A TikTok video shows a mlungu hilariously imitating Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt's unique flow and lyrics

The footage sparked amusement and praise from Mzansi netizens for the spot-on impersonation

The clip gained significant momentum on the platform, reflecting the wide reach of Shebeshxt's music

A Shebeshxt fan vibed to one of his songs, and the video trended. Image: @0borntodie1

TikTok users are in stitches as a mlungu fan faces the challenge of flawlessly impersonating Shebeshxt.

Man copies Shebeshxt's style

In a video uploaded by @0borntodie1, the bare-chested performer wearing a backpack and digitally inserted tattoos on his face mirrors Shebeshxt's signature style.

The enthusiastic content creator vibes to Shebeshxt's hit song Ake Tsebe Ke Tsubile. He delivers a lipsynch performance that captures the essence of the rapper's distinct persona.

TikTok video spreads amusement

The amusing and spot-on impersonation quickly spread among local netizens. They appreciate the guy's dedication to copying Shebeshxt's style.

Watch the video below:

Shebeshxt's broad reach stuns SA

Shebe's fans are delighted to see the creative and entertaining ways his music continues to attract a diverse audience on social media.

@malekanocia posted:

"To us who watched 20 times let's gather here."

@Thembihume stated:

"I love my country shame."

@user3715992213274 shared:

" I've watched this video more than 3 times. You killed it."

@deecole wrote:

"You are the best.❤️I love Shebe because of you now."

@koketsowendy3 commented:

"One nation, the ANC is dividing us."

@rakgadi57 asked:

"May I kindly have that schoolbag?"

@tshepangkulani said:

"Our next Shebe shita wena. I am finished. "

@lollerta@zee added:

"I was crying for Zahara now I see this video hayi bawo. "

@Shalotte_Marutha

"Wow nice one.You just gained yourself a follower."

TikTok video of boy impersonating Shebeshxt

