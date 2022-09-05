Rachel Kolisi took the socials to wish her son a happy birthday, and South African peeps gave their own well wishes

The famous rugby player's wife has a track record of being a super mom and actively shares her and her families life on social media

The wholesomeness kept pouring in, with netizens across the nation gathering to share heartfelt messages to the young boy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Rachel Kolisi took to the socials to wish her son a happy birthday, and South African netizens gave their loving words.

Rachel Kolisi and South Africa wished her son Nicholas a happy eighth birthday with words of adoration. Images: @rachelkolisi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rachel shared the earnest post on Instagram, where tons of good-spirited people came to send their happy wishes to the birthday boy.

The upload was accompanied by an adoring message reading:

"Son of my dreams. Siyamthanda (we love him). Happy 8th birthday baby ❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The post also showed beautifully photographed pictures of Mrs Kolisi and her son from various years, striking the same pose and leading the way up to the present day.

Mzansi peeps weren't the only ones who gave their wishes, with Briefly News also joining in on the positive and happy birthday vibes in a Facebook post.

Famous celebrity faces also dotted the comment section with positivity and joy, showing how South Africans nationwide were happy for the family. See the comments below:

imagesbyimari said:

"Aaah Happy Birthday Nick! Cant believe he is 8 ❤️"

basetsanakumalo commented:

"Happy birthday, precious boy."

kirsten_wraith_wentworth mentioned:

"Touching photographs ❤️ Congratulations "

blendmakeupandhair shared:

"Happy birthday Nick! I hope it’s been a special day!"

sueduminy posted:

"Happy birthday Nick! And congrats mom & dad ❤️"

dr.leago said:

"Happy birthday Nick. The sweetest, kindest boy. Love you ❤️"

janice_mood mentioned:

"Congratulations! Son’s are so special❤️"

jocelynpenny commented:

"Happy birthday to your handsome son, have lots of fun "

Rachel Kolisi shares gorgeous pic of her and Siya in Adelaide, “Main squeeze forever”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on the Springboks who played against Australia in Adelaide, despite losing Rachel Kolisi was all smiles. She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic with:

"Main squeeze forever."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News