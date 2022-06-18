Who is Mary Poole? Everything you need to know about Robert Smith’s wife

Mary Poole is an English celebrity spouse best known for being the wife of English rock star Robert Smith. Their marriage is one of the longest-lasting in showbiz, as they have been together for over three decades. How did they make their union work? This article has all you need to know regarding Robert Smith’s wife.

Robert Smith is a beloved singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer. He has been singing since the early 1970s and was the lead singer of the legendary UK rock band, The Cure, which was founded in 1978. The band released some of the greatest hits of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Cure in 2019.

Mary Poole’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Mary Theresa Poole Date of birth 3rd October 1958 Age 63 years in 2022 Birth sign Libra Place of birth London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 6 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband English singer Robert Smith (since 1988) Education St. Wilfrid Comprehensive School Profession Former model and nurse

Mary Poole’s age and early life

Robert Smith’s wife was born on 3rd October 1958 in London, United Kingdom, and is 63 years old in 2022. Not much is known about her life before her husband’s success in the music industry.

Mary Poole’s spouse

She tied the knot with English rock singer Robert Smith on 13th August 1988 after dating him for more than ten years. Smith and Poole were high school sweethearts. He met her at St Wilfred Comprehensive School in a drama class when he was 14, and she was 13.

The couple has been married for more than three decades but has no biological kids. Robert was against the idea of having children, and Mary supported his choice. He revealed in an interview that he did not feel responsible enough to bring a child into the world. Their decision to remain childless has not affected the strong bond that they share.

Mary Poole’s profession

Robert Smith’s wife was once a model but later decided to switch careers and become a nurse for disabled and special needs children. When her husband’s band reached its peak in the industry in the mid-1980s, she quit nursing to accompany him on tours and provide moral support. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is always grateful for the choices she made to ensure he succeeded.

Mary Poole’s net worth

Poole quit her career in the mid-1980s to support her husband, whose music career was doing exceptionally well. Her exact net worth cannot be estimated, while Robert Smith has amassed a fortune of about $25 million in 2022.

How did Robert Smith and Mary Poole meet?

The couple met in high school when they were both teenagers. They went to St. Wilfrid Comprehensive School and attended the same drama class. Robert asked Mary to be his partner for a drama class project, and the collaboration grew into a genuine friendship.

What song did Robert Smith write for Mary?

Poole inspired a number of songs created by Robert’s rock band, The Cure. She appeared in their 1987 hit, Just Like Heaven, and Smith later admitted that Love Song, released in 1989, was a dedication to his wife.

Is Robert Smith of The Cure married?

The Cure lead singer, Robert Smith and his wife Mary Poole have been married for more than 33 years.

Robert Smith has stated many times that his wife, Mary Poole, is the best thing that has ever happened to his life and music career. The English rock singer stated he has always been proud and grateful for the support she gave him through the highs and lows since the first day they met.

