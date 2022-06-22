Who is Laney Beville Hayes? Age, children, parents, hometown, career, net worth

Many celebrity couples have a lot of divorce drama, cheating scandals, and never-ending rumours. But, Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes are not your ordinary celebrity couple; their love has stood the test of time. We might call her the iron lady, from being her husband's greatest supporter to raising six kids and then the tragic loss of their daughter. Here is everything you need to know about Walker Hayes' wife.

Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney, at the 2022 ACM awards.

Source: UGC

Laney's personal life is very hidden; she seems like an incredible wife from all the pictures and love that her husband expresses towards her online. Their love story began way back in elementary and has thrived through life's ups and downs. So what does Walker's wife do for a living?

Laney Beville Hayes' profiles

Name Laney Beville Hayes Hair Brunette Eye colour Brown Body type Average Sexual orientation Straight Nationality America Ethnicity White Age Not Available Net worth Not Available Status Married Current spouse Walker Hayes (m 2004) Children 6

Laney Beville Hayes' age

Laney is an American born in the United States of America, with a white ethnic background. Unfortunately, Laney Beville Hayes' birthday is not available on the media, though according to pictures, Walker's wife appears to be between the age of 35 to 40 years old.

Unfortunately, information about Laney Beville Hayes' parents, siblings, educational background, home town, games she played as a child or even her favourite sport remain disclosed.

Who is Walker Hayes' wife?

Laney and Walker's love story has stood the test of time. The two love birds met in elementary school and their story is truly a unique one. They have been madly in love all these years, but they had a hiccup after college.

The cute couple went to a truck monster show together; after that, they walked to a construction site where they had their first date. But unfortunately, this endearing first date did not predict the trouble to come. Right after the couple graduated college, Walker and Laney called it quits.

After a ten-month split, they accidentally met at a mutual friend's wedding. They both realised the grave mistake they made of leaving each other and rekindled their romance.

Hayes and Laney have been happily married for seventeen years and they have 6 adorable kids.

Source: Twitter

They have been happily married for seventeen years, with six adorable kids. Life has not been easy, especially for Walker's career; he always talks about his wife's support.

She has a way of looking at me and remembering what's best about me even though it's nowhere close to coming out. Her faith in my gifts and my talents are beyond my faith in them.

Laney Beville Hayes' children

Walker and Laney Hayes' family consists of six children, three boys and three girls: Lela, who is 15; Chapel, aged 13; and Baylor, who is 11. They are closely followed by Beckett, Loxley, and Everly, who are 9, 7 and 5 years old respectively.

Did Walker Hayes lose a child?

On June 6, 2018, the couple welcomed and tragically lost their newborn daughter, Oakleigh Klover Hayes, due to an unexpected medical event. Even though Oakleigh died at childbirth, Laney and Walker honour her memory and keep their surviving children close.

Even after the death of their baby, Laney and Walker honour her memory and keep their surviving children close.

Source: Instagram

What does Laney Beville Hayes do for a living?

We know Laney is a happily married woman. However, her job occupation remains in the hidden files. According to sources, she could be a housewife, evident from how well she looks after her husband and their six children.

Laney Beville Hayes' net worth

From the unknown job occupation, it's pretty apparent there is no net worth estimation. However, Laney's spouse Walker Hayes is a very talented country music singer and songwriter with a current net worth of $ 4.5 million. The family has faced many hardships through the rising of Walker's career, but they have stayed as a unit supporting each other, and this is obvious from the bond they share.

The Hayes journey has not been a straight road, but all the challenges have brought them closer as a family.

Source: Instagram

How old is Walker Hayes?

Laney's husband was born on December 27 1979 and he is 42 years old as of June 27 2022. Walker has faced many challenges and triumphs, including recovery from alcohol addiction. With the support system from his wife and kids, he was able to overcome this hurdle.

Laney Beville Hayes is Walker's soulmate, the ups and downs they have faced as a couple seem only to have made them stronger together. There is minimal information about Laney as she prefers to live out of the spotlight but we have gathered some fascinating facts about her.

