Who is China Suárez, Argentine actress, singer and model?

China Suárez is an Argentine on-screen star, singer and model best known for starring in Abzurdah and Casi Ángeles. She has graced screens for over two decades, portraying her natural charisma and stage presence to become a fan favourite. But how much do you know about the star when the cameras are not rolling? Explore fascinating details about China’s personal and professional life.

China Suárez at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival (L). The actress at the Four Seasons Hotel (R). Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez, Lalo Yasky via Getty Images (modified by author)

Suárez made her acting debut when she was 11 in the television series Rincón de luz (2003). Since then, she has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the Argentine entertainment industry. In 2015, China received an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Argentina Award.

China Suárez's profile summary

Full name María Eugenia Suárez Riveiro Famous as China Suárez Gender Female Date of birth 9 March 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Current residence Argentina Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Instituto Corazón de María, ESBA Barrio Norte, Divino Corazón de Jesús Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 31-25-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 3 Parents Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo Suárez Siblings Agustin Suárez Profession Actor, model and singer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is China Suárez?

China Suárez at the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

China Suárez (aged 31 years old) was born on 9 March 1992 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her birth name is María Eugenia Suárez.

María's parents, Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo, raised her alongside her older brother, Agustin. Marta Mitsumori, her maternal grandmother, was born in Argentina and is of Japanese descent.

Regarding her education, Eugenia attended the Instituto Corazón de María up to her third year of secondary school and completed her secondary studies at ESBA Barrio Norte. In addition, she attended Divino Corazón de Jesús only for 7th grade.

China Suárez’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-25-35 inches. China features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Who is China Suárez dating?

Suárez was in a relationship with actor Nicolás Cabré from 2012 to 2013. During that time, the duo welcomed a daughter, Rufina Cabré Suárez, born on 18 July 2013.

They separated soon after their child was born. China moved on to date Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña Luco from 2015 to 2021.

The couple were blessed with two kids during their dating time. Their daughter, Magnolia Vicuña, was born on February 7, 2018, while their son, Amancio Vicuña Suárez, was born on July 28, 2020.

Actress China Suárez at the Objetos photocall at Paz Cinema. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

China Suárez’s career

Although María debuted as an actress when she was eleven, her talent was discovered when she was six, and she began child modelling soon after.

China Suarez’s movies

According to her IMDb profile, María has starred in 33 films and TV shows. Here is a summary of her acting credits:

Film Role Year Rincón de luz Pia 2003 Floricienta Paz 2004-2005 Amor mio Violeta 2005 Amo de casa Catalina 2006 Casi Ángeles Jazmín Romero 2007-2010 Los Unicos Sofia Reyes 2011-2012 30 días juntos Leni 2012 Solamente vos Julieta Cousteau 2013 Camino al amor Pía Arriaga 2014 Abzurdah Cielo Latini 2015 Los padecientes Paula Vanussi 2017 Sólo Se Vive Una Vez Flavia 2017 Sitiados Margaret of Austria, Queen of Spain 2018 Sandro de América Susana Giménez 2018 Así habló el cambista Graciela 2019 Pacto de fuga Lucia 2019 Tu parte del trato Police woman 2019 Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza Raquel Liberman 2019 62 Historia de un mundial Nélida Lobato 2020

Singing career

Suárez was part of a musical group known as Teen Angels. The Argentine pop band was formed from the TV series Casi Ángeles. However, she left the group in 2011.

How much is China Suárez’s net worth?

China Suárez at a press conference to present Abzdurdah at the Dazzler Hotel. Photo: Lalo Yasky

China has an alleged net worth of $5 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the fashion and entertainment industry.

China Suárez’s profiles

The Argentina native is active on social media. China Suarez’s Instagram boasts 6.5 million followers, while her Twitter has 3.9 million followers.

What would a 31-year-old brag about if not success in what they do? China Suárez has succeeded as a singer, actress and model for over two decades. Moreover, the star is expected to achieve more as she advances her career.

