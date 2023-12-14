200+ cool usernames for boys in 2024: Instagram, Roblox and more

Are you a guy looking for a new and unique username for your social media accounts? Whether you are a gamer, social media influencer, enthusiast, or looking for a terrific way to identify yourself online, there are tons of names to pick from. This comprehensive list of cool usernames for boys in 2024 has something for everyone to make your username stand out from the crowd.

Cool usernames for boys in 2024. Photo: unsplash.com, @freshseteyes (modified by author)

Cool usernames for boys are guaranteed to grab attention and leave a lasting impression. Creating a unique, catchy, spectacular username can be mentally challenging but involves simple rules. For your username to be cool, it must have emotional and powerful words. It must also be memorable, and avoid using too many digits when crafting one.

What is a unique username for a boy?

A unique username for boys stands out from others and is at least ten characters long. As a guy, you can mix special characters, uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to make yours exceptional. Below are a few examples to learn or pick from:

NightCrawler

Zakhep

DJRAHUL

Potato head

Dog_Bone

Micky Wreck

SnakeMan

Havelesstravelmore

Cherub

Mr Rowdy

RawrginMajor

16missedcalls

Sᴋ3Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ

omfgorlaith

Goofy Puppy

Gym Warrior

Groovy angel

CATFACE

Swampmasher Happy

nycxclothes

Dudeboy

nohipsterhere

Sledgehammer

Hospri

Unique usernames for boys make them stand out on social media. Photo: unsplash.com, @ni_shimo (modified by author)

prince_charming

IanVital

Sultan of Speed

Lord Brian

Commando

StreetSweeper

RpgEpic

Cool Instagram usernames for boys

Generally, for your Instagram account to pop, your username and profile must be one of a kind. Hence, you can mix relatable, funny, cute, and knowledgeable words to create that name. Here is a list of cool usernames for boys Instagram followers and users cannot overlook.

@Awesome me

@Cyber King

@Fire and Ice

@Mr Black Diamond

@Stunning King

@I am Attitude

@Stylish King

@Joey_life

@AdventureGuyX

@FutureChampion

@CreativeDreamer_

@GentlemanJourney

@RisingStar_

@DynamicDynamo_

@Unique Guy

@Infinite Swag

@Jaguar

@Aquaman

@the_desi_dude

@the_cool_guy_next_door

@the_funky_boy

@the_Geek_Genius

@mp gangstar boss

@Silver Shades

@Deal Cereal

@Deadline Dor

What is a good IG name for a boy?

The best Instagram name for a boy gives you an impression of the account owner or who he is inspired to be. Here are a few examples of good usernames for boys:

@The Prince of Light

@The Intellect

@TheRealGentleman

@AlphaMale_IG

@Mr Suit and Tie

@Maverick_Man

@The Upper-case Guy

@Solo King

@Mr Big

@Top Guy

@Ziddi_King

@Million_Dollar_Boy

An Instagram username can have up to 30 characters. Photo: unsplash.com, @dammypayne (modified by author)

@Inked_and_bold

@InstaStylist_IG

@Mr_Fashionista_IG

@Soul_Taker

@LoverBull

@Anodyne

@Mad Boxer

@Windstorm

@JackHammer

@ignavia

@Torpedo

@echWizard

@LaserFocus

@MotorHead

@beastmode

@Junior_Jumper

@rock

@Noob9Exsect

Cool TikTok usernames for boys

For your TikTok account to gain more followers and create a good impression, you can use these guys' usernames as stylish guys with attitude and fierceness.

Mr[name]

King[name]

Mighty[name]

MoonWalker

LivingLegend

YourHero

LuckyCharm

Huggable

Bad Captain

CatchMeIfYouCan

HitAndMiss

Stone Cold

Cannon Boy

Elevated Wiseman

Ben And Jerry

Chunky Bunny

Forgoodluck

Leadarrowangry

Mental World

Elektra And Daredevil

Blake

awesome_lyk_that

star_shadow

chokecity

Godzilla

technishien

Outlaw

thud

Midnight_Rider

Water And Whisky

The right username on TikTok proves to your followers that you have something cool to offer. Photo: unsplash.com, @clemono (modified by author)

FarPacer

Jack D Joker

Raddish Reddish

Manhattan_Man

UniversalTruth

namenotimportant

Cool Roblox usernames for boys

Roblox is one of the popular online games with many players. It requires a custom name for its players to be whatever they want. Your Roblox username can be obtained from a character in the game or your feelings about how you want other players to see you. Check this list below for catchy and unique usernames that cut across the different Roblox games.

Power Gamer

Gamer Rush

Legendary Player

Game Master X

Roblox Master

Sudoku Master

Winning Hero

Unstoppable Force

The Legend

Goldust24K

Steel Titan

Klepto Killer

Roblox Hackerman

Play For Win

You Will Lose

PlayitLoFi

Red Rover

VibrantvibeZ

iknownothing JonSnow

Genshin Rumpact

Cookie Attack

Zeus999

Terminator8989

RoboCop101

Knownknight

Hermes

Cool online ID names

Your online ID is your PlayStation Network (PSN) name when you play with your PlayStation Console. Hence, your username must be cool for a boy to be recognised and unique. Here are a few usernames to consider choosing from.

Million Dollar Prince

Cute Criminal

Perfect Smile

TURBO Trash

Agent47

Young Xehanort

Paarthurnax

DrPelletP0pper

Bloss flop

The Nameless One

Regis Lucis Caelum CXIII

XboxForSale

videojames

Sultan

Badmashi King

Star Shine

LootedReputed

MangaMaster

Good usernames bring out the attractive, strong, and cute side of a boy. Photo: unsplash.com, @clemono (modified by author)

AnimeReel

SciFiSuperficial

Agent Hercules

TabloidInspire

Balck Belt

Commentme

MasterBest

NeoTreasure

FRIZA

Shade

Panther

the_prophet

suck_my_popsicle

sofa_king_cool

Funky Monkey

What are some clever usernames?

Clever usernames on Instagram and TikTok show you have something interesting to offer your followers. Check these out:

Long Live King

King of king

King_Of_Hearts

KingOfCool

AllStarGuy

Mr Wiser

MrSuperstar

The Best Ever

Eddard Stark

Soul Full of Attitude

Fearless Guy

The Big Boss Man

Diamond_Boy

Chocolate_Boy

Cow_Guy

Voldemort

Neon

HellBoy

Thanos

Tsunami

Konckout

SellBoys

TheEmojiiGuy

MrViral

Getting cool usernames for boys in 2024 is simple if you follow the proper steps. But remember that it can be tactical since thousands of people are on the same path. The lists of usernames shared above can bring out the attractive, strong, and cute side of you as a boy.

