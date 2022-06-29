Brandy Norwood's net worth, age, daughter, husband, movies, profiles

Brandy Norwood’s net worth puts her on the list of millionaire musicians enjoying successful careers in Hollywood. She had an early start in the entertainment industry and was already signed to a big record label before she was 16. Her net worth may have grown steadily in a career spanning over two decades, but her popularity was almost spontaneous from the start.

UPN's popular half-hour comedy series Moesha stars the Grammy Award-winning singer/superstar actress Brandy as Moesha Mitchell. Photo: Matthew Rolston/UPN

Source: Getty Images

Considering Brandy Norwood’s net worth will help you understand how her career choices influenced her bank statement. For the most part, however, Norwood was renowned for her musical prowess towards the end of the 20th century and continued in the 21st century.

Profile summary

Full name Brandy Rayana Norwood Nickname The Vocal Bible Gender Female Date of birth 11th February 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth McComb, Mississippi, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Brandy Norwood's height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sonja Norwood Father Willie Norwood Sibling Ray J Marital status Single Children One School Hollywood High School (dropped out) Profession Musician, Actress, Dancer, Model Net worth $12 million Instagram handle @4everbrandy Twitter handle @4everbrandy

Background information

In some circles, Norwood, popularly referred to as The Vocal Bible, was born on 11th February 1978 to Sonja and Willie Norwood. Brandy Norwood's age in 2022 is 43 years. She was born in McComb, Mississippi, United States, but the family moved to Carson, California, USA when she was four.

Norwood comes from a family of musicians; her father was a choir director, and her younger brother Ray J is a reasonably famous rapper. But then, is Brandy Norwood related to Snoop Dogg? Yes, she is a cousin to the famous American rapper.

What is R&B singer Brandy's net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth's website, Brandy Norwood's net worth in 2022 is an estimated $12 million. She has been involved in other forms of entertainment outside music and has featured and directed a couple of movies. Below is a summarised timeline of Norwood's different careers.

Music brand

The artist's music career started when she was a little girl as she idolised female musicians like Whitney Houston. She began singing in the choir that her father directed, and by the time she was 14 years old, The Vocal Bible was signed to Atlantic Recording Corporation.

Actress/singer Brandy Norwood attends the 2018 Urban One Honors at La Vie in Washington, DC. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her debut eponymous album was released in 1994 under the label, and a couple of songs in the album, including the one featuring the Boyz II Men band, did pretty well on the Billboard Chart.

The singer has released seven albums; the most recent was released in 2020 and titled B7. Norwood has sold over 40 million records and six million copies of her album globally.

Movie career

Brandy is much a movie actress as much as she is a singer. She had her first television feature before releasing her first music album. She has featured in several movies and produced and directed a couple more. Some of Brandy Norwood's movies and TV shows include:

Queens

Star

The Perfect Match

Zoe Ever After

The Soul Man

Drop Dead Diva

The Game

90210

One On One

The Zoe After

Raising Dad

Double Platinum

Jungle Cubs

Thea

Dancer

Brandy is all shades of art, and in 2010, she participated in the popular reality dance show Dancing with the Stars. Her dance partner was Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and together they could scale through several rounds until they were disqualified in the semifinals.

Personal life

The actress is currently a single mother, but she has been romantically involved with several men in the past. She allegedly dated the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and was his partner on the night of his prom. At some point, she dated a Boyz II Men group member, Wanya Morris, who broke up with her some days before she celebrated her 19th birthday.

Brandy started dating a music producer named Robert "Big Bert" Smith in 2001, who became known in the public space as Brandy Norwood's husband.

They welcomed a baby girl together in 2002, and Brandy Norwood's daughter was named Sy'rai Iman Smith. But unfortunately, she became estranged from her man and confessed that they were never officially husband and wife a few years later.

She went on to date another NBA star, Quentin Richardson, and was engaged to him before allegedly having a brief romance with famous American rapper Florida. Then, in 2012, she became publicly romantically linked to Ryan Press, but the love story lasted only about two years.

Singer Brandy performs the national anthem before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

It is unknown whether Brandy is in an open or exclusive relationship with any man, but she is undoubtedly unmarried.

Is Brandy Norwood still alive?

Yes, she is very much alive and healthy, although she has confessed to being depressed at some point. This affected her singing and acting career, but she has bounced back from those moments through her faith and her daughter's presence in her life.

Brandy Norwood's car crash on 30th December 2006 was one of many factors that plunged her into those dark times. The accident resulted in the death of Awatef Aboudihaj, a mother of two, and for a couple of months, Brandy and her attorney faced a series of lawsuits.

What is Brandy Norwood doing now?

Nowadays, Brandy is living as a celebrity musician and actor. Nevertheless, she was recently spotted performing alongside rapper Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards.

Brandy Norwood's net worth is quite impressive but should not come across as a surprise for someone who has been in the limelight for nearly three decades. Unfortunately, however, all of her fame did not come on a platter of gold.

