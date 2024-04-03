Miley Cyrus' teeth transformation: Before and after

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter and actress best known for the hits Wrecking Ball and We Can’t Stop. She is widely recognized for her bold fashion choices and gorgeous smile, which made her parents nickname her Smiley, which they later shortened to Miley. However, speculations about Miley Cyrus' teeth transformation have become a public interest, with many claiming that the star has undergone a dental procedure to enhance her appearance.

Miley Cyrus at the Teen Choice Awards (L). The singer at the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala (R).

From her early days as Hannah Montana to her more rebellious and unconventional image, Cyrus has undergone a journey of self-discovery that has extended to her dental aesthetic.

Miley Cyrus’ smile has evolved to a more flawless and radiant grin, sparking rumours that she may have had work done on her teeth. This article explores the star’s dental journey while uncovering the reason behind her show-stopping smile.

Miley Cyrus' profile summary

Full name Destiny Hope Cyrus Famous as Miley Ray Cyrus, Hannah Montana Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Franklin, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Heritage Elementary School Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-32 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Pansexual Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Liam Hemsworth Parents Leticia and Bill Ray Cyrus Siblings 2 (biological), 3 (half-siblings) Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $160 million Years active 2001-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 23 November 1992 in Franklin, Tennessee, USA. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a renowned country singer, while her mother, Leticia Jean Cyrus, is a manager and producer. Miley’s godmother is singer-songwriter Dolly Parton.

Singer Miley Cyrus at the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

She has two biological siblings (Braison and Noah) and three half-siblings (Brandi, Trace and Christopher Cody). Apart from Cody, all of Cyrus’ other siblings are entertainers.

Regarding her education, Miley attended Heritage Elementary School. However, after her family relocated to Los Angeles, she enrolled at Options for Youth Charter Schools.

Miley Cyrus’ teeth

The singer’s dentition has always been one of her more notable facial features. Although she had a beautiful smile growing up, it was not perfect.

Her teeth were small, uneven and quite gummy. In a 2009 interview with Parade, Cyrus expressed how she was comfortable with her teeth despite not being flawless.

I like these [teeth] crooked. I love my teeth. My dad will not let me fix my teeth or cut my hair. He loves it. He is like, ‘It is you!

However, in the years that followed, the actress’ teeth continued to look different. So, what did Miley Cyrus do to her teeth?

Miley Cyrus at the American Music Awards (L). The actress at the iHeartRadio Music Festival (R).

Source: UGC

When did Miley Cyrus’ teeth change?

Miley’s dentition has undergone subtle changes over the years. Fans first noticed her less pronounced gum in 2007, hinting she may have had a cosmetic procedure.

While the overall shape of Ray’s teeth remained the same, their colour changed from a translucent appearance to a brighter look. In 2015, the alignment of her teeth became noticeable. The singer initially had crooked front teeth, with the top left incisor overlapping the right one.

This, however, changed after she had five wisdom teeth removed. The most significant change in Cyrus’ dental appearance was observed in 2022 during her interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Fans noticed that the star’s teeth appeared bigger to the extent that she allegedly experienced difficulty closing her mouth.

What procedures did Miley Cyrus have on her teeth?

Even though the Big Fish star has yet to reveal how she fixed her smile officially, some dentists speculate that she has undergone the following procedures:

Braces

Did Miley Cyrus ever get braces? The on-screen star allegedly had lingual braces during her early years on Hannah Montana. These braces are discreetly placed behind the teeth and help alleviate crookedness.

Miley Cyrus at Sony Studios (L). The songwriter on set for Miley's New Year's Eve Party season 1 (R).

Source: UGC

Miley Cyrus’ teeth veneers

Some speculate that the songwriter had veneers fitted right after her braces were removed. However, others claim that the Flowers star never had braces and instead had veneers from the beginning.

In 2015, Ray posted an X-ray of her teeth after she had her wisdom teeth removed. A dental review by TMZ revealed that all of Miley Cyrus’ front teeth are veneers. The star reportedly had additional veneers in 2022 to achieve a picture-perfect smile.

Gum contouring

Miley Cyrus’ gummy smile may have prompted her to undergo gum contouring. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the procedure reshapes your gum line by removing excess tissue.

Although the shape of Ray’s teeth remained the same, her receding gums suggest that she possibly had her gum tissue surgically removed.

Teeth whitening

Over the years, Ray’s teeth have noticeably become whiter. While brushing is vital for oral hygiene, hydrogen peroxide-based treatments contribute significantly to white teeth. Miley purportedly initially relied on teeth whitening as veneers do not require whitening.

Miley Cyrus at the ABC All-Star Party (L). The singer during The Voice's blind auditions (R).

Source: UGC

Miley Cyrus’ teeth before and after

Ray’s dentition has come a long way. A before-and-after comparison reveals Miley Cyrus’ new teeth look much straighter and even.

Such enhancements are often achieved through cosmetic restorations, including dental implants, veneers or crowns. Her bottom teeth also appear longer, purportedly due to veneers.

As a global star, Miley Cyrus’ teeth have attracted traction thanks to their distinctive appearance. Although she keeps details about them under wraps, she has probably undergone dental procedures. The singer’s teeth are now whiter, properly aligned and have minimal gum visibility.

