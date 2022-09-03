A proud young lady from Cape Town was happy to have moved into her amazing new home this month

She recently celebrated the achievement by posting gorgeous pictures of her home on her social media

Her elated friends sent her lovely messages congratulating her in the comment section for her big win

One stunning hun couldn't contain her excitement and shared snaps of her new home on Instagram.

Analisa Mawana bagged a new home and shared the snaps on IG. Image: anna_mawana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, Analisa Mawana showed off her set of house keys in front of her kitchen, where a colourful bouquet of flowers and a purple bottle of bubbles were placed right above her washing machine.

The Capetonian nurse was all smiles, and her social media followers were happy to see her latest achievement, and one of them said she was most deserving of the triumph.

Analisa captions her post and wrote:

"Welcome home."

Take a look at social media congratulating her in the comments below:

lisa_mthembu said:

"Congratulations beautiful!"

s_imphiwe_n said:

Usebenzile Love ❤️

pumpesh1 said:

Congratulations baby❤️

joy_nm_ said:

"Congratulations "

kolie_ndlombie reacted:

Woow

zenande_mphomane commented:

"Congratulations baby!!!❤️❤️"

zanda_ngcanga commented:

"I'm so happy for you baby ❤️ Congratulations.'

ariana_mzaza said:

"Congratulations doll."

monde_ntshele said:

"Welcome sis. Congratulations ♥️"

dineo_sithole reacted:

"Yessssss. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

khanye_makubalo wrote:

"I know no one more deserving. "

