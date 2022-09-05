Grammy-award-winning singer Usher gave an adorable yet playful response to a Toddler lip-syncing one of his songs

The global superstar has inspired many sing-along sessions, boasting a catalogue of chart-topping and catchy singles

Netizens cherished the video as well, with many stating that she was coming for Usher's job and no one could challenge her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An endearing toddler has wowed Usher with her lip-syncing a popular song of his, which also melted the hearts of the internet.

Usher and netizens were wowed by an adorable toddler lip-syncing one of his hits. Images: @nicspalate1/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was originally posted by @nicspalate1 but quickly drew the attention of Usher once the post went viral on Twitter, to which he wrote the caption:

"She’s coming for my job…"

The heartwarming clip starts with the toddler's mom and older sister preparing for the song's high note. Once it hits, the little girl gives her all to mimic the impressive vocal range, going as far as dramatically clutching her chest like she's in an RnB music video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Usher's songs have touched the hearts of many over the years, selling millions of albums and singles, including his seminal album, Confessions, which went has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Folks of the internet flocked to share their appreciation of the enthusiastic baby, with many saying that she was coming for Usher's job. See the responses below:

@NOnxZee said:

"Finally a worthy opponent for a Versuz "

@shay74828710 shared:

"Cutest job stealer I’ve ever seen "

@Honeyboom313 posted:

@Ambrosia727 commented:

"It’s that lil baby for me. She’s coming for you Usher. See you in October if this Lil baby hasn’t taken over your Las Vegas Residency ‍♀️"

@SheaButtaBaddie mentioned:

"She’ll take the Residency from here."

@Ezzi_Csiders shared:

@joyspov said:

"The passion she felt from experiencing what she has. It knocked her off HER OWN TWO FEET! It’s over for you sir."

@KellyChavers commented:

"Shout out to the 1 dimple crowd. She’s adorable. Can’t teach that. They are just born with it."

@CoachMelSays posted:

Baby sleeping hack: Mom puts her baby to sleep within a minute by rubbing her ears in viral TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a TikTok mom who posted a video of her putting her baby to sleep in a minute by massaging the inside of her bundle of joy's ears.

This unheard-of technique had a lot of tongues wagging on social media, with users giving their two cents as to why it's effective.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News