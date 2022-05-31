Who is Phyllis Fierro? Age, children, spouse, height, job, movies, net worth

Ralph Macchio, a famous actor, has had a successful marriage with Phyllis Fierro, his wife. He is a devoted family man who has a successful acting career. Ralph has been famous since 1984 when The Karate Kid premiered, becoming one of the most popular movies ever. His acting career has lasted for four decades, and one of the major parts of his life has remained consistent, which is his relationship with his wife. Here is a chance to find out more about Phyllis Fierro.

Phyllis Fiero has been a significant person in Macchio's life. She has been by his side throughout and has played a pivotal role in his life for over 30 years. Here is a chance to gain a little more insight into the life of Ralph Macchio's wife.

Phyllis Fierro's biography

Full name Phyllis Fierro Date of birth July 23rd 1960 Age 61 years as of 2022 Birthplace United States Nationality American Occupation Nurse practitioner Marital status Married Phyllis Fierro's spouse Ralph Macchio Children Julia and Daniel Macchio Phyllis Fierro's height 1.6 metres Weight 58 kilograms

Phyllis Fierro's age

Fierro is 62 years as of 2022 as she was born July 23, 1960. Her star sign is Leo. Leos are known to be passionate, dedicated, and caring. She completed her education at a medical college and currently practices her nursing career. During the COVID-19 period, she was still on duty.

Phyllis Fierro's job

She has earned the title of her husband's hero. This is after she fought on the front line during the pandemic period. Exactly what does Phyllis Fierro do for a living? She is a professional nurse practitioner.

This strong-willed woman is extremely fit for a person her age. Although her body has always been toned, being the wife of an action-loving husband, she sometimes accompanies him to training.

How old was Phyllis Fierro when she met Ralph Macchio?

The couple first met when they were in high school. Phyllis was only 15 years old at that time. They first met at Ralph's grandmother's basement when they celebrated his cousin's sixteenth birthday. Ralph states that Phyllis was his cousin's friend. As of 2022, their marriage has lasted for 34 years. They after dating for 12 years.

Phyllis Fierro's wedding

The wedding was held on April 5, 1987. In 1992 and 1996, they welcomed two children, Julia and Daniel Macchio. They later renewed their vows during their 25th anniversary. Today the family lives together in Long Island, New York. Phyllis is a very private person.

Phyllis Fierro's children

As earlier mentioned, the couple has two children. Their elder daughter Julia became a dancer and an actress. She is making her name in Hollywood and has appeared in Girl Most Likely and Stella's Last Weekend.

Daniel, the second child, got his name from a famous character in his father's famous movie Karate Kid. He is also a music composer and an actor in the movie From the Heart of the Crowd. The Macchios are a happy family as can be observed from their various social media accounts.

How rich is Ralph Macchio?

He has a net worth of $4 million, being an actor. He is mostly renowned for his acting role as Daniel La Russo in Karate Kid and the sequel television series Cobra Kai. Allegedly, his wife Phyllis Fierro's net worth is approximately $400.000.

Phyllis fell in love with a boy in school, married the same person years later, and finally, they have a family together. They have been able to defy the narrative that Hollywood marriages are short because they have been together for over three decades.

Ralph Macchio and his wife Phyllis Fierro have been able to surpass the norm. They both come from totally different career paths and have stuck with each other. Their children Julia and Daniel have been carving their names in the fancy halls of Hollywood.

