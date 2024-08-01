Is Cote de Pablo married? A look at the NCIS actress' love life

Cote de Pablo is a Chilean-American actress and singer best known for playing Ziva David on the CBS crime drama NCIS (2005 to 2013). While her professional life is widely known, her personal life remains a mystery. So, is Cote de Pablo married, or is she dating?

Over the years, Cote de Pablo has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma and received various accolades throughout her career. While she has gained fame for her acting, she has also managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding her personal life. So, who is Cote de Pablo's partner?

Cote de Pablo's profile summary

Full name María José de Pablo Fernández Nickname Cote de Pablo Gender Female Date of birth November 12, 1979 Age 44 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth Santiago, Chile Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Astrological sign Scorpio Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 64 kg (approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Ex-partner Diego Serrano Parents Francsco de Pablo and Maria Olga Fernandez Siblings Francisco and Andrea College Carnegie Mellon University Occupation Actress, Singer Net worth $9 million

Is Cote de Pablo married?

Cote is not married, but she has been in several relationships. Her last notable relationship was with the famous actor Diego Serrano in 2010. However, they parted ways in June 2015 following irreconcilable differences.

Cote was also rumoured to be dating fellow NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly. Michael, born on July 8, 1968, is an American actor, producer, director, and musician. He is known for playing special agent Anthony DiNozzo in the television series NCIS and Logan Cale in Dark Angel.

Are Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly married?

Cote and Michael are not married, and despite having fantastic chemistry on NCIS, they have never had a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, they share a close friendship and professional relationship.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2009, the duo said the following about each other. Michael said;

My first impression was that you were a very put-together young lady from New York.

De Pablo exclaimed,

Wow. That was quite the answer.

Who is Ziva married to in real life?

Cote played special agent Ziva David in the crime drama series NCIS. She is not married in real life.

Does Cote de Pablo have any children?

Cote de Pablo does not have any kids. She is private and has not publicly shared her plans for the future. However, she seems open to having children someday, based on her past statements.

How old is Cote de Pablo?

Cote, whose real name is Maria Jose de Pablo Fernandez (age 44 years old in 2024), was born on November 12, 1979, in Santiago, Chile, but raised in Miami, Florida. Her parents are Francisco de Pablo and Maria Olga Fernandez. She has two siblings: Andrea de Pablo Fernandez and Francisco de Pablo Fernandez.

Cote de Pablo's career

While at Carnegie Mellon, she appeared in several theatre productions, including The House of Bernarda Alba and Indiscretions. Her first television job was co-hosting the 1994 show Control alongside Carlos Ponce.

In 2005, she played Doles Fuentes in the musical The Mambo Kings and was later cast as Mossad officer Ziva David in the top series NCIS alongside Mark Harmon, Pauly Perrette, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to name a few.

Cote de Pablo's movies and television shows

Her other notable films and television shows include:

2001: The Education of Max Bickford

2004: The Jury

2010: The Last Rites of Ransom Pride

2015: The 33 Jessica

2015: The Dovekeepers

2016: Prototype

2019: Seneca

2019: MIA

Music career

In addition to acting, Cote is also a skilled singer. She is the singer in Roberto Pitre's Vivo en Vida, where she sings Cry Me a River and Samba in Prelude. Cote also performed part of Tom Waits' song Temptation on the NCIS episode Last Man Standing.

What is Cote de Pablo doing now?

The hallmark actress is currently headlining the new NCIS spinoff on Paramount+. This 10-episode series will see her reunite with Michael Weatherly and reprise their fan-favourite Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo roles.

Why did Cote de Pablo leave NCIS?

The celebrated actress left NCIS after becoming dissatisfied with her character. During her run as Ziva, Cote's portrayal of a strong Israel woman has a major cultural impact. In a 2016 Q&A interview, she revealed;

I worked eight years in crafting this character and loving her, so when I felt or I perceived the character was not being treated with the respect she deserved, all the money in the world couldn't have made me stay.

What is Cote de Pablo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $9 million. She derives her vast wealth from her successful acting career.

"Is Cote de Pablo married?" is among the most searched questions online following her achievements in her acting career. She is single but was in a long-term relationship with Diego Serrano from 2000 to June 2015.

