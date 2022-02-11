Who is Karen Kline? What you do not know about Linda Hunt's wife

Some people gain fame due to their marriage to iconic Hollywood stars. Such is the case of Linda Hunt's wife, Karen Kline. She is best known as the partner of the Hollywood icon Linda Hunt, who made acting history after bagging an Oscar for her Chinese-Australian portrayal in The Year of Living Dangerously.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Karen Kline is best known as Linda Hunt's wife, a famous American actress best known for The Year of Living Dangerously and NCIS LA. Photo: @AliceShort3

Source: Twitter

Linda Hunt's wife, Karen Kline, is one of the few celebrity wives who live a low-key life. Perhaps the only thing that most people know is that she is married to the NCIS LA actress. However, hardly can most people reveal anything about her. So, join us as we unveil what is known about her.

Karen Kline's profile summary

Date of birth: 26th April 1944

26th April 1944 Place of birth: Davis County, Utah

Davis County, Utah Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Karen Kline's age: 77 years old (as of February 2022)

77 years old (as of February 2022) Profession: Retired therapist

Retired therapist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Father: Orville Ronald

Orville Ronald Mother: Viva Honor Rominger Billhymer

Viva Honor Rominger Billhymer Sexual orientation: Lesbian

Lesbian Partner: Linda Hunt

Linda Hunt Married: 2008

2008 Children: None

None Residence: Hollywood, California

Hollywood, California Pets: Dogs (3)

Dogs (3) Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color: Light brown

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Karen Kline's bio

Karen Kline gained fame after tying the knot to Hollywood icon Linda Hunt, who is known for films such as NCIS LA, Scorpion, and Kindergarten Cop. Photo: @fpd8652

Source: Instagram

She is best known as the partner of the American actress Linda Hunt. Linda is perhaps best known for her role in NCIS: Los Angeles but has appeared in projects like Scorpion, Kindergarten Cop, The Practice, and The Year of Living Dangerously. Here is everything you should know about Linda Hunt's wife, Karen.

How old is Karen Kline?

She was born on 26th April 1944 in Davis County, Utah, and is 77 years old in February 2022. Her parents are Orville Ronald and Viva Honor Rominger Billhymer.

How tall is Karen Kline?

Her exact height is unknown. However, she appears to be of average height if her photos are anything to go by. Nevertheless, as of her partner Linda, her height is 4 feet 9 inches. She was diagnosed with hypopituitary dwarfism in her teen years.

What does Karen Kline do for a living?

Karen Kline's career has been a subject of interest for most people, who are left wondering if she is in the showbiz industry like her partner Linda. However, she is not. Instead, she is a retired therapist.

Linda Hunt's wife Karen Kline is a retired therapist. Photo: @generaciongeekcl

Source: Instagram

She is believed to have had a successful psychotherapist career even before meeting Hunt. However, despite the success, she has never revealed her net worth. So, Karen Kline's net worth remains a mystery, unlike her partner Linda, who stands at $12 million in 2022.

Who is Karen Kline married to?

She is married to Linda Hunt. They tied the knot in 2008 but had lived together in Los Angeles since 1987.

However, in 2014, they revealed they were living in a Hollywood bungalow built in 1919. Hunt described their mansion as elegant and welcoming.

How did Linda Hunt meet Karen Kline?

Every couple has a different love story. Some fall in love at first sight, while others bond over a shared interest such as music. For Karen Kline and Linda Hunt, it was a pair of pants.

Yes, believe it or not, the connection between these two was inspired by pants. She revealed that she was intrigued by Linda's corduroys, which got them talking. Years later, Linda Hunt became Karen Kline's wife.

Who are Karen Kline's children?

Neither she nor Hunt has children, but they have three adopted dogs together.

Linda Hunt's wife, Karen Kline, is a retired therapist. She values a low-key life and has kept most of her life details under wraps. However, she has revealed that she was attracted to Hunt due to her pants choice back in the 80s.

READ ALSO: Chase Morrill's age, children, wife, parents, company, profile

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Chase Morrill, who is a reality television star who has gained popularity through his occupation.

He is a professional constructor who went viral following his skill in renovating old, classic Maine cabins to fantastic vacation properties.

Source: Briefly News