Who is China Suárez, Argentine actress, singer and model?
China Suárez is an Argentine on-screen star, singer and model best known for starring in Abzurdah and Casi Ángeles. She has graced screens for over two decades, portraying her natural charisma and stage presence to become a fan favourite. But how much do you know about the star when the cameras are not rolling? Explore fascinating details about China’s personal and professional life.
Suárez made her acting debut when she was 11 in the television series Rincón de luz (2003). Since then, she has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the Argentine entertainment industry. In 2015, China received an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Argentina Award.
China Suárez's profile summary
|Full name
|María Eugenia Suárez Riveiro
|Famous as
|China Suárez
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|9 March 1992
|Age
|31 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Current residence
|Argentina
|Nationality
|Argentine
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Instituto Corazón de María, ESBA Barrio Norte, Divino Corazón de Jesús
|Height in feet
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Body measurements in inches
|31-25-35
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Children
|3
|Parents
|Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo Suárez
|Siblings
|Agustin Suárez
|Profession
|Actor, model and singer
|Net worth
|$5 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter
How old is China Suárez?
China Suárez (aged 31 years old) was born on 9 March 1992 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her birth name is María Eugenia Suárez.
María's parents, Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori and Guillermo, raised her alongside her older brother, Agustin. Marta Mitsumori, her maternal grandmother, was born in Argentina and is of Japanese descent.
Regarding her education, Eugenia attended the Instituto Corazón de María up to her third year of secondary school and completed her secondary studies at ESBA Barrio Norte. In addition, she attended Divino Corazón de Jesús only for 7th grade.
China Suárez’s height
The actress stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-25-35 inches. China features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.
Who is China Suárez dating?
Suárez was in a relationship with actor Nicolás Cabré from 2012 to 2013. During that time, the duo welcomed a daughter, Rufina Cabré Suárez, born on 18 July 2013.
They separated soon after their child was born. China moved on to date Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña Luco from 2015 to 2021.
The couple were blessed with two kids during their dating time. Their daughter, Magnolia Vicuña, was born on February 7, 2018, while their son, Amancio Vicuña Suárez, was born on July 28, 2020.
China Suárez’s career
Although María debuted as an actress when she was eleven, her talent was discovered when she was six, and she began child modelling soon after.
China Suarez’s movies
According to her IMDb profile, María has starred in 33 films and TV shows. Here is a summary of her acting credits:
|Film
|Role
|Year
|Rincón de luz
|Pia
|2003
|Floricienta
|Paz
|2004-2005
|Amor mio
|Violeta
|2005
|Amo de casa
|Catalina
|2006
|Casi Ángeles
|Jazmín Romero
|2007-2010
|Los Unicos
|Sofia Reyes
|2011-2012
|30 días juntos
|Leni
|2012
|Solamente vos
|Julieta Cousteau
|2013
|Camino al amor
|Pía Arriaga
|2014
|Abzurdah
|Cielo Latini
|2015
|Los padecientes
|Paula Vanussi
|2017
|Sólo Se Vive Una Vez
|Flavia
|2017
|Sitiados
|Margaret of Austria, Queen of Spain
|2018
|Sandro de América
|Susana Giménez
|2018
|Así habló el cambista
|Graciela
|2019
|Pacto de fuga
|Lucia
|2019
|Tu parte del trato
|Police woman
|2019
|Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza
|Raquel Liberman
|2019
|62 Historia de un mundial
|Nélida Lobato
|2020
Singing career
Suárez was part of a musical group known as Teen Angels. The Argentine pop band was formed from the TV series Casi Ángeles. However, she left the group in 2011.
How much is China Suárez’s net worth?
China has an alleged net worth of $5 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the fashion and entertainment industry.
China Suárez’s profiles
The Argentina native is active on social media. China Suarez’s Instagram boasts 6.5 million followers, while her Twitter has 3.9 million followers.
What would a 31-year-old brag about if not success in what they do? China Suárez has succeeded as a singer, actress and model for over two decades. Moreover, the star is expected to achieve more as she advances her career.
