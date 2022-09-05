A group of vibrant African kids singing along to a Harry Styles song in a touching video that has gotten the world in its feels

The clip was posted by the Masaka Kids Africana account on Instagram, which is a Non-Governmental Organisation that helps children in need in Uganda

The video has racked up millions of views online, with many commending the boys for their youthful and happy spirit

A group of energetic and vibrant African kids jammed to a Harry Styles song online and had gotten the world in its feels.

A group of Ugandan kids rocked along to a Harry Styles song in a video that touched many. Images: @masakakidsafricana/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

masakakidsafricana shared the video on Instagram, where folks worldwide came in droves to show love to the sensational boys.

The well-produced and edited clip shows the adorable little boys "playing" along to the popular Harry Styles song with makeshift musical equipment. The footage darts between the young rockstars, either using one of the instruments or singing along in a jovial manner.

Masaka Kids Africana is an NGO based in Uganda that helps impoverished children affected by famine and war with food, shelter and education. They also help kids out through entertainment such as singing and dancing, as seen in this video.

Netizens worldwide gathered to sing praises for the young rockstars and their performance, with many showering them with compliments. See the comments below:

erikabright_ asked:

"How can I like this 2 million times? ❤️"

_loving_girl__ said:

"Happiness is free."

madeby.mothergoose mentioned:

"Hope harry sees this ❤️"

mikhaila.warburton commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ Now this is a dance video."

carolyn.ywg shared:

"Cutest thing everrrr."

lxl7r posted:

"They deserve to be in a 'got talent' show."

flybungeefitnessau said:

"Loving the vibe kiddos!"

arabella.regal mentioned:

"This video has 49.9 millions views. I’m responsible for just about half of that."

