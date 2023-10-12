Tyla's popularity just keeps rising as her infectious music catapults her into international markets

The singer was recently invited to Swedish talkshow Bianca where she performed for the first time on live TV

Fans hailed Tyla's amazing voice and performance while praising her hit song, Water

Fans were in awe of Tyla's talent as she made her debut on live TV to perform 'Water' on the 'Bianca' talk show. Images: tyla

Tyla is the IT girl as her hit song Water continues to give her global appeal. The singer was recently interviewed on the popular Swedish talkshow, Bianca, where she also got to perform her smash hit.

Fans from all over the world were impressed with Tyla's performance, with some shocked that she sang so well on live television.

Tyla makes talk show debut

Tyla recently landed an interview and performance on Bianca, a popular Swiss talkshow. This was the singer's first TV interview and live performance and she did a remarkable job.

She performed her record-breaking song, Water, and blew the audience away with her flawless choreography and, of course, her silky voice:

Fans praise Tyla's performance on Bianca

Fans were blown away by Tyla's performance and shared some compliments despite the negativity surrounding her name:

housebunnyyyy said:

"Beautiful and talented!"

Exxventure responded:

"SHE'S THE MOMENT!"

BLksupermanG commented:

"She sings amazingly live too? Oh, Tyla the superstar you are."

Akhona_PQ said:

"The mic is on. We have a superstar!"

THATBITCHJAY__ responded:

"Ohhh now y’all are really gonna hate her! The mic is ON! Stage presence is there, she’s pretty, she moves effortlessly! Tyla get behind me!"

That_Nocks commented:

"A South African girl's got America shook. It's really up to us to save music."

Nigeria and South Africa square off

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions where Nigerian and South African Twitter were caught in the middle of a twar as both nations tried to claim Tyla and her sound.

The singer's music has distinct pop influences with Amapiano elements, a unique twist in the genre that has helped catapult her to stardom.

Water recently surpassed three million YouTube views in just four days of its music video debut.

