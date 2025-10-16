The story of Sabrina Jackson: 50 Cent's mother's life and tragic death

50 Cent is known as one of hip-hop’s toughest OGs. The rap legend has survived life-changing hardships. Despite 50 Cent’s tough-guy persona, his mother, Sabrina Jackson, was the fiercest person he knew.

50 Cent's mother gave birth to him when she was reportedly 15 years old

His mother passed away under mysterious circumstances in 1983, with some people claiming foul play.

Profile summary

Sabrina Jackson was the only parent Curtis knew growing up

50 Cent's mom, Sabrina Jackson (born 1958), was only in his life until he was eight years old. She raised him with tough love. She could be affectionate or strict, depending on the moment.

The wealthy rapper attributed this to the fact that his father was never around. Curtis Jackson's mother was both mother and father to him. He told Page Six:

She was my mom and my dad, and she was tough, so I didn’t know when it was OK to be emotional and when it wasn’t. She would look at me on the floor and say, ‘Get up. What you don't over there cryin' and actin' like a little girl.' She'd get mad...So, she's balancing when she should be soft and when she should be firm with you.

50 Cent's mother was a leader on the South Jamaica streets

Sabrina Jackson was a young mother who had to provide for her son. She was also proud and refused to beg for help. In an interview with Spin documented in Google Books, her son, 50 Cent, said:

She didn't see welfare or Burger King as a real option. She did what she thought she had to do to take care of me.

To make ends meet, Sabrina sold controlled substances on Old South Road, South Jamaica, Queens. She became a prominent figure in her illicit trade. 50’s mom was feared on the streets, even though few women were involved in that line of work.

Sabrina’s business on the street meant that she also related with wealthy associates and clients. In an interview with The Guardian, 50 Cent said:

The only people I saw coming round who had nice things were from my mom’s life. They had Cadillacs, expensive jewellery, everything that symbolised financial freedom.

Sabrina Jackson was bisexual

Although she gave birth to Curtis Jackson at 15, Sabrina identified as bisexual. According to The Pink News, 50 Cent told Perez Hilton the following in an interview:

My mom was a lesbian. Yeah, she liked women. My whole childhood was like that. It’s two different things, too – from a female perspective, when you see two females together, you think, oh, they’re just girlfriends, they’re close. But with my mom, the male was missing.

50’s mom passed away in 1983

According to The Margins, Sabrina’s involvement in the sales of illegal substances caught up with her. She reportedly passed away in 1983 under suspicious circumstances.

His mother was found unresponsive in her apartment, which had caught fire. 50 Cent believed that a street rival caused Sabrina Jackson's death. He said her killer allegedly laced her drink, turned on the gas, and set the house on fire.

The death of 50 Cent's mother happened when the rapper was eight years old. He revealed how he felt at the time to The Big Issue and said:

I think shock is the best way to describe how I felt when my mother died. I didn't understand it. To have a single parent as your guardian — they're your whole life.

She influenced the businessman who 50 Cent became

50 Cent refused to wallow in self-pity and instead vowed to "get rich or die tryin." His grandmother had adopted him, and they lived with several relatives.

As a 12-year-old, he began to sell illegal substances like his mother. Curtis Jackson eventually was everything his late mother was and more. Per Hot New Hip Hop, 50 Cent said the following about his mother while talking about his character in Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

There's a point where things that you are afraid of, that I got bumped around a lot in the park, but I was more afraid of my mom than the people I got bumped around by, because I could not escape her. Being a single mom at that point, she was everything.

Frequently asked questions

What happened to 50's mom? Sabrina Jackson's involvement in dealing illegal substances was linked to her demise in 1983.

Sabrina Jackson's involvement in dealing illegal substances was linked to her demise in 1983. Who raised 50 after his mom died? His grandmother raised him after his mother passed away. He grew up with several relatives in a small house.

His grandmother raised him after his mother passed away. He grew up with several relatives in a small house. Who is 50 Cent’s first son? Marquise Jackson, born in 1996, is Curtis Jackson’s firstborn.

Marquise Jackson, born in 1996, is Curtis Jackson’s firstborn. Is 50 Cent a granddad? 50’s son, Marquise, became a father in 2025, making him a grandfather.

Conclusion

Sabrina Jackson was just 23 when she passed away, but she remains a legend in her son Curtis’ eyes. She did all she could to raise her son right, though some of her choices ultimately cost them both.

