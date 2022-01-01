4 South African Celebs who were forced to take paternity tests

Being a parent is a serious job but it is also one of the most rewarding experiences a person ca have.

However, not all parents are ready to accept the enormous responsibility that comes with having children.

These celebs were involved in paternity scandals. Photo credit: @kay_sibiya, @thembisamdoda, @menzingubanesa

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at 4 celebrities who had to forced to take paternity tests for one reason or another with the help of ZAlebs.

1. Zukiswa Vutela

Radio personality Zukiswa "Zookey" Vutela had a very public paterneity battle. She had alleged that Khumbulani “Kay” Sibiya from Generations was the father of her daughter.

Kay denied that he was the dad and Zookey forced him to take a paternity test. According to Zookey the labs results proved that Kay was the dad but he disputed the fact.

Kay still denies that he is that dad of that child but he is the father of another with his partner Judie Kama.

2. Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Nxumalo was publicly humiliated by her ex-husband when he revealed that he had fathered her children. The bombshell was that it turned out that the kids were not his.

He had asked for paternity tests a number of times buy Thembisa had also rejected the idea. When she finally did the test it ended their marriage.

3. Menzi Ngubane

Former stripper Nomzamo Hlela raised eyebrows when she accused Generations icon, the late Menzi Ngubane of being the father of her son.

Menzi agreed to take the test when she asked to clear his name. When the results came back it revealed that Menzi was 99.9% not to be the dad.

4. Zola 7

Kwaito musician and actor Bonginkosi Dlamini, more well known as Zila 7, was caught up in a bit of a scandal when he refused to take a paternity test. His ex-girlfriend Garnett Maseko claimed that her two children were his.

The irony in this case was that he was the host Mzansi Magix's Utatakho, a show about carrying out paternity tests for family's with fatherhood and trust issues.

Man discovers that his wife is pregnant with someone else's child after wedding

Earlier. Briefly News reported that what was a love made in heaven has turned sour after a husband discovered that the baby his wife is pregnant with doesn't belong to him.

According to Instablog9ja who shared the story, one Ogbeni Ceejay, a friend to the couple said they have been married for just a month.

How the man found out about the paternity of his wife's child

Ogbeni narrated that the couple had been in a relationship for 6 years before they walked down the aisle.

The secret became open when the husband eavesdropped on his wife's conversation while she was on the phone with her secret lover.

