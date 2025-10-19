Who is Ben Simmons' girlfriend right now? From Kendall Jenner to now

Ben Simmons' basketball career and love life have been a rollercoaster ride. From his on-again and off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner to his engagement with Maya Jama, he has been in whirlwind relationships. Who is Ben Simmons' girlfriend?

Eiza Gonzalez, Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner. Photo: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett, Michael Owens, James Devaney/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ben Simmons is single and currently focusing on his basketball career.

and currently focusing on his basketball career. He has been linked to top celebrities like Tinashe and Kendall Jenner.

Ben was rumoured to be dating Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, whom he reportedly met in early 2023.

He got engaged to TV presenter Maya Jama in December 2021, but later called it off in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin David Simmons Gender Male Date of birth 20 July 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 6 feet 10 inches (208cm) Weight 109 kilograms (240 lbs) Mother Julie Simmons Father Dave Simmons Siblings 5 Sexuality Straight Marital status Single School Box Hill Senior Secondary College and Montverde Academy College/university Louisiana State University Profession Basketball player Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram

The identity of Ben Simmons' girlfriend is unknown

NBA All-Star Simmons appears to be single. He has kept a low and private profile since his viral relationship with Maya Jama.

He is focused on his career and prefers to stay indoors. In an interview with Haute Living in February 2025, he said:

My reality is not normal. Someone inevitably will be on their phone taking a picture; I can’t escape it. If I step out with anybody, then I’m automatically labelled as in a relationship with that person.

He continued:

So, you have to find peace in it or find your way to get around it. And for me, that means just not going out. I mean, I’m 6’10”—it's kind of hard to be under the radar. When I’m at home, I’m in my safe place.

Facts about Ben Simmons. Photo: Luke Hales on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kendall Jenner and Maya Jama are just a few high-profile female celebrities in Ben Simmons' dating history. The NBA player has been romantically linked to models, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Below is a look at his past girlfriends:

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe (2017-2018)

Jorgensen is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is famous for roles in The Polar Express (2004) and Two and a Half Men. She was in a relationship with Ben Simmons from November 2017 to May 2018.

Ben and Tinashe made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up photo in March 2018. Their romance was short-lived due to Simmons' alleged infidelity with Kendall Jenner, which Tinashe revealed she found out about in real-time. She told US Weekly in January 2020:

It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK.

Kendall Jenner (2018-2020)

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner arrive to Marquee New York on February 14, 2019. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Most of the Kardashians have dated NBA players, and runway model Kendall is not left out. Kendall and Ben Simmons started dating after meeting through mutual friends in May 2018, the same month he broke up with Tinashe.

In July 2018, Khloé Kardashian exposed their relationship on Snapchat, showing the couple cuddling during a Fourth of July weekend. Their first breakup happened in August 2018, and they later reconciled in November 2018.

Kendall confirmed they were dating in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019:

They broke up again in 2019, but were spotted together again in New York on New Year's Eve 2019. The relationship finally ended in April 2020.

Maya Jama (2021-2022)

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama in Tribeca on April 04, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Ben Simmons started dating Maya in May 2021 after she broke up with British rapper Stormzy. She is a British television presenter, radio DJ, and host of Love Island Games.

Dating rumours started circulating after Maya posted an Instagram picture wearing red NBA shorts that seemed to match the ones Ben owned. They made their relationship official in July 2021 when they attended Wimbledon together, sharing a kiss during the tennis tournament.

In December 2021, Ben proposed to Maya during a family holiday in New Jersey. She was spotted by the Daily Mail wearing a stunning million-dollar ten-carat diamond ring, which sparked engagement rumours.

Maya Jama at the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Why did Maya and Ben split?

They ended their engagement in August 2022, as the New York Post shared, due to their hectic work schedules and travel commitments. Speaking to The Guardian in January 2025, Maya said:

It was just a whirlwind romance, and I hadn't done a lot of the things I wanted to do. I hadn't done Love Island; I hadn't done the cover of Vogue. I had so many career dreams I wanted to achieve before getting married.

After the breakup, Maya was legally asked by Ben to return the £800,000 engagement ring, as per HotNewHipHop. Maya later rekindled her romance with Stormzy in 2023.

Eiza González at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Simmons and Eiza González briefly dated in February 2023. The Mexican singer and actress was spotted together with Ben at a Manhattan sushi restaurant, with sources claiming they had been dating “for a few weeks,” as per PEOPLE.

Their romance seemed short-lived, as they did not appear in public together again. Eiza is reportedly dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, whom she was seen cheering on at Wimbledon in July 2025.

Aside from these known Ben Simmons ex-girlfriends, he was reportedly linked to other celebrities like Brittany Renner and Jasmine Rae.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Ben Simmons engaged to? He was engaged to Maya Jama.

He was engaged to Maya Jama. How long did Kendall Jenner date Ben Simmons? They had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2019.

They had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2019. Did Ben Simmons date Tinashe? Ben and Tinashe dated from 2017 to 2018.

Ben and Tinashe dated from 2017 to 2018. Who are Ben Simmons' kids? He does not have children.

Conclusion

Ben Simmons' girlfriends are A-listers in the entertainment industry. He is focused on building his career after years of a rugged dating history.

