Who is Cloakzy? Age, real name, girlfriend, height, game, profiles, net worth

The world has drastically changed with the evolution of technology. Who would have thought people would make a career out of playing video games full time, stream online and make a living from it. This has been the case for Cloakzy. But who is he? What is his real name?

Cloakzy is an American Twitch streamer, YouTube star and professional gamer known for playing Fortnite.

Source: UGC

Dennis Lepore, commonly known as Cloakzy, is a professional Twitch streamer and gamer. He mainly plays Fortnite, Battle Royale and H1Z1. He is now a member and captain of the gaming clan called Faze Clan.

Cloakzy's profile

Full name Dennis Lepore Famously known as Cloakzy or Cloak Gender Male Date of birth 26th of December 1994 Current residence Austin, Texas Country of birth America Cloakzy's age 27 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Cloakzy's height 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight 69 kilograms (152 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Heterosexual Spouse Alexia Raye Occupation Twitch streamer and gamer Cloakzy's net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Website YouTube

Biography

How old is Cloakzy? He was born on the 26th of December 1994 in the United States, making him an American. As of 30 May 2022 he is 27 years old, but in December this year, he will be turning 27. His star sign is Capricorn.

Cloakzy's real name is Dennis Lepore. Details about his childhood or upbringing are yet to be revealed. His parents' identities also remain unknown.

Why did Cloakzy change his name?

Dennis wanted to modify his Fortnite username from 'FaZe' to 'Cloakzy' since the name was already taken, and he was possibly thinking of departing from FaZe at this time. Dennis emailed Epic Games to get the name, but he had to pay $20,000 to do so.

Career

Cloakzy's Twitch career began at a young age. He primarily plays first-person shooter games such as Fortnite, which he streams regularly on the platform, which has increased his popularity over time. His Twitch account has 2.8 million followers as of 30 May 2022.

What team is Cloakzy on in 2021?

Dennis Lepore appreciating his fans.

Source: UGC

The famous YouTuber, in March 2018, joined the gaming clan Faze Clan as a member and captain. He used to be a member of KnightsGG, a professional PUBG team. He routinely competes in gaming events alongside Tfue, a fellow 'Fortnite player and member of the 'FaZe Clan.'

He participated in the Fortnite tournament, which is one of the biggest online gaming competitions in the world. Primarily, he partnered with Tfue, who is also a gamer, in the Friday Fortnite tournament.

Cloakzy's Warzone settings

These are the gamer's settings in Warzone:

DPI: 400

400 Polling rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Mouse sensitivity: 11.59

11.59 ADS (High zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS (low zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS (Transitioning timing): Gradual

Gradual Monitor Distance Coefficient: 1.33

1.33 Invert Mouse Look: Disabled

Disabled Mouse Smoothing: Disables

Disables Mouse Filtering: 0.00

YouTube

The popular gamer has a successful YouTube channel where he mostly posts gaming streams. Starting in April 2015, the channel currently has over 1.2 million subscribers with 102 million views in total.

Are Cloak and Alexia still together?

Who is Cloakzy's girlfriend? Dennis is known to be dating fellow Twitch streamer and Shorty Award winner Alexia Raye. They both share a love for content creation. Details of when and how they met and started dating remain unknown.

Before getting to content creation, Alexia studied biochemistry at the UAB. She now has over 300k followers on Twitch and Instagram.

Social media presence

The popular YouTuber has gained a massive following on his social media accounts. On Instagram, he has about 1.4 million followers, and 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

Physical stats

The famous content creator stands at 5 feet and 10 inches which is about 178 centimetres, and weighs 69 kilograms or 152 pounds.

Is Cloakzy rich?

Dennis has made most of his income from streaming and gaming. As of 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. In June 2021, he tweeted that he was officially a homeowner. Cloakzy's car is a luxurious grey McLaren.

Cloakzy has quickly risen to become one of the top gamers and Twitch streamers in the world. He has become a fan favourite and millions want to see more from him in the future.

