florence Pugh's Instagram

The actress is active on social media. Her Instagram, @florencepugh, has over 7.6 million followers as of July 2022. She has amassed more than 340.3 thousand followers on Twitter and over 82.3 thousand followers on YouTube.

What is Florence Pugh's rare disease?

Florence suffered from tracheomalacia when she was young. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

When she was young, she was frequently hospitalized for tracheomalacia disease. The doctors placed a tube in her trachea to ensure proper breathing and the condition gave her a raspy voice. Her parents made the decision to relocate to Sotogrande, Spain, for warmer weather when the actress was three years old. The family moved back to Oxford when Florence turned six.

Does Florence Pugh have a deep voice?

The Black Widow actress has a raspy voice. This is because she suffered from tracheomalacia as a child.

Who is Florence Pugh married to?

The Midsommar actress has not confirmed if she is married to Zach Braff. She currently lives with the actor in Los Angeles.

Are Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson friends?

Pugh and Scarlett developed a bond on the set of Black Widow. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Yes. The talented actresses starred together in the Black Widow MCU film. Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, while Pugh starred as Yelena Belova in the 2021 film. The actresses bonded on the set and have remained friends.

What is Florence Pugh's salary for Black Widow?

Florence Pugh's Black Widow salary is estimated at between $150,000 and $1 million. It is her debut role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise that dramatically increased her worth.

Are Florence Pugh and Will Poulter dating?

There were speculations that the actress and her Midsommar co-star were dating after being spotted together on a beach in Ibiza in May 2022. Pugh shut down the rumours citing that they are only friends.

What did Florence Pugh say about her vulgar critics?

On 9th July 2022, the Black Widow actress attended the Valentino haute couture show in Rome, wearing a sheer pink halter neck gown that showed her body. She received a lot of criticism for exposing herself. The actress took to Instagram to call out the body shamers and asked them to respect women.

Florence Pugh is one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood with a bright future in the industry. Her talent and outspoken personality set her apart from her peers. She mingles with the best Hollywood actors and has become a sought after name in the entertainment industry.

