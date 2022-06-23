Several Fast & Furious franchise characters have shown up in multiple episodes of this series, but Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes) has not. Eva's complete absence from acting, notably from 2014 when she made an appearance in a film, can be traced to a few reasons. So, what is Eva Mendes' net worth considering her long career in acting? Does she still act?

She is an actress, model and singer; however, she has not been on the acting scene since 2014.



Who is Eva Mendes? She is an American actress, model, singer and entrepreneur known for her portrayal in various movies and TV shows, including Hitch, All About the Benjamins and Training Day. But, do you know she wanted to be a Catholic nun when she was young? Well, this article has everything you need to know about her.

Eva Mendes' profiles and bio

Birth name Eva De La Caridad Mendez Better known as Eva Mendes Gender Female Date of birth 5th March 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Father Juan Carlos Méndez Mother Eva Pérez Suárez Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Ryan Gosling Children 2 Education Hoover High School and California State University, Northridge Occupation Actress, model, singer and homeware designer Net worth $20 million Eva Mende's Instagram @evamendes

Early Life

Eva de la Caridad Mendes was born in Miami, Florida, to her parents, Eva Pérez Suárez and Juan Carlos Méndez. Sadly, Eva Mendes' parents separated when she was young, and she ended up being raised by her mother in Los Angeles' Silver Lake district.

Juan Carlos Méndez Jr, Eva's older brother, passed away from throat cancer in 2016. Additionally, she has a younger paternal half-brother named Carlos Alberto Mendez and an elder sister named Janet.

Eva Mendes' age

The American actress was born on 5th March 1974, making her age 48 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Pisces, and she holds American citizenship with Cuban roots.

She attended Hoover High School in Glendale, California, and briefly studied marketing at California State University, Northridge but left college to pursue an acting career.

Actress and designer Eva Mendes debut her new signature tabletop collection, Vida for Espana, exclusively at Macy's South Coast Plaza Home Store in Costa Mesa, California.



Career

The actress made her acting debut as the direct-to-video for the horror movie Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror in 1998. She also performed as a bridesmaid in A Night at the Roxbury in the same year. In addition, she had appearances in My Brother the Pig and Urban Legends: Final Cut in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

Her breakthrough came in 2001 when she landed a role in the film Training Day. She played the role of Sara alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, top actors. Here is a list of Eva Mendes' movies in which she has played a role.

My Brother the Pig

Urban Legends: Final Cut

Exit Wounds

Training Day

All About the Benjamins

2 Fast 2 Furious

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Out of Time Alex Díaz

Stuck on You April Mercedes

Hitch

The Wendell Baker Story

Guilty Hearts

Trust the Man

Ghost Rider

We Own the Night

Live!

The Women

The Spirit

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

The Other Guys

Last Night

Fast Five

Holy Motors

Girl in Progress

The Place Beyond the Pines

Lost River

In addition to acting, the actress has modelled for several well-known companies such as Calvin Klein, Cartier, Reebok, and Pantene shampoo. Moreover, Eva was a music video star for different artists. For example, Will Smith, Pet Shop Boys, Aerosmith and even The Strokes have collaborated with her.

The TV personality has also launched her own brands that deal with different products, including tableware, beddings and fashion.

Why did Eva Mendes stop acting?

Eva Mendes' eight-year hiatus from the movie business can be attributed to being a parent and the needs that come with that. So, she took some time off from acting to focus on parenting.

Who is Eva Mendes' husband?

The model started dating actor Ryan Gosling in 2011. The duo met on set during the shooting of The Place Beyond the Pines and soon after began dating. They went to Disneyland on their first formal date.

The actress is married to Ryan Gosling, a movie actor, and they are blessed with two daughters.



Did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes ever get married? The lovebirds are said to have married secretly in September 2016; however, these details are unsubstantiated.

Before then, the Training Day's cast was romantically linked to George Augusto between 2002 and 2010 before splitting, but they were never married. So, who is Eva Mendes' ex-husband? George Augusto is a Peruvian filmmaker and producer known for the film Guilty Hearts.

Did Eva Mendes and Paul Walker date? No, the two never dated, but they were merely actors. In the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious, Eva, who by then was starring as Cindy ( Eva double body), dated Paul Walker, who acted as Brian O'Conner. However, in reality, the two have never dated.

Eva Mendes' children

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Esmeralda Gosling. Two years later, in 2016, they welcomed their second daughter Amanda Lee.

Net worth

She has an incredible net worth estimated at $20 million. She has derived her income from her acting career, modelling, and business ventures.

Eva Mendes' height

The celebrity star stands at five feet and six inches tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and hair.

Eva Mendes' net worth can be attributed to her successful career as an actress; however, after her break from full-time acting, the former actress is now involved in modelling and endorsing various brands. She also earns extra income from running a tableware collection and her clothing line, Eva by Eva Mendes.

