Klay Thompson’s ex-wife: Did he ever marry? His complete dating history

Klay Thompson has never been married, so he does not have an ex-wife. His relationship history includes several public figures, such as actress Laura Harrier, singer Coco Jones, and actress Eiza González. He is currently in a relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which they publicly confirmed in July 2025.

Key takeaways

Klay Thompson’s first known public relationship was with Hannah Stocking , which began around 2014–2015.

, which began around 2014–2015. His most notable past relationship was with actress Laura Harrier , which lasted from 2018 to 2020.

, which lasted from 2018 to 2020. He has also been linked to models and influencers like Tiffany Suarez and Abigail Ratchford.

As of 2025, Klay Thompson is dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion, making their relationship public in mid-2025.

Klay Thompson’s profile summary

Full name Klay Alexander Thompson Date of birth 8 February 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6’5’’ (196) Weight 220 Ibs (100 kg) Father Julie Thompson Mother Mychal Thompson Siblings Trayce, Mychel Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion Education Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Washington State University Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Klay Thompson’s ex-wife?

Klay Thompson has never been married, so he does not have an ex-wife. He is currently dating Megan Thee Stallion. They confirmed their relationship in July 2025 and made their red carpet debut at Megan’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Megan Thee Stallion has called Klay Thompson the "nicest person" she has ever met.

During an interview with Page Six, at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, expressing how different and special it feels compared to her experiences. The popular rapper said:

This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy....I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side, and he feels the same way about me.

The American athlete has been in several high-profile relationships, some of which attracted media attention and speculation about marriage, but none of these relationships resulted in marriage or divorce. Below is a look at Klay Thompson’s girlfriend’s list.

1. Hannah Stocking (2014 – 2015)

Full name : Hannah Peshderi

: Hannah Peshderi Date of birth : 4 February 1992

: 4 February 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Ashland, Oregon, United States

Hannah Stocking and Klay Thompson were in a romantic relationship from 2014 to 2015. Hannah, a popular social media personality and YouTuber, was one of Klay’s earliest publicly known girlfriends.

Their relationship gained attention due to both of their rising fame, Klay as an NBA star with the Golden State Warriors, and Hannah as a comedic content creator. However, their relationship ended abruptly and publicly. In 2015, per IB Times, Hannah accused Klay of cheating on her, posting a tweet that read:

When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie… lol @KlayThompson.

The tweet was later deleted, but it sparked a wave of media coverage and fan speculation. Since then, both have moved on professionally and personally.

2. Tiffany Suarez (2015)

Full name : Tiffany Suarez

: Tiffany Suarez Date of birth : 27 March 1995

: 27 March 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Tiffany Suarez is a former college basketball player who played for Fordham University and later at Eastern Michigan. According to International Business News, Tiffany Suarez and Klay Thompson were briefly romantically linked in 2017. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed.

In 2017, rumours circulated that Tiffany and Klay were dating after she posted a photo of them together on social media. The image showed them smiling at dinner, sparking speculation among fans and media outlets. Neither Klay nor Tiffany publicly confirmed the relationship, and no further sightings or posts followed.

3. Carleen Henry (2015)

Carleen Henry is a fashion stylist and creative director known for her work in the entertainment and fashion industries. She was linked to Klay Thompson around 2015. Their relationship was never confirmed publicly, but they were reportedly seen together a few times.

According to Lipstick Alley, rumours about their connection grew when Henry allegedly leaked private messages that hinted at their involvement, though neither she nor Klay addressed the situation directly. The relationship appeared to end quietly, as Klay has always preferred to keep his personal life private.

4. Cherise Sandra (2016)

Full name : Cherise Sandra

: Cherise Sandra Date of birth : 17 October 1992

: 17 October 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: United States

Cherise Sandra is a model and social media influencer. She and Klay Thompson were linked together in 2016 after Cherise sprayed her name on Klay’s patio and posted a picture of it on Instagram, which she later deleted. As per TMZ, after the post went viral, Klay denied the rumours and said he was not dating Cherise.

5. Abigail Ratchford (2017)

Full name : Abigail Ratchford

: Abigail Ratchford Date of birth: 12 February 1992

12 February 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of 2025)

: 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States

Abigail Ratchford is an American model, social media personality, and aspiring actress. She has modelled for several magazines, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maxim, and Esquire. She and Klay Thompson were rumoured to be dating around 2017.

As documented by Men’s Journal, Abigael and Klay Thompson’s relationship rumours began after she posted a photo of Thompson’s dog and one of Thompson’s bedroom, later writing on Twitter that it “was the best I’ve slept in a year”. However, Klay later denied being in a relationship with the model, bringing the rumours to an end.

6. Laura Harrier (2018–2020)

Full name : Laura Ruth Harrier

: Laura Ruth Harrier Date of birth: 28 March 1990

28 March 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Laura Ruth Harrier is one of Klay Thompson’s ex-girlfriends. She is an American actress and model known for her roles in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming. According to The Things, Laura and Klay Thompson began dating in 2018 after being spotted together at a Dodgers game. They later confirmed their relationship by sharing photos on social media.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, breakup rumours spread after Laura deleted their pictures from her Instagram, but the two later appeared to reconcile. However, in July 2020, a viral video showing Klay partying with other women led to their final breakup.

7. Eiza Gonzalez (2019)

Full name : Eiza González Reyna

: Eiza González Reyna Date of birth: 30 January 1990

30 January 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Eiza González Reyna is a Mexican actress and singer who gained prominence after appearing in the Argentine Nickelodeon teen sitcom Sueña conmigo. She released the albums Contracorriente and Te Acordarás de Mí. Klay Thompson and Eiza Gonzalez were briefly linked to Klay Thompson in 2019.

The rumours started after the two were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. However, neither Klay nor Eiza Gonzalez confirmed being in a relationship, and the speculation soon faded.

8. Coco Jones (2021–2023)

Full name : Courtney Michaela Ann "Coco" Jones

: Courtney Michaela Ann "Coco" Jones Date of birth: 4 January 1998

4 January 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2025)

: 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Coco Jones is a Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her starring roles in Let It Shine (2012) and Bel-Air (2022–present), as well as her R&B hit ICU, which won a Grammy in 2024.

Coco Jones and Klay Thompson were reportedly in a romantic relationship from 2021 to 2023, though they kept the relationship mostly private. As per EssentiallySports, their relationship ended in 2023, and neither made many public statements about it.

9. Kristen Evangeline (2022)

Full name : Kristen Evangeline

: Kristen Evangeline Date of birth: 17 November 1988

17 November 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: United States

In 2022, Klay Thompson was rumoured to have had another romantic relationship with Instagram model Kristen Evangeline. They were reportedly seen together in Los Angeles, but the two have never confirmed any information about their relationship. Kristen Evangeline was previously in a relationship with NBA player Darius Morris.

Frequently asked questions

Did Laura Harrier and Klay Thompson split up?

Laura Harrier and Klay Thompson split up in 2020 after dating since 2018. Their breakup was confirmed in mid-2020.



Did Klay Thompson reject Abigail Ratchford?

Klay Thompson rejected model Abigail Ratchford after she posted photos of him and his dog Rocco.

Klay Thompson’s current girlfriend was in a public relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine, which ended in 2023. She was also linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo and NBA player Torrey Craig.

The professional NBA player did not date Kendall Jenner. They were rumoured to be seen together, but later confirmed they were only friends.

Did Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier get engaged?

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier did not get engaged. They dated from 2018 to 2020, and Harrier became engaged to Sam Jarou in 2022 before they reportedly split in April 2025.

Wrapping up

Klay Thompson has never been married, so he does not have an ex-wife. Over the years, he has been linked to several women, including Laura Harrier, Abigail Ratchford, and Eiza González. Most of these relationships were short-lived or rumoured, as Klay has kept his love life private. The NBA star is currently dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

