Tim Matheson's net worth, age, children, wife, education, movies and TV shows, profiles
Tim Matheson is a legendary actor who hails from the USA. He also dabbles as a film director and producer. He is widely recognized for playing Eric "Otter” Stratton in Animal House, John Hoynes in The West Wing, Doc Mullins in Virg*n River, and Dave Malone in This Is Us. Interestingly, Tim has graced the TV screens for over six decades, making an impressive fortune for himself. So, what is Tim Matheson's net worth now?
Tim Matheson has been passionate about acting from a tender age – he first appeared in Window on Main Street as a 13-year-old. So how old was Tim Matheson in Animal House? The actor was 31 years of age at the time. Since then, he has appeared in nearly 200 movies and TV shows. Apart from his career, Tim is a candid family man.
Tim Matheson's profile summary
|Full name
|Timothy Lewis Matthieson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|31 December 1947
|Place of birth
|Glendale, California, USA
|Age
|74 years old (as of July 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Current residence
|Hollywood Hills, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6’ 2”
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Mother
|Sally Matheson
|Father
|Timothy Matheson
|Siblings
|Sue Matheson
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Elizabeth Marighetto
|Ex-wives
|Megan Murphy, Jennifer Leak
|Children
|3 (Molly and Emma, Cooper)
|Education
|John Burroughs High School, Fox Lane High School, California State University, The Groundlings
|Profession
|Actor, director, producer
|Net worth
|$7 million
Tim Matheson's biography
Timothy Lewis Matthieson was born in Glendale, California, USA. The renowned actor was born into the family of Sally and Timothy Matheson. He has one sibling, a sister named Sue. However, unlike him, there is little known about Sue and his parents.
Tim Matheson's educational background
Apart from being a talented fellow, the actor is also well learned. He attended two local secondary schools for his high school education – John Burroughs High School and Fox Lane High School. Later, he proceeded to California State University, Northridge and The Groundlings for his tertiary studies.
How old is Tim Matheson now?
Matheson was born on 31 December 1947. Thus, as of July 2022, Tim's age is 74 years. According to astrology, he is a Capricorn. He started acting at a very young age.
What is Tim Matheson famous for?
Many know him as an actor, director, and producer. Growing up, he had a strong passion for entertainment. He decided to follow his dream; professionally, he joined the acting scene at the age of 13.
According to IMDb, he has 191 acting credits, 45 directing credits, and five production credits. For instance, he has produced and directed Virg*n River, Lucifer, Criminal Minds, Dirty S*xy Money, and Numb3rs.
Tim Matheson's movies and TV shows
Since 1961, he has appeared in several notable films and TV shows. Did Tim Matheson play in Disney movies? Yes. He starred in Body Wars as Captain Braddock. Below is a list of some of his other popular projects:
- Young Samson & Goliath (1967-1968) as Samson
- Space Ghost (1966-1968) as Jace
- Hitched (1971) as Clare Bridgeman
- Bonanza (1972-1973) as Griff King
- Magnum Force (1973) as Sweet
- The Captive: The Longest Drive 2 (1976) as Quentin Beaudine
- National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) as Eric Stratton
- Tucker's Witch (1982-1983) as Rick Tucker
- Fletch (1985) as Alan Stanwyk
- Just in Time (1988) Harry Stadlin
- Solar Crisis (1990) as Steve Kelso
- Charlie Hoover (1991) as Charlie Hoover
- Batman: The Animated Series (1993) as Gil Mason
- An Unfinished Affair (1996) as Alex Connor
- The Legend of Calamity Jane (1997) as Capt. John O'Rourke
- The Story of Us (Marty) as Marty
- Wolf Lake (2001-2002) as Sheriff Matthew Donner / Sheriff Jack Kohanek
- The King of Queens (2002) as Dr. Farber
- Justice League Unlimited (2004) as Maxwell Lord
- Augusta, Gone (2006) as Ben Dudman
- The West Wing (1999-2006) as John Hoynes
- Redline (2007) as Jerry Brecken
- Burn Notice (2008-2013) as Larry Sizemore
- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2013) as Oliver Tate
- Hart of Dixie (2011-2015) as Dr. Brick Breeland
- Snowfall (2017) as George Miller
- The Good Fight (2018) as Tully Nelson
- Madam Secretary (2017-2018) as Fred Moran
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019-2020) as General Dudley
- Evil (2021-2022) as Edward Tragoren
- Virg*n River (2019-2022) as Doc Mullins
What is Tim Matheson's net worth?
According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $7 million. He has primarily accumulated this wealth through his lengthy acting career. Additionally, he has helped to direct and produce several movies and TV shows.
Who is Tim Matheson's wife?
The actor has been in three marriages. Unfortunately, two of the marriages ended in divorce. Between 1968 and 1971, he was married to Jennifer Leak. Then, in 1985, he married Megan Murphy; they divorced in 2010.
At the moment, Elizabeth Marighetto is Tim Matheson's wife. In 2018, he took to his official Facebook page to announce the date of their marriage. Their wedding took place at Arts District, Los Angeles, California, on 10th March 2018.
Who are Tim Matheson's children?
His second marriage resulted in the birth of three children, two daughters and one son. Their names are Molly, Emma, and Cooper Matheson.
Tim Matheson's height and weight
The actor stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). He also weighs around 165 pounds (75 kilograms). Furthermore, he has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Tim Matheson's net worth has grown steadily since he joined the entertainment industry. He is currently among the wealthiest entertainers in the Hollywood industry. The father of three has graced the TV screens for over six decades and does not seem to stop anytime soon.
