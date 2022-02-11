Mihlali Ndamase has once again found herself on the bad side of social media users after her recent Tweets

The socialite who is known for not mincing her words on all her platforms has been accused of showing support to her fellow colleagues for clout

The YouTuber was slammed after she stood in another content creator's corner when he was being dragged

Mihlali Ndamase got dragged by Mzansi peeps after she sympathized with fellow YouTuber Sabelo the Kreator. It all started when Sabelo the Kreator who is popular for his cleaning videos was slammed for doing work that was only meant for women.

Mihlali Ndamase roasted for showing support to a fellow content creator. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

But before the dragging went far Sabelo came bearing good news. He had bagged a six months contract with Handy Andy. The ecstatic content creator took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers who were quick to congratulate him on his major deal.

"Guess who just signed a 6 months contract with Handy Andy?" He tweeted.

Among those congratulating Sabelo the Kreator is fellow YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. She took to her own Twitter page to share Sabelo's tweet, noting that he deserved the deal.

She wrote: "You are so deserving, congratulations! To many many more."

Mihlali did not end there; she posted another tweet saying that Sabelo got the last laugh because he did not pay attention when people made fun of his vlogs.

"People were laughing at him for that vlog, now he secured that bag. Moral of the story the fear of others opinions when it comes to chasing your dreams does nothing but delay your success, never live a life dedicated to pleasing others."

According to ZAlebs, those supportive tweets landed the socialite in hot water with social media users. Peeps alleged that Mihlali only came out with her congratulatory message because Sabelo had hit the jackpot.

They added that she was supposed to show support to him when he was being dragged for his vlogs not after signing a huge deal.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

@Ki83108555Billy wrote:

"Now that he won a bag you're tweeting about it."

@Sphektekular89 also commented:

"Who was laughing at him? Konje Le rato kopa Schomi ka Rena yerrr."

