Tyla recently had an interview with Trevor Noah and said it was the funniest she's had

The Water hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her album as well as her European tour - she's practically all over the place

Tyla posted a screenshot of her Interview Magazine chat with Trevor and had Mzansi gushing over their chemistry

Tyla says her interview with Trevor Noah on the 'Interview Magazine' was the funniest she's ever had. Images: tyla, trevornoah

Tyla is one of the busiest musicians right now. The pop star recently released several singles and is gearing up to drop her anticipated self-titled album in 2024. Reflecting on her rise to stardom, Tyla had an Interview Magazine chat with Trevor Noah, which she said was the most hilarious interview she'd ever had.

Tyla gushes over interview with Trevor Noah

As Tyla continues to get global exposure, she's also been fortunate to sit down with renowned TV personalities to discuss her life and career. She recently had a chat with Jennifer Hudson where she taught the Dream Girl the dance moves to Water.

Before that, Tyla did her first live television performance of her hit song on the Bianca Show. However, her latest interview may be one of the most special not just for her but also for Mzansi.

The On and On hitmaker had a chat with Trevor Noah for Interview Magazine and shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Twitter (X) page:

"Got interviewed by Trevor Noah. This was the funniest interview I’ve ever had!"

Mzansi shows love to Tyla and Trevor Noah

Netizens were in awe of the two South Africans' global appeal and gushed over their sweet interview:

kharismamone gushed:

"From one South African to another."

khwezimagwaza fawned a the interview:

"This is the cutest, so big brother lil sis like. I really hope they stay in touch and he looks out for her."

Awehitsamina29 quoted:

"The 'Jozi stands together,' love Tyla and Trevor mahn."

Tyla announces Hey Neighbour performance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla revealing that she would be performing on the opening day of the Hey Neighbour festival.

Fans were excited at the opportunity to finally see their fave perform live and bragged that they already knew the lyrics to her songs:

Gyre_SA said:

"We know them already girl, what do you think this is?"

