Tim Matheson is a legendary actor who hails from the USA. He also dabbles as a film director and producer. He is widely recognized for playing Eric "Otter” Stratton in Animal House, John Hoynes in The West Wing, Doc Mullins in Virg*n River, and Dave Malone in This Is Us. Interestingly, Tim has graced the TV screens for over six decades, making an impressive fortune for himself. So, what is Tim Matheson's net worth now?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tim Matheson attends The Paley Center For Media Presents CNN's The 2000s: A Look Back At The Dawn Of TV's New Golden Age at The Paley Center for Media in 2018. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Tim Matheson has been passionate about acting from a tender age – he first appeared in Window on Main Street as a 13-year-old. So how old was Tim Matheson in Animal House? The actor was 31 years of age at the time. Since then, he has appeared in nearly 200 movies and TV shows. Apart from his career, Tim is a candid family man.

Tim Matheson's profile summary

Full name Timothy Lewis Matthieson Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1947 Place of birth Glendale, California, USA Age 74 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’ 2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Mother Sally Matheson Father Timothy Matheson Siblings Sue Matheson Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Elizabeth Marighetto Ex-wives Megan Murphy, Jennifer Leak Children 3 (Molly and Emma, Cooper) Education John Burroughs High School, Fox Lane High School, California State University, The Groundlings Profession Actor, director, producer Net worth $7 million

Tim Matheson's biography

Timothy Lewis Matthieson was born in Glendale, California, USA. The renowned actor was born into the family of Sally and Timothy Matheson. He has one sibling, a sister named Sue. However, unlike him, there is little known about Sue and his parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tim Matheson's educational background

Apart from being a talented fellow, the actor is also well learned. He attended two local secondary schools for his high school education – John Burroughs High School and Fox Lane High School. Later, he proceeded to California State University, Northridge and The Groundlings for his tertiary studies.

How old is Tim Matheson now?

Young actor Tim Matheson poses for a portrait in April 1979 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Matheson was born on 31 December 1947. Thus, as of July 2022, Tim's age is 74 years. According to astrology, he is a Capricorn. He started acting at a very young age.

What is Tim Matheson famous for?

Many know him as an actor, director, and producer. Growing up, he had a strong passion for entertainment. He decided to follow his dream; professionally, he joined the acting scene at the age of 13.

According to IMDb, he has 191 acting credits, 45 directing credits, and five production credits. For instance, he has produced and directed Virg*n River, Lucifer, Criminal Minds, Dirty S*xy Money, and Numb3rs.

Tim Matheson's movies and TV shows

Since 1961, he has appeared in several notable films and TV shows. Did Tim Matheson play in Disney movies? Yes. He starred in Body Wars as Captain Braddock. Below is a list of some of his other popular projects:

Young Samson & Goliath (1967-1968) as Samson

(1967-1968) as Samson Space Ghost (1966-1968) as Jace

(1966-1968) as Jace Hitched (1971) as Clare Bridgeman

(1971) as Clare Bridgeman Bonanza (1972-1973) as Griff King

(1972-1973) as Griff King Magnum Force (1973) as Sweet

(1973) as Sweet The Captive: The Longest Drive 2 (1976) as Quentin Beaudine

(1976) as Quentin Beaudine National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) as Eric Stratton

(1978) as Eric Stratton Tucker's Witch (1982-1983) as Rick Tucker

(1982-1983) as Rick Tucker Fletch (1985) as Alan Stanwyk

(1985) as Alan Stanwyk Just in Time (1988) Harry Stadlin

(1988) Harry Stadlin Solar Crisis (1990) as Steve Kelso

(1990) as Steve Kelso Charlie Hoover (1991) as Charlie Hoover

(1991) as Charlie Hoover Batman: The Animated Series (1993) as Gil Mason

(1993) as Gil Mason An Unfinished Affair (1996) as Alex Connor

(1996) as Alex Connor The Legend of Calamity Jane (1997) as Capt. John O'Rourke

(1997) as Capt. John O'Rourke The Story of Us (Marty) as Marty

(Marty) as Marty Wolf Lake (2001-2002) as Sheriff Matthew Donner / Sheriff Jack Kohanek

(2001-2002) as Sheriff Matthew Donner / Sheriff Jack Kohanek The King of Queens (2002) as Dr. Farber

(2002) as Dr. Farber Justice League Unlimited (2004) as Maxwell Lord

Tim as Dave Malone, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Elizabeth Perkins as Janet Malone in This Is Us season 6. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Augusta, Gone (2006) as Ben Dudman

(2006) as Ben Dudman The West Wing (1999-2006) as John Hoynes

(1999-2006) as John Hoynes Redline (2007) as Jerry Brecken

(2007) as Jerry Brecken Burn Notice (2008-2013) as Larry Sizemore

(2008-2013) as Larry Sizemore CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2013) as Oliver Tate

(2013) as Oliver Tate Hart of Dixie (2011-2015) as Dr. Brick Breeland

(2011-2015) as Dr. Brick Breeland Snowfall (2017) as George Miller

(2017) as George Miller The Good Fight (2018) as Tully Nelson

(2018) as Tully Nelson Madam Secretary (2017-2018) as Fred Moran

(2017-2018) as Fred Moran Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019-2020) as General Dudley

(2019-2020) as General Dudley Evil (2021-2022) as Edward Tragoren

(2021-2022) as Edward Tragoren Virg*n River (2019-2022) as Doc Mullins

What is Tim Matheson's net worth?

According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $7 million. He has primarily accumulated this wealth through his lengthy acting career. Additionally, he has helped to direct and produce several movies and TV shows.

Who is Tim Matheson's wife?

Tim Matheson and Elizabeth Marighetto attend the "Attenborough Award" honouring the Cousteau family and the world premiere screening of "Secret Ocean 3D" in 2015. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

The actor has been in three marriages. Unfortunately, two of the marriages ended in divorce. Between 1968 and 1971, he was married to Jennifer Leak. Then, in 1985, he married Megan Murphy; they divorced in 2010.

At the moment, Elizabeth Marighetto is Tim Matheson's wife. In 2018, he took to his official Facebook page to announce the date of their marriage. Their wedding took place at Arts District, Los Angeles, California, on 10th March 2018.

Who are Tim Matheson's children?

His second marriage resulted in the birth of three children, two daughters and one son. Their names are Molly, Emma, and Cooper Matheson.

Tim Matheson's height and weight

The actor stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). He also weighs around 165 pounds (75 kilograms). Furthermore, he has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Tim Matheson's net worth has grown steadily since he joined the entertainment industry. He is currently among the wealthiest entertainers in the Hollywood industry. The father of three has graced the TV screens for over six decades and does not seem to stop anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Jessica Chastain's net worth, age, husband, movies and TV shows, look alike, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an informative piece on actress Jessica Chastain. Do you know how much her net worth is in 2022?

Chastain has starred in several movies and TV shows. She has a staggering net worth of $50 million. Jessica has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposuloa since 2017, and they are blessed with two children.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News