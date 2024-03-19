Meet Klay Thompson's parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson

Klay Thompson is an American basketball player who plays as a shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors. Born to a father who is a basketball champion, he was introduced to the sport early, becoming one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Learn more about Klay Thompson's parents, career and personal life.

Klay Thompson and his father, Mychal. Klay joined Golden State in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. Photo: @klaythompson (modified by author)

Klay Thompson made history in the past 42 years. He got his athleticism from his parents, Mychal and Julie, who inspired him in his basketball career.

Klay Thompson's profile summary and bio

Full name Klay Alexander Thompson Nickname Killa Klay Gender Male Date of birth February 8, 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Aquarius Ethnicity Mixed race Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 6 feet 7 inches Weight 93 kg (approx) Education Santa Margarita High School College Washington State University Parents Julie and Mychal Thompson Siblings Mychel and Trayce Thompson Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Laura Harrier Occupation Basketball player Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $70 million

How old is Klay Thompson?

Klay, whose full name is Klay Alexander Thompson (age 34 years in 2024), was born on February 8, 1990, in Los Angeles, California. When he was two years old, his family relocated to Lake Oswego, Oregon, and at 14, they relocated to Ladera Ranch, California.

Klay led the Golden Warriors to their first NBA championship since 1975. Photo: @klaythompson (modified by author)

Who is Klay Thompson's girlfriend?

Klay is in a relationship with Laura Harrier, an American model and actress. She gained fame in 2017 when she starred as Liz, Peter Parker's love interest, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Who are Klay Thompson's parents?

His parents are Mychal and Julie Thompson. Mychal is a former NBA player who played for the Portland Trailblazers, the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was also the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft.

Who is Klay Thompson's mother?

Julie Thompson is a multi-talented athlete who competed in track and field while also undertaking gymnastics in high school. She also played volleyball at Ridgefield High School before playing professionally at the University of Portland and San Francisco.

What nationality is Mychal Thompson?

Mychal Thompson was born on January 30, 1955, in Nassau, Bahamas and holds Bahamian nationality. He was a basketball player, and his career profoundly impacted Klay's upbringing and passion for basketball.

Klay made history as the first player in NBA history to score 60 points in less than 30 minutes. Photo: @klaythompson (modified by author)

Did Klay Thompson's father play in the NBA?

Mychal Thompson played college basketball for the University of Minnesota and was later picked by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1978 NBA Draft. He later played for the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers. Mychal is currently in his 21st season as the Lakers' radio analyst.

What nationality is Julie Thompson?

Julie was born on January 25, 1964, in Ridgefield, Washington. She holds American nationality, belongs to the White ethnicity and follows the Christian religion.

Is Klay Thompson's mother caucasian?

Julie's ethnicity is Caucasian-white heritage. Her husband, Mychel, is of Bahamian origin, and her children are mixed race.

Are Klay Thompson's parents still married?

Mychal and Julie Leslie are still together and have been married for over three decades. They tied the knot in 1987 after meeting in a gym at the University of Portland.

Klay Thompson's parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson. They inspired their three children in athletics. Photo by Charley Gallay

Who are Klay Thompson's siblings?

Klay has two siblings: an older brother, Mychel, who played in the NBA's G League, and his younger brother, Trayce, an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Klay Thompson's career

During his junior year at the Santa Margarita School, Klay was selected for the All-Area and the Third Team for Orange County. He averaged 21 points per game as a senior, helping SMCHS to secure a position in the Division III State Championship.

Later, Klay played college basketball for three seasons at Washington State University. After his junior year, he declared for the 2011 NBA Draft.

Professional career

Klay joined Golden State in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. After playing as a starting guard for Monta Ellis, he moved to the Bucks, where he quickly established himself as a starter. He continued to make it to the finals five years in a row and four more times, shattering NBA records and winning numerous individual awards.

Klay is regarded one of the greatest three-point shooters ever. Photo: @klaythompson (modified by author)

In 2015, Klay led the Golden Warriors to their first NBA championship since 1975. He formed the best shooting duo in NBA history with Stephen Curry. The duo scored 483 three-pointers, the most ever by an NBA duo.

On December 5, 2016, Klay made history as the first player in NBA history to score 60 points in less than 30 minutes. In the match against the Indiana Pacers, he scored 60 points in 29 minutes, leading to a 142-106 victory for his team.

Foundation

The family co-founded the Thompson Family Foundation in 2017. The foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of the United States and the Bahamas youth through fitness and education.

Is Klay Thompson a splash brother?

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry formed the sensational Splash Brothers. The duo and Draymond Green have been pillars of success that transformed the Warriors into a force to reckon with in the league.

What is Klay Thompson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the five-time NBA All-Star player has a net worth of $70 million. He derives his earnings from his successful basketball career. He has also earned endorsement deals with Gillette, Electronic Arts, and Body Armor.

Klay is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Photo: @klaythompson (modified by author)

Trivia

He has won 4 championships.

The Golden State Warriors drafted him in the 2011 NBA Draft.

His position is Shooting Guard and Small Forward.

He was a two-time All-Pac-10 first-teamer at Washington State.

He loves to play chess.

He owns an English bulldog.

Above is everything we know about Klay Thompson's parents, career and personal life. Despite having two parents who are athletes, he never experienced pressure on the career to choose. The five-time NBA All-Star plays as a shooting guard, having a high shooting accuracy and scores for his team whenever needed.

