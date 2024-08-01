Is Cote de Pablo married? A look at the NCIS actress' love life
Cote de Pablo is a Chilean-American actress and singer best known for playing Ziva David on the CBS crime drama NCIS (2005 to 2013). While her professional life is widely known, her personal life remains a mystery. So, is Cote de Pablo married, or is she dating?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Cote de Pablo's profile summary
- Is Cote de Pablo married?
- How old is Cote de Pablo?
- Cote de Pablo's career
- What is Cote de Pablo's net worth?
Over the years, Cote de Pablo has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma and received various accolades throughout her career. While she has gained fame for her acting, she has also managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding her personal life. So, who is Cote de Pablo's partner?
Cote de Pablo's profile summary
|Full name
|María José de Pablo Fernández
|Nickname
|Cote de Pablo
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 12, 1979
|Age
|44 years old (as of July 2024)
|Place of birth
|Santiago, Chile
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Latina
|Religion
|Christianity
|Astrological sign
|Scorpio
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|64 kg (approx)
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Ex-partner
|Diego Serrano
|Parents
|Francsco de Pablo and Maria Olga Fernandez
|Siblings
|Francisco and Andrea
|College
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Occupation
|Actress, Singer
|Net worth
|$9 million
Is Cote de Pablo married?
Cote is not married, but she has been in several relationships. Her last notable relationship was with the famous actor Diego Serrano in 2010. However, they parted ways in June 2015 following irreconcilable differences.
Cote was also rumoured to be dating fellow NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly. Michael, born on July 8, 1968, is an American actor, producer, director, and musician. He is known for playing special agent Anthony DiNozzo in the television series NCIS and Logan Cale in Dark Angel.
Are Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly married?
Cote and Michael are not married, and despite having fantastic chemistry on NCIS, they have never had a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, they share a close friendship and professional relationship.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2009, the duo said the following about each other. Michael said;
My first impression was that you were a very put-together young lady from New York.
De Pablo exclaimed,
Wow. That was quite the answer.
Who is Ziva married to in real life?
Cote played special agent Ziva David in the crime drama series NCIS. She is not married in real life.
Does Cote de Pablo have any children?
Cote de Pablo does not have any kids. She is private and has not publicly shared her plans for the future. However, she seems open to having children someday, based on her past statements.
How old is Cote de Pablo?
Cote, whose real name is Maria Jose de Pablo Fernandez (age 44 years old in 2024), was born on November 12, 1979, in Santiago, Chile, but raised in Miami, Florida. Her parents are Francisco de Pablo and Maria Olga Fernandez. She has two siblings: Andrea de Pablo Fernandez and Francisco de Pablo Fernandez.
Cote de Pablo's career
While at Carnegie Mellon, she appeared in several theatre productions, including The House of Bernarda Alba and Indiscretions. Her first television job was co-hosting the 1994 show Control alongside Carlos Ponce.
In 2005, she played Doles Fuentes in the musical The Mambo Kings and was later cast as Mossad officer Ziva David in the top series NCIS alongside Mark Harmon, Pauly Perrette, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to name a few.
Cote de Pablo's movies and television shows
Her other notable films and television shows include:
- 2001: The Education of Max Bickford
- 2004: The Jury
- 2010: The Last Rites of Ransom Pride
- 2015: The 33 Jessica
- 2015: The Dovekeepers
- 2016: Prototype
- 2019: Seneca
- 2019: MIA
Music career
In addition to acting, Cote is also a skilled singer. She is the singer in Roberto Pitre's Vivo en Vida, where she sings Cry Me a River and Samba in Prelude. Cote also performed part of Tom Waits' song Temptation on the NCIS episode Last Man Standing.
What is Cote de Pablo doing now?
The hallmark actress is currently headlining the new NCIS spinoff on Paramount+. This 10-episode series will see her reunite with Michael Weatherly and reprise their fan-favourite Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo roles.
Why did Cote de Pablo leave NCIS?
The celebrated actress left NCIS after becoming dissatisfied with her character. During her run as Ziva, Cote's portrayal of a strong Israel woman has a major cultural impact. In a 2016 Q&A interview, she revealed;
I worked eight years in crafting this character and loving her, so when I felt or I perceived the character was not being treated with the respect she deserved, all the money in the world couldn't have made me stay.
What is Cote de Pablo's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $9 million. She derives her vast wealth from her successful acting career.
"Is Cote de Pablo married?" is among the most searched questions online following her achievements in her acting career. She is single but was in a long-term relationship with Diego Serrano from 2000 to June 2015.
READ ALSO: Who is Gabby Windey's girlfriend? Meet Robby Hoffman
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Gabby Windey's girlfriend, Robby Hoffman. Gabby is an American television personality widely recognized for starring in season 26 of The Bachelor and co-starring in season 19 of The Bachelorette.
In 2022, Gabby got engaged to internet personality Erich Schwer before they called it quits less than two months after their proposal was aired. The following year, she found love with talented comedian Robby Hoffman. Discover more about their relationship.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.