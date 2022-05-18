Cody Ko is a multi-talented Canadian actor, director, comedian, YouTuber, businessperson, podcaster, and rapper. He first gained immense popularity on Vine for his comedy skits and his viral hashtag video #6 second auditions. He formerly worked as a software engineer before he turned to be a YouTuber. So, what is Cody Ko’s net worth?

Cody Ko is a famous YouTuber based in the United States. He commands a significant fan following across his social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram. He also owns an online merchandise Ko-official where he mainly sells hoodies, T-shirts, hats, and many others. He is a member of the comedy-rap duo Tiny Meat Gang alongside Noel Miller.

Cody Ko’s profile summary

Full name : Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk

: Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk Famous as : Cody Ko

: Cody Ko Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 22 November 1990

: 22 November 1990 Age : 31 years (as of 2022)

: 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 9’’

: 5’ 9’’ Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Body measurements in inches : 40-30-35

: 40-30-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 102-76-90

102-76-90 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father: Greg Kolodziejzyk

Greg Kolodziejzyk Mother: Helen Kolodziejzyk

Helen Kolodziejzyk Siblings : Krista Anne

: Krista Anne Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend : Kelsey Kreppel

: Kelsey Kreppel High school : Springbank Community High School

: Springbank Community High School University : Duke University

: Duke University Profession : YouTuber, entrepreneur, actor, director, comedian, podcaster, and rapper

: YouTuber, entrepreneur, actor, director, comedian, podcaster, and rapper Net worth : $3.5 million

: $3.5 million Instagram : @codyko

: @codyko Twitter : @codyko

: @codyko YouTube: Cody Ko, Cody & Ko

Cody Ko’s biography

He was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to his parents, Greg Kolodziejzyk and Helen Kolodziejzyk. His father is a business person, motivational speaker, and CEO of AlgoLa, while his mother is an accountant. The YouTube star grew up alongside her younger sister named, Krista Anne. His religion is Christianity.

What is Cody Ko's full name?

His full name is Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk.

Cody Ko's education

Concerning his educational background, the YouTube star attended Springbank Community High School. He later enrolled at Duke University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science, and Certificate in Markets and Management.

What is Cody Ko’s age?

He was born on 22 November 1990. Therefore, as of 2022, the YouTuber’s age is 31 years, and his birth sign is Sagittarius.

What is Cody Ko’s nationality?

He holds dual citizenship, Canadian-American. He is of white ethnicity.

How did Cody Ko get famous?

Cody Ko is an actor, comedian, SoundCloud rapper, director, podcaster, YouTube star, and social media personality. He first rose to stardom on Vine for his comedy skits and viral hashtag #6 second auditions video.

He created his first self-titled YouTube channel on 30 May 2014. Cody ko's subscribers have consequently increased since he started his channel. Currently, he boasts more than 5.87 million subscribers on the channel due to his consistent and engaging content.

He has another YouTube channel which he launched on 30 August 2017. He mostly uploads vlogs and short comedy clips. As of now, the channel has accumulated over 1.46 million subscribers.

The YouTuber is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 2.1 million followers. He majorly shares his pictures and of his girlfriend. In addition, he has 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

He is also known for his appearances in various TV shows and movies. Below are Cody Ko's TV shows and movies according to his IMDB profile:

Camp Unplug (2016) himself

(2016) himself The Boonies (2017) as Teddy

Suki (2019) as The neighbor

(2019) as The neighbor The Real Bros of Simi Valley (2017-2020) as Wade

(2017-2020) as Wade Witching Hour (TBA) as John

The Canadian actor has released numerous music videos alongside his friend Noel Miller as a comedy rap duo Tiny Meat Gangsuch. In December 2017, the duo released the EPs Bangers & Ass and Locals Only on 20 December 2018. Together, they also host a commentary series titled That's Cringe and a podcast named TMG Podcast Highlights. He is also a co-founder of TMG Studios.

Does Cody Ko have a real job?

He is a software engineer.

Is Cody Ko still a software engineer?

No, he turned to be a fulltime YouTuber.

What is Cody Ko’s net worth?

The YouTuber’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $3.5 million. His earnings are generated from his business career, social media endeavours, and brand endorsements. However, this information is not official.

Who is Cody Ko married to?

The YouTube star is yet to get married. He is currently dating a fellow YouTuber Kelsey Kreppel. The two first met during a dinner that was hosted by their mutual friend. The couple is often seen collaborating in their YouTube videos.

Are Cody Ko and Kelsey still together?

The pair have been together for four years since they met in 2017. They confirmed their engagement via their Instagram pages on 19 December 2021. Cody Ko took to her Instagram and posted a photo of him proposing to Kelsey on one knee. He captioned the photo with the following words:

yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel

Kelsey also confirmed her engagement via Instagram and posted a picture of Cody kissing her on the cheek, she stated:

I’ve never been more sure about anything. can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you.

What is Cody Ko's height?

The Canadian actor and comedian stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He has brown hair and eyes.

Cody Ko's net worth has been consequently growing due to his successful online career. He has also acquired a massive following on various social media platforms.

