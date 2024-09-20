Eiza González's relationship history and current boyfriend

Eiza González is a famous Mexican actress and singer best known for her roles in the films Baby Driver (2017), Godzilla vs. Kong (2020), and I Care a Lot (2020). In addition to her professional career, fans are curious about her personal life, especially her love life. Discover Eiza González's relationship history.

Over the years, Eiza González has captivated audiences with her remarkable talent and beauty on and off the camera. While she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, she has maintained privacy regarding her love life. So, who has Eiza González dated?

Eiza González's profile summary

Full name Eiza González Reyna Gender Female Date of birth January 30, 1990 Age 34 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Caborca, Sonora, Mexico Current residence New York City, USA Nationality Mexican Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 58 kg (around) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Dark brown Parents Carlos González and Glenda Reyna Siblings One (Yulen) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Guy Binns Education Edron Academy and the American School Foundation, Mexico City Profession Actress, singer Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $5 million (approx)

How old is Eiza González?

Eiza, whose real name is Eiza González Reyna (age 34 years in 2024), was born on January 30, 1990, in Caborca, Mexico. Her parents are Glenda Reyna, a former model, and Carlos González. She has an older brother, Yulen González Reyna.

Although she was a sharp student, she always wanted to pursue acting despite her parents wanting her to pursue academics. Eventually, she dropped out of school to pursue what she loved. In an interview with InStyle, she expressed how she felt following her dreams;

The moment that I was acting and the moment that I was singing and the moment that I was on that stage, I was more alive than ever.

Eiza González's relationship history

Eiza has had several notable relationships with celebrities like Jason Momoa and Ben Simmons. Discover more about Eiza González's dating history below.

1. Pepe Diaz

Gonzales dated renowned Brazilian businessman Pepe Diaz between 2011 and 2013. The couple parted ways in October 2012 before reconciling again in January 2013. Despite getting back together, they decided to separate a few months later.

2. Liam Hemsworth

A day after calling off his engagement with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth was spotted displaying a PDA with Eiza. Eiza González and Liam Hemsworth met in Las Vegas, where Hemsworth had attended the Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match. They ended their relationship shortly after.

3. D.J. Cotrona

Donald Joseph Cotrona, better known as D.J. Cotrona, is a famous American actor known for his role in the film G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The duo met on the From Dusk Till Dawn set, where they developed an undeniable chemistry that led to their dating.

Cotrona and Eiza dated for almost a year, between 2014 and 2015, attending several red-carpet events together. It is unclear why they broke up.

4. Ben Simmons

González reportedly began dating Ben Simmons, an American NBA star, in the fall of 2022. News about their relationship went out after they were spotted leaving BONDST, a Manhattan-based sushi restaurant.

Despite the dating speculations, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. Eiza González and Ben Simmons parted ways several months later.

5. Jason Momoa

Jason, whose real name is Joseph Jason Namekaeha Momoa, is an American actor. He started dating Eiza González after parting ways with his long-term wife, Lisa Bonet.

During their time together, Jason was spotted attending and supporting Gonzales at her Ambulance movie premiere. Eiza González and Jason Momoa went their separate ways after four months together.

6. Dusty Lachowicz

Eiza also had a romantic relationship with Dusty Lachowicz, a famous model. The two were seen together several times in Los Angeles before going their separate ways. However, it is unclear what led to their breakup.

7. Paul Rabil

González was also linked to Paul Rabil, a former professional lacrosse player. During their time together, Eiza supported Rabil in his decisions, especially when he announced his retirement from the game. They parted ways amicably after a year.

8. Calvin Harris

Eiza also dated DJ Calvin Harris, a Scottish DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter. The DJ and the Three Body Problems actress were spotted taking an arm-to-arm walk in Los Angeles after Calvin broke up with his previous popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. They parted ways after that.

9. Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel and Eiza González dated for five months in 2018. Duhamel is a famous American actor, retired high school teacher, and Minot's Downtown Business & Profession Association executive director. It is alleged that the ex-couple began dating in February 2018 after meeting at a party after Jennifer Lopez's pre-Super Bowl show in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

10. Luke Bracey

Eiza González and Luke Bracey sparked dating rumours after attending a Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week in early September 2019. Luke Bracey is an Australian actor famous for his roles in Point Break and The Best of Me. The pair supposedly called off their relationship in December after a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

11. Klay Thompson

Eiza González allegedly dated American NBA superstar Klay Thompson, popularly known for playing Shooting Guard for the Golden State Warriors. They were once spotted having a romantic dinner date at the Thompson at AOC restaurant in West Hollywood.

12. Timothée Chalamet

Another of Eiza González's boyfriends is famous actor Timothee Chalamet. Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet sparked dating rumours in June 2020 when they were spotted enjoying a weekend getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Gonzales had just ended a relationship with Bracey, while Salamat was two months post-breakup from Lily-Rose Depp. The former couple eventually called off their relationship in October 2020.

13. Guy Binns

It is alleged that the Mexican actress is currently dating Guy Binns, a British model and professional trainer. This came after they were spotted cosying up in London. Guy Binns was previously married to billionaire Eleonora Berlusconi, the daughter of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister.

FAQ's

Eiza González is a talented actress who skyrocketed in popularity due to her multifaceted roles in leading films. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about the actress;

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza González dated for four months. As per Hola, they began dating in June 2020 and called off their relationship in October of the same year.

The Aquaman star dated Eiza González in 2022 after announcing his split from his then-wife, Lisa Bonet. The two dated for four months.

Who is Eiza González's current boyfriend?

According to South China Morning Post, The Mexican actress is in a relationship with Guy Binns, a renowned British model and professional trainer. News came after they were spotted cosying up in London.

Who is Eiza González's husband?

As of this writing, Eiza González has no husband and has never been married. Despite being unmarried, she has been romantically linked with various high-profile men in the entertainment arena.

The above article has everything you need to know about Eiza González's relationship history. Despite dating prominent people in the entertainment industry and professional athletes, the actress has maintained a low profile in her love life.

