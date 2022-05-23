Nickmercs' net worth, age, wife, height, games, teams played for, profiles

Nickmercs is a famous professional Fortnite gamer and streamer, considered one of the best esports players globally. He is also a bodybuilder, which is evident from his physique. The streamer made a name for himself while playing Call of Duty and Fortnite on Twitch. He is one of the most-watched Fortnite streamers on Twitch. So, what is Nickmercs' net worth?

He is a popular professional Fortnite gamer, streamer, and a bodybuilder.

Source: Instagram

The Fortnite gamer has risen to ranks in the gaming world and become successful in his career. Nickmercs' net worth is about $5.5 million, and he is believed to be one of the wealthiest esports players in the world. This is from his thriving career as a gamer. Today, he holds the world record for the most kills as part of a duo. Here is a glimpse into his exciting life.

Nickmercs' profile summary

Full name: Nick Kolcheff

Nick Kolcheff Nickname: Nickmercs

Nickmercs Year of birth: November 21, 1990

November 21, 1990 Nickmercs' age: 31 years in 2022

31 years in 2022 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Famous as: Professional Fortnite gamer, streamer, and bodybuilder

Professional gamer, streamer, and bodybuilder Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Emumita Bonita

Emumita Bonita Nickmercs' height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches YouTube: NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS Twitter: @NICKMERCS

@NICKMERCS Instagram: @nickmercs

Early life

The professional gamer was born on November 21, 1990, to his parents. There are not many details about his parents, but his father is a high school football coach. He has two siblings. He attended City High-Middle School and later joined the University of Michigan.

Nickmercs' career

There are numerous gamers worldwide, but what sets Nickmercs apart is that his streams are uncensored; thus, his fans find him more engaging and fun. After leaving school, he trained as a navy seal but dropped out due to an unfortunate incident.

The onset of his career was not always an easy walk in the park as his father objected to his career path. It got to the extent of destroying Nick's Xbox at one point.

The gamer commenced his gaming career in 2010. He started by playing for the 100 Thieves roster, Gears of War, and Call of Duty on Twitch. After recording himself while playing the games, he would later post them on his YouTube channel. His fans easily connected with him for his funny uncensored commentary during the gameplay.

In 2017, he joined Fortnite as a console player, and it was not long before he made himself a name due to his skills and expertise. In 2018, he bagged the world record for Most Squad Kills with a score of 55 kills. However, the record was later broken.

He also holds the world record for Most Kills as a Duo with a record of 46 kills in one game. In 2018, he became part of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish and the Fortnite Fall Skirmish. Some of his most popular videos include:

His Mom Got on the Mic

Insane 32 Squad Kill Solo Squad Win

New World Record 54 Kills

New World Record 55 Kill Win

In February 2019, he left his old team, 100 Thieves, and revealed that he was never paid the 5 percent equity promised. One month later, he was signed to FaZe Clan. His move was declared the single greatest attainment in esports history.

Nickmercs' teams include:

FaZe Clan ,

, 100 Thieves roster ,

, Gears of War ,

, Call of Duty ,

, Fortnite Summer Skirmish ,

, Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

The gamer boasts of about 6.5 million subscribers on Twitch which has seen him earning big. He is also popular for streaming CoD: Black Ops 4.

What is Nickmercs' wife's name?

The gamer is married to his wife, Emumita Bonita. In July 2019, he proposed to his girlfriend during one of Nickmercs' live Twitch streams. The lovebirds tied the knot on October 10, 2020.

Nickmercs' net worth has been increasing due to his hard work, consistency, and expertise. Today, he continues to be one of the most-watched streamers of all time. His passion and zeal for the game are felt by his fans throughout his matches.

