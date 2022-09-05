One high-achieving hun is ecstatic after obtaining her fourth qualification at a young age, sharing her joy with online peeps

Twitter user, @makayla_maarie is only 22 years old and has already achieved so much, recently qualifying as a cosmetologist

The stunner received the sweetest praises from tweeps, with some online users stunned by her achievement

One beautiful go-getter from Texas in the United States is super amped about obtaining her fourth qualification at the age of 22.

The breathtaking @makayla_maarie shared her excitement about obtaining her cosmetology qualification online. Image: @makayla_maarie.

The beautiful woman became a qualified cosmetologist, sharing her joy online and posting a couple of fire snaps from her graduation day, looking like a flame in a pretty red dress.

Twitter user, @makayla_maarie is a talented and skilful young lady with a good head on her shoulders and a bright future ahead of her.

The beaut’s Twitter post read:

“Degree number four at the age of 22. I’m officially a cosmetology school graduate.”

Some online peeps wished the hard-working lady well, with others shocked that she managed to bag so many accolades at her age:

Let’s take a look at what some peeps had to say:

@margot_aces said:

“Congratulations, girl. Look at how all the insecure men outed themselves. Financial independence is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your family and a blessing when you build as a team. Don’t listen to insecure people who would prefer you helpless and controllable.”

@Ella__Bala is wowed:

“Congratulations. Four degrees at 22? How did you achieve this?”

@notcondescendin added:

“Congratulations! Four degrees is an accomplishment many can’t do! Also, anyone can major in multiple subjects, and each one will give you a degree when you graduate. So, for all the haters, it’s possible.”

KZN momma celebrates completing master’s degree while building lux home for herself and baby girl

In a related story by Briefly News, a beautiful mother from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has taken to social media to celebrate building a gorgeous home for herself and her little girl.

Thando Gono posted her inspiring story on LinkedIn, noting that she worked on the house while completing her master’s degree, which she has since bagged. The lovely woman noted that she felt very proud of herself for the milestones and thanked God for helping her on the long journey.

