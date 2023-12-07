Rapper Shebeshxt was the man of the moment once again, as his fans couldn't get enough of him

An ama2k crowd recently booted Dr Malinga off the stage so that the Ambulance rapper could perform

A video of the incident went viral online, and it received mixed reactions from netizens

Shebeshxt's commitment to attending shows has come with much drama and chaos. It seemed as if the crowd demanded another artist to be booted offstage so that the Dilo Tse massive hitmaker could perform for them.

Ama2k demand Dr Malinga be booted offstage for Shebe

Musician Dr Malinga seems to have been another victim of being booted offstage by Shebeshxt's number-one fans. Hip Hop rapper Emtee was seemingly banished offstage for the Limpopo rapper not so long ago.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a viral clip of an unimpressed ama2k crowd aggressively demanding that Dr Malinga should taken off stage so that their favourite rapper can perform. In the video, the crowd is heard saying they didn't pay to come and watch the Sengizwile hitmaker performing. Instead, they bought tickets to go and see Shebe.

The gossip page captioned the video:

"Ama 2000 demanded Shebeshxt to perform when it was time for Dr Malinga."

Despite all the chaos, Dr Malinga told Briefly News that Shebe is the sweetest person and that many people have asked him to feature him:

"That guy looks like the devil because of his tattoos but he's the sweetest kid I have met. People have been asking me to feature him but I didn't just do it because people were telling me to do it.

"I already booked him for my show so later I reached out for a feature because I saw that God was blessing him and I needed his help. He was so kind and helped me, and that was so powerful."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Dr Malinga being booted offstage

Netizens gave their thoughts on this incident. See some of the responses below:

@Mz_Carter__ wrote:

"Yo these ones but then again Dj Malinga is not target market."

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"This must be really sad."

@Aus_Keke shared:

"Awo he even apologised."

@Aria4991 replied:

"But Twerka had the decency to apologize to Malinga even though it's not his fault... that is Ubuntu."

@grizzly_fo54352 responded:

"I think this is unacceptable. We have to respect our musicians in South Africa. Even if you have your favorite artist, you just have to wait until it's time. Come, then you can express yourself."

@Cr07Kaito commented:

"How should we tell you people that shebeshxt is the president, we dont want to hear about Dr wat wat or njani. Every where we want shebe simple."

@therealjaphbee mentioned:

"They have got tendency of disrespecting our legends these ones."

@Busa00 said:

"These are not the Takalani’s who went via Orlando, twerka."

Shebeshxt addresses the life of crime

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt confessing to his crimes on Podcast and Chill. The Ambulance hitmaker opened up about stealing people's phones, among other things, and his fans came to his defence:

"You guys like to take things to heart. This chap has already been to jail. He is now trying by all means to clean up his life, he is doing well."

