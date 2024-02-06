Global site navigation

Who is China Suárez, Argentine actress, singer and model?
Who is China Suárez, Argentine actress, singer and model?

by  Ruth Gitonga

China Suárez is an Argentine on-screen star, singer and model best known for starring in Abzurdah and Casi Ángeles. She has graced screens for over two decades, portraying her natural charisma and stage presence to become a fan favourite. But how much do you know about the star when the cameras are not rolling? Explore fascinating details about China’s personal and professional life.

China Suárez
China Suárez at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival (L). The actress at the Four Seasons Hotel (R). Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez, Lalo Yasky via Getty Images (modified by author)
Suárez made her acting debut when she was 11 in the television series Rincón de luz (2003). Since then, she has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the Argentine entertainment industry. In 2015, China received an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Argentina Award.

China Suárez's profile summary

Full nameMaría Eugenia Suárez Riveiro
Famous asChina Suárez
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 March 1992
Age 31 years old (2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthBuenos Aires, Argentina
Current residenceArgentina
NationalityArgentine
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materInstituto Corazón de María, ESBA Barrio Norte, Divino Corazón de Jesús
Height in feet5’5’’
Height in centimetres165
Weight in kilograms56
Weight in pounds123
Body measurements in inches31-25-35
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
Children3
ParentsMarcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo Suárez
SiblingsAgustin Suárez
ProfessionActor, model and singer
Net worth $5 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitter

How old is China Suárez?

China Suárez's facts
China Suárez at the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez
China Suárez (aged 31 years old) was born on 9 March 1992 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her birth name is María Eugenia Suárez.

María's parents, Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo, raised her alongside her older brother, Agustin. Marta Mitsumori, her maternal grandmother, was born in Argentina and is of Japanese descent.

Regarding her education, Eugenia attended the Instituto Corazón de María up to her third year of secondary school and completed her secondary studies at ESBA Barrio Norte. In addition, she attended Divino Corazón de Jesús only for 7th grade.

China Suárez’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-25-35 inches. China features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Who is China Suárez dating?

Suárez was in a relationship with actor Nicolás Cabré from 2012 to 2013. During that time, the duo welcomed a daughter, Rufina Cabré Suárez, born on 18 July 2013.

They separated soon after their child was born. China moved on to date Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña Luco from 2015 to 2021.

The couple were blessed with two kids during their dating time. Their daughter, Magnolia Vicuña, was born on February 7, 2018, while their son, Amancio Vicuña Suárez, was born on July 28, 2020.

China Suárez attending a photocall
Actress China Suárez at the Objetos photocall at Paz Cinema. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez
China Suárez’s career

Although María debuted as an actress when she was eleven, her talent was discovered when she was six, and she began child modelling soon after.

China Suarez’s movies

According to her IMDb profile, María has starred in 33 films and TV shows. Here is a summary of her acting credits:

FilmRoleYear
Rincón de luz Pia 2003
FloricientaPaz2004-2005
Amor mio Violeta 2005
Amo de casaCatalina2006
Casi ÁngelesJazmín Romero2007-2010
Los UnicosSofia Reyes2011-2012
30 días juntosLeni2012
Solamente vosJulieta Cousteau2013
Camino al amorPía Arriaga2014
AbzurdahCielo Latini2015
Los padecientesPaula Vanussi2017
Sólo Se Vive Una VezFlavia2017
SitiadosMargaret of Austria, Queen of Spain2018
Sandro de AméricaSusana Giménez2018
Así habló el cambistaGraciela2019
Pacto de fugaLucia2019
Tu parte del tratoPolice woman2019
Argentina, tierra de amor y venganzaRaquel Liberman2019
62 Historia de un mundialNélida Lobato2020

Singing career

Suárez was part of a musical group known as Teen Angels. The Argentine pop band was formed from the TV series Casi Ángeles. However, she left the group in 2011.

How much is China Suárez’s net worth?

China Suárez attending a press conference
China Suárez at a press conference to present Abzdurdah at the Dazzler Hotel. Photo: Lalo Yasky
China has an alleged net worth of $5 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the fashion and entertainment industry.

China Suárez’s profiles

The Argentina native is active on social media. China Suarez’s Instagram boasts 6.5 million followers, while her Twitter has 3.9 million followers.

What would a 31-year-old brag about if not success in what they do? China Suárez has succeeded as a singer, actress and model for over two decades. Moreover, the star is expected to achieve more as she advances her career.

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in more films and TV projects.

