Mark Harmon’s net worth, age, children, wife, movies and tv shows, profiles

It is no surprise that Mark is ranked among the top in the list of well-earning NCIS stars, thanks to his leading role as NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, fans have been questioning if he is still on the payroll since his departure. So, is he? Find out here as we unveil Mark Harmon's net worth in 2022.

Get details of Mark Harmon’s net worth in 2022 here! The veteran actor is best known for his role as NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Photo: Monty Brinton

Over the years, Mark Harmon has graced our TV screens in different shows. But perhaps his most famous role is that of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS. He has starred in over 18 seasons, making fans ask about his salary per episode. So how much does Mark Harmon make per episode? Find out here as we decrypt Mark Harmon's net worth.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas Mark Harmon

Thomas Mark Harmon Date of birth: 2 September 1951

2 September 1951 Place of birth: Burbank, California

Burbank, California Zodiac sign: Virgos

Virgos Mark Harmon's age: 70 years (as of May 2022)

70 years (as of May 2022) Famous as: NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs Profession: Actor, TV Producer, TV Director, Film Producer, Lifeguard, Carpentry

Actor, TV Producer, TV Director, Film Producer, Lifeguard, Carpentry Nationality: American

American Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Salary: $525,000 per episode for NCIS

$525,000 per episode for Parents: Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox

Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Pam Dawber

Pam Dawber Married: 21 March 1987

21 March 1987 Mark Harmon's children: Sean Thomas and Ty Christian

What is Mark Harmon's net worth?

Mark Harmon’s net worth has grown over the years thanks to his successful career in film and production. Photo: Kevin Lynch

To get a better understanding of his fortune, let us evaluate his career journey and income streams. They are as follows:

Acting career

Mark started his acting career in the '70s. Initially, he thought of pursuing an advertising or law career but settled for a career as a merchandising director. However, he later changed and settled for acting.

Some of his first roles as an actor were on shows like Adam-12, Ozzie's Girls, Police Woman and Emergency! His career continued to grow, but more attention came when he starred in the 1980 soap opera Flamingo.

Mark Harmon started his acting career in the '70s. Some of his most famous projects include NCIS, Local Boys, St. Elsewhere, and The Presidio. Photo: Andrew Toth

He acquired a broader audience in 1991 when he showed his versatility as an actor in the NBC series Reasonable Doubts. However, no one could speculate the large audience he would get in 2003 after landing the role of NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Although he is best known for this role, the actor has starred in numerous projects, which have seen him bag loads of cash. Some of Mark Harmon's movies and TV shows include:

Certain Prey

Weather Girl

Chasing Liberty

Freaky Friday

Summer School

Local boys

And Never Let Her Go

Crossfire Trail

The Amati Girls

St. Elsewhere

Stealing Home

The Presidio

The Deliberate Stranger

JAG

NCIS

A significant percent of Mark Harmon’s net worth is from his role in NCIS. He reportedly makes $525,000 per episode plus other NCIS producer credits and syndication royalties. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Most people know this veteran actor for his role in the CBS crime investigation series NCIS. He landed the role in April 2003 and has over the years grown to become one of the wealthiest NCIS stars. He earns $525,000 per episode for NCIS. That amounts to $12.6 million in a 24-episode season.

Why is Mark Harmon not on NCIS?

Fans were shocked to discover halfway in the 18th season of the series that their favourite NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs would no longer be gracing their screens. However, he was not ready to leave, but his contract had expired at the end of the 18th season.

Is Gibbs coming back to NCIS?

Gibbs's exit from NCIS has some fans hope that he will return for a few episodes, given his vast contribution in the last 400+ episodes. This, plus the fact that he is one of the show's producers, has left fans hopeful of his return. However, only time will tell of his return.

Are Mark Harmon and Sean Murray friends?

Mark Harmon and Sean Murray are friends on and off-camera. Sean Murray considers him a mentor and best friend. Photo: Bill Inoshita

Sean Murray, better known as Tim McGee, appears to have a close relationship with Gibbs in NCIS. However, their relationship is not only on-camera. Sean has revealed that Harmon is one of his mentors, best friends, and work partner off-camera.

Production career

The legendary actor is also a producer. He has NCIS producer credits and syndication royalties. These, plus his salary per episode, make him bag over $20 million every year.

Stage productions

The actor has starred in different stage productions in Los Angeles and Toronto. For example, he has performed in productions of The Wager and Wrestlers at the Cast Theatre in LA.

Mark Harmon’s net worth also stems from his career in Stage Productions. He has performed in several stage productions, some alongside his wife. Photo: Cliff Lipson

He also starred in the Canadian premiere of the production Key Exchange and the play Love Letters opposite his wife, Pam Dawber. The actor founded the production company Wings Productions in 2014 to produce the show NCIS: New Orleans. He also took the producer role for the CBS series Prey in 2018.

All these income streams give him a net worth of $100 million in 2022.

Mark Harmon's bio

Perhaps the most people know about their favourite NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is that he is a great actor. But there is a lot to know about him. So, here is everything you should know about this veteran actor:

Is Mark Harmon a nice guy?

This has become a common question following his no-nonsense character as NCIS agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, off-camera, the actor has been reported to be an approachable, straightforward, and calm guy.

Does Mark really work with wood?

Mark Harmon is best known for his woodworking skills in NCIS. That is because he grew up learning the craft of woodworking. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Another commonly asked question following his NCIS character is whether he works with wood in reality. He grew up learning the craft of woodworking and is good with carpentry.

How old is Mark Harmon?

He was born on 2 September 1951 in Burbank, California, as Thomas Mark Harmon. He is 70 years old as of May 2022. His father, Tom Harmon, was a Heisman Trophy-winning football player and broadcaster, and his mother, Elyse Knox, was a model, actress, designer and artist.

Who is Mark Harmon's wife?

It is the gorgeous actress Pam Dawber. They tied the knot on 21 March 1987 and have two sons, Sean Thomas and Ty Christian Harmon.

Mark Harmon’s wife is renowned actress Pan Dawber. They have been married since 21 March 1987 and have two sons, Sean Thomas and Ty Christian Harmon. Photo: David Livingston

Did Mark Harmon have a heart attack?

Mark Harmon's health got most of his fans worried after he was reported to have had a heart attack. However, despite Mark Harmon's heart attack reports, there was no evidence indicating him having a heart attack or any heart issues.

Despite leaving NCIS, Mark Harmon's net worth grows due to his TV producer roles in the show. His net worth in 2022 stands at $100 million.

