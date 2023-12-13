Limpopo Rapper Shebeshxt Inspires Imitation From Mlungu Fan in Hilarious TikTok Video
- A TikTok video shows a mlungu hilariously imitating Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt's unique flow and lyrics
- The footage sparked amusement and praise from Mzansi netizens for the spot-on impersonation
- The clip gained significant momentum on the platform, reflecting the wide reach of Shebeshxt's music
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
TikTok users are in stitches as a mlungu fan faces the challenge of flawlessly impersonating Shebeshxt.
Man copies Shebeshxt's style
In a video uploaded by @0borntodie1, the bare-chested performer wearing a backpack and digitally inserted tattoos on his face mirrors Shebeshxt's signature style.
The enthusiastic content creator vibes to Shebeshxt's hit song Ake Tsebe Ke Tsubile. He delivers a lipsynch performance that captures the essence of the rapper's distinct persona.
PAY ATTENTION: Let the battle of the stars BEGIN! Voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 is LIVE!
TikTok video spreads amusement
The amusing and spot-on impersonation quickly spread among local netizens. They appreciate the guy's dedication to copying Shebeshxt's style.
Watch the video below:
Shebeshxt's broad reach stuns SA
Shebe's fans are delighted to see the creative and entertaining ways his music continues to attract a diverse audience on social media.
@malekanocia posted:
"To us who watched 20 times let's gather here."
@Thembihume stated:
"I love my country shame."
@user3715992213274 shared:
" I've watched this video more than 3 times. You killed it."
@deecole wrote:
"You are the best.❤️I love Shebe because of you now."
@koketsowendy3 commented:
"One nation, the ANC is dividing us."
@rakgadi57 asked:
"May I kindly have that schoolbag?"
@tshepangkulani said:
"Our next Shebe shita wena. I am finished. "
@lollerta@zee added:
"I was crying for Zahara now I see this video hayi bawo. "
@Shalotte_Marutha
"Wow nice one.You just gained yourself a follower."
TikTok video of boy impersonating Shebeshxt
In another article, Briefly News reported that a young boy's hilarious impersonation of Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has taken Mzansi by storm.
The video shows the kid's unexpected transformation, leaving viewers thoroughly entertained. From fake tattoos that mirror the ex-con media personality's ink to the signature backpack and cap, the kid's attention to detail is nothing short of impressive.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News