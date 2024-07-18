Who is Gabby Windey's girlfriend? Meet Robby Hoffman

Gabby Windey is an American television personality widely recognized for starring in season 26 of The Bachelor and co-starring in season 19 of The Bachelorette. But beyond her career achievements, Windey’s love life has sparked public interest since she revealed that she was dating a woman during an interview. So, who is Gabby Windey's girlfriend?

Robby at the 2024 Film Independent Live Read of Wayne's World (L). Gabby during an episode of The Bachelorette in 2022 (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Craig Sjodin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, Gabby got engaged to internet personality Erich Schwer before they called it quits less than two months after their proposal was aired. The following year, she found love in a queer relationship with talented comedian Robby Hoffman. This article highlights lesser-known details about Gabby Windey's girlfriend, Robby and her personal and professional life.

Robby Hoffman’s profile summary

Full name Robby Hoffman Nickname Robby Gender Non-binary Pronouns They/Them Date of birth 2 December 1989 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Queer Marital status Dating Partner Gabby Windey Siblings 9 Profession Comedian, writer, talk show host Years active 2017-present Social media Instagram

Who is Gabby Windey's girlfriend, Robby Hoffman?

Gabby Windey's partner is a Canadian talk show host, comedian and writer. As documented by OVH.Net, Robby Hoffman’s pronouns are they/them. The artist identifies as non-binary and is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Comedian Robby Hoffman rocking a black outfit. Photo: @robbyhoffman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

During a 2023 interview with Bustle, they explained that they never at one point came out as gay, although it was pretty obvious that they were different:

I knew I was a weird kid. I knew I was this, and I enjoyed it. It is not for everyone to be who I am, but it works for me. I dress boyish.

How old is Robby Hoffman?

Robby Hoffman (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 2 December 1989 in New York City, New York, USA.

During their early childhood, the comedian’s parents divorced, and they relocated to Montreal, Canada, with their mother and nine siblings. According to Hey Alma, Robby, who was born Hasidic, currently identifies as Jewish.

I naturally feel and do things that Jewish people do. I do not have to do things because I am Jewish, but I like doing the things I do because I am Jewish.

Regarding their education, Hoffman attended McGill University, where they studied accounting and communications. After graduation, they enrolled in the university’s CPA program but quit a few hours into their first day to pursue a comedy career.

Robby Hoffman during the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019 (L). Gabby Windey at the 2023 LA Family Housing Awards (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Robby Hoffman do for a living?

Hoffman made their career debut as a writer and is popularly known for their work on Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Chris Gethard Show, Workin’ Moms and Odd Squad.

In 2019, they received a Children’s & Family Emmy Award for contributing to the later TV series. The same year, Robby released her first stand-up special, I’m Nervous.

Some of their other achievements include being named one of Comedy Central’s Up Next comedians and appearing on Conan O’Brien's Comics to Watch list. The celebrity partner hosted Planet Scum Live’s Robby Hoffman Consulting Group.

Who is Gabby Windey?

Gabriela Maria Windey worked as an ICU nurse before venturing into reality TV. In addition, she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for five years.

Windey starred on The Bachelor and was announced as The Bachelorette alongside television personality Rachel Recchia. In 2022, she starred in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place.

How did Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey meet?

While speaking to Bachelor Nation in 2023, Gabriela shared exciting details of how she met her current partner:

We met outside a bar. We were walking past each other, and the rest is history.

According to People, the former Bachelorette star announced her new relationship during an appearance on The View, saying:

I always want to live my truth and story. I have been seeing someone for a couple of months, but I have kept it private because it is a bigger conversation and story because I am dating a girl.

Hoffman and Gabby during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival (L). Windey at Freeform's Cruel Summer season 2 premiere in 2023 (R). Photo: David Becker, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 2 August 2023, Gabby went Instagram official with Hoffman, sharing a collection of their photos in a post that she captioned:

I told you I am a girls girl.

In May 2024, Maria celebrated her partner on their anniversary in an Instagram post that read:

Happy anniversary, baby. You have given me the world in just one year and taught me how love can heal. I cannot imagine ever going a year without you. I love you, baby; it is just the beginning.

Gabby Windey’s bio summary

Maria (aged 33 as of 2024) was born on 2 January 1991 in O’Fallon, Illinois, USA. She has an older sister, Jazz.

The television personality attended O’Fallon Township High School, where she won Miss O’Fallon in 2008. She proceeded to the University of Colorado Springs, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2013.

FAQs

Gabby’s celebrity status means that her personal life is always subject to public scrutiny. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Gabby Windey in a relationship with?

Maria is currently in a relationship with comedian and writer Robby Hoffman. The couple began dating in 2023.

Robby and Gabby posing for a photo in 2023 (L). Windey during the 2022 People's Choice Awards (R). Photo: Eric McCandless, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Do Gabby and Robby live together?

The duo has been posting photos together on social media since they made their relationship official. They currently reside in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Is Gabby Windey mixed?

Windey is half-Mexican with some Apache ancestry. Her parents are Patrick Windey and Rosemary Hewitt.

Gabby Windey’s girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, debuted in 2017 and has since raised their career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. The couple, who have been together for over a year, regularly posts their romantic moments online.

READ ALSO: All about Ally Lotti's new boyfriend, Carter Jamison and how they fell in love

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Ally Lotti's love life. The internet sensation was previously linked to rapper Juice Wrld, who tragically passed away from a drug intoxication.

Lotti's relationship with her new boyfriend, digital marketing expert Carter Jamison, garnered attention mainly because he is 10 years younger than her. Check the article for more about Ally Lotti's new boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News