Matt Czuchry's relationship status: Is The Good Wife star married?

Matt Czuchry's relationship status is a mysterious aspect of his personal life. The New Hampshire native has been a TV heartthrob since the 2000s with memorable roles as Dr Conrad Hawkins on The Resident, Cary Agos on The Good Wife, and Logan Huntzberger on Gilmore Girls. He told the New York Post in 2013:

I don't mind being single. I don't mind being in a relationship.

Matt Czuchry at the LA premiere "Under The Bridge" on April 15, 2024 (L) and during the 2018 Fox Network Upfront on May 14, 2018, in NYC (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil/JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Gilmore Girls star, 48, has been linked to several of his co-stars, including actresses Archie Panjabi and Kate Bosworth.

star, 48, has been linked to several of his co-stars, including actresses Archie Panjabi and Kate Bosworth. Matt Czuchry has never been married in real life and does not have kids.

Czuchry is one of the most private actors in Hollywood, known for keeping his personal life strictly under wraps since making his show business debut in 1999.

Matt Czuchry's profile summary

Full name Matthew Charles Czuchry Date of birth May 20, 1977 Age 48 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Manchester, New Hampshire, United States Heritage Mixed Ukrainian, Czech, Irish, English, German, and Scottish Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.77 m/177 cm) Parents Andrew Czuchry, Sandra Czuchry Siblings AJ Czuchry, Mike Czuchry, Karen Czuchry Education College of Charleston (BA in History and Political Science) Science Hill High School Profession Actor, producer Years active 1999 to date Net worth Approx. $3 million

Matt Czuchry's relationships and mysterious love life

The Good Wife star is not linked to anyone as of 2025, and there is no evidence suggesting he is married in real life. Czuchry, who does not have any social media accounts, prefers to keep his personal life private. In a November 2013 interview with the New York Post, the actor made a rare comment about his love life, saying:

I don't mind being single. I don't mind being in a relationship. Either is fine with me... I've enjoyed the long relationships I've had, and I've enjoyed being single as well.

The New Hampshire native has also shared what makes an ideal life partner. While discussing his character Conrad Hawkins' marriage to Nic Nevin (portrayed by Emily VanCamp) in The Resident, Matt Czuchry told Entertainment Weekly in December 2020:

It is often easy to be there for your partner in the good times. But the hard times, if you can make it through those times, then you really know what you have in a life partner... [They] make you a better version of yourself that lasts long after the obstacles fade.

Five facts about actor Matt Czuchry. Photo: Marcus Ingram on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Matt Czuchry has had an onscreen wife in The Resident and girlfriends in several of his films and shows. Their onscreen chemistry and offscreen interactions have led to fans shipping them in real life. Here is a look at some of Czuchry's rumoured girlfriends:

Archie Panjabi – Rumoured

Archie Panjabi and Matt Czuchry attend an event for the "Good Wife" on January 31, 2011 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Czuchry and Archie Panjabi were co-stars in The Good Wife (2009-2016), where Matt portrayed Cary Agos and Archie played Kalinda Sharma. The onscreen chemistry led to speculations that they were also dating in real life, but they never confirmed that.

Archie and Czuchry maintained contact after The Good Wife. In a January 2021 interview with Us Weekly, the actor referred to the British actress as a special friend and stated that they had helped boost each other's acting careers.

She's one of my best friends... We've stayed in touch very closely. We talk about personal things [and] we talk about professional things. So, to have a friend like that is deeply special.

Kate Bosworth (2000-2002)

Matt Czuchry and Kate Bosworth at the "Eight-Legged Fs" world premiere on July 16, 2002. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Czuchry dated Kate Bosworth for about two years in the early 2000s. They met on the set of WD's Dawson's Creek spinoff show Young Americans (2000), where Matt portrayed his first recurring role of Sean McGrail and Kate portrayed Bella Banks.

Kate Bosworth and Matt Czuchry quietly dated from July 2000 until 2002, continuing their relationship for over a year after their show was cancelled after just one season. They sparked reconciliation rumours in June 2010 after being seen together on a casual lunch date in Los Angeles, but in a February 2011 interview with Vulture, Matt said that he was not in a relationship.

Bosworth is now married to her husband, actor Justin Long, and they have one daughter. After her split from Czuchry, she dated Orlando Bloom from 2002 to 2005 and was married to director Michael Polish from 2013 until their separation in 2021.

Matt Czuchry visits the Build Series at Build Studio on November 04, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Matt Czuchry gay?

Matt Czuchry may not have a wife in real life, but he is not gay. He is a longtime ally and advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. During the April 2016 Tribeca Film Festival panel, The Resident actor called out U.S. states that passed anti-LBGTQ+ legislation, saying:

I think that any place that discriminates against people, any bill that discriminates against any people, is on the wrong side of history. The country is constantly moving forward in a progressive way, and things are getting better in terms of that. But we have work to do.

What is Matt Czuchry doing now?

Matt Czuchry remains active in the entertainment industry. His most recent starring role was as Dexter Harding in American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th instalment of the horror anthology TV series. His episodes aired from 2023 to 2024.

In September 2025, Czuchry teamed up with his Gilmore Girls co-star Jared Padalecki for a Panera Bread fall-themed campaign. Matt previously played Dr Conrad Hawkins in all six seasons of the FOX medical drama series The Resident. The show aired its final episode in April 2023.

Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry during the launch of the Panera's fall menu in Kyle, Texas, on September 24, 2025. Photo: Sara Jaye (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Matt Czuchry's relationship status continues to arouse curiosity, but the New Hampshire native wants to be recognised for his roles in Hollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years and continues to book major roles on the small screen.

READ MORE: Who is Atticus Shaffer's wife? The actor's private life and life story

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Atticus Shaffer's love life. The actor gained recognition as a child actor for his role as Brick Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle.

Atticus was born with the genetic condition called type IV Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which causes fragile bones and short stature.

Source: Briefly News