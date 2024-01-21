Kandy Johnson Isley is an American vocalist who formed the JS group with her sisters Kim and Krystal Johnson. Kandy is also famous as the wife of Ron Isley, an American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead vocalist and founding member of the R&B and soul music group The Isley Brothers. Find out if they are still married.

Kandy Johnson Isley is a singer and philanthropist, but she only rose to fame as Ron Isley's wife. Ron's music reflects a rich and diverse career that spanned several decades. Whether as part of The Isley Brothers or in his solo endeavours, his soulful voice and musical creativity have significantly impacted the world of R&B and soul.

Kandy Johnson Isley's profile summary and bio

Full name Kandy Johnson Isley Gender Female Date of birth February 24, 1977 Age 46 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Profession Actress, Vocalist Religion Christianity Sun sign Pisces Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 58 kg (approx) Body measurements 36-26-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown College Mount St. Mary's College Education Bachelor's degree in music and communications Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ron Isley Siblings Kim and Krystal Johnson Social media Instagram Net worth $2 million (Approx)

How old is Kandy Johnson Isley?

The celebrated singer (age 46 years in 2024) was born on February 24, 1977, in Los Angeles, California, and she has two sisters, Krystal and Kim. She stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 58 kg. She also has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kandy Johnson's education

According to her LinkedIn, Kandy attended elementary and high school in his hometown, Los Angeles. She later enrolled at Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, earning a bachelor's degree in music and communications in 1997.

Is Ron Isley still married to Kandy Johnson?

Kandy met Ron when she was starting her professional music career. The couple tied the knot in September 2005. They are still married and share a home in Los Angeles's St. Louis neighbourhood.

Kandy Johnson's career

Sisters Kandy, Krystal, and Kim started singing in their church choir and later formed the Johnson Sisters (JS) band. The trio began appearing in American television shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show and Ally McBeal. Their singing prowess drew the attention of The Isley Brothers, and they appeared on their albums Eternal (2001) and Body Kiss (2003).

Kandy Johnson Isley's songs

Here are some of her notable songs:

Ice Cream

1983: Midnite Spares

2003: Love Angel JS Feat. R. Kelly

2003:Busted- The Isley Brothers Feat. JS

Kandy is still a member of the JS group, where they compose music together. Besides singing, Kandy worked as a fashion and beauty consultant for Fox News in 2011.

Who is Kandy Johnson Isley's husband?

Ron Isley, whose full name is Ronald Isley, was born on May 21, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. He is an American singer with a significant influence on the R&B and soul music genres. His smooth and passionate vocals, along with the enduring success of The Isley Brothers, have solidified his place in the history of American music.

Does Ronald Isley have a twin brother?

Ronald has a twin brother named Rudolph Isley. Together with their older brother, O'Kelly Isley Jr., they formed the foundation of the iconic R&B and soul group, The Isley Brothers.

What religion was Rudolph Isley?

Rudolph left the band in 1989 to become a Christian minister. Sadly, he died on October 11, 2023, aged 84.

Did Ron Isley have a baby?

Ron and Kandy welcomed their first child, a son named Ronald Isley Jr., in December 2007. Before marrying Kandy, Ron had been married and divorced twice.

Ron Isley's career

His career is primarily associated with his lead vocalist and founding member role in The Isley Brothers. Still, he has also had a solo career and collaborated with various artists. Here is an overview of Ron's career:

The Isley Brothers (1950s - Present)

Ron and his brothers, O'Kelly Isley Jr. and Rudolph Isley, formed The Isley Brothers in the 1950s. The group initially gained attention for their energetic live performances and later became known for their smooth vocal harmonies and versatility across genres.

The Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Their career has spanned several decades, and they have continued to release music well into the 21st century. They achieved success with hits like:

Isley Brothers' songs

1959: Shout

1962: Twist and Shout

1969: It's Your Thing

1983: Between the Sheets

Solo career

In addition to his work with The Isley Brothers, Ron pursued a solo career. He released several solo albums, showcasing his soulful and distinctive voice. Some of his solo works include:

2003: Here I Am

2010: Mr. I

2013: This Song Is for You

Collaborations

Ron Isley's collaborations include working with R. Kelly on the album Eternal (2001), which received critical acclaim. He has also collaborated with artists like Angela Winbush and Burt Bacharach.

What is Kandy Johnson Isley's net worth?

According to reports, Kandy and her husband, Ron Isley, have a net worth of $2 million. They have derived their wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Above is everything we know about Kandy Johnson, an American musician whose claim to fame is her marriage to Ron Isley. Ron is a music legend who has demonstrated versatility and longevity in the music industry, earning him recognition as a respected figure in soul and R&B.

